CoreWeave to Participate in the Wells Fargo TMT Conference

CoreWeave Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV) today announced that Nitin Agrawal, CFO, will take part in the Wells Fargo TMT Conference. The session is scheduled for November 18th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time).
A live webcast and a replay of the presentation will be available on CoreWeave's Investor Relations site at investors.coreweave.com .
Disclosure Information
CoreWeave uses its investor relations page (investors.coreweave.com), its X account (@CoreWeave), and its LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/coreweave/) to disclose material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor these websites, in addition to following CoreWeave's press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, public conference calls and public webcasts.
About CoreWeave, Inc.
CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com .
Investor Relations contact:
Investor-Relations@coreweave.com / https://investors.coreweave.com/
Media contact:
Press@coreweave.com / https://www.coreweave.com/about-us