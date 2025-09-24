CoreWeave to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual AI Summit

CoreWeave Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Nitin Agrawal will take part in the Jefferies Virtual AI Summit. The session is scheduled for September 25th at 10 a.m. Pacific time (1 p.m. Eastern time).

A live webcast and a replay of the presentation will be available on CoreWeave's Investor Relations site at investors.coreweave.com .

Disclosure Information

CoreWeave uses its investor relations page (investors.coreweave.com), its X account (@CoreWeave), and its LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/coreweave/) to disclose material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor these websites, in addition to following CoreWeave's press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, public conference calls and public webcasts.

About CoreWeave, Inc.

CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler™, delivers a cloud platform of cutting-edge software powering the next wave of AI. The company's technology provides enterprises and leading AI labs with cloud solutions for accelerated computing. Since 2017, CoreWeave has operated a growing footprint of data centers across the US and Europe. CoreWeave was ranked as one of the TIME100 most influential companies and featured on Forbes Cloud 100 ranking in 2024. Learn more at www.coreweave.com .

Investor Relations contact:
Investor-Relations@coreweave.com / https://investors.coreweave.com/

Media contact:
Press@coreweave.com / https://www.coreweave.com/about-us

