CoreWeave to Join Nasdaq-100 Index

Inclusion Marks Continued Growth and Performance 15 Months Post-IPO

CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, today announced it has been selected for inclusion to the Nasdaq-100® Index , and is expected to join the index prior to market open on June 22, 2026.

The Nasdaq-100 Index includes 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and is one of the world's most widely followed indexes.

"CoreWeave's inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 reflects both our growth and the emergence of AI as one of the defining technologies of our time," said Michael Intrator, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CoreWeave. "We built the cloud purpose-built for AI before many people understood why it would matter. This milestone belongs to the team that saw that opportunity early and executed relentlessly to help our customers bring AI to life."

CoreWeave has rapidly grown to become a leading full-stack AI cloud, delivering the performance, scale, and reliability required for the world's most demanding AI workloads. The company's global cloud platform is used by leading AI labs, startups, and enterprises to develop, train, and deploy their advanced AI models and applications.

CoreWeave's addition to the Nasdaq-100 Index comes just over a year after the company's initial public offering, reflecting its rapid growth trajectory and the broader market's recognition of AI infrastructure as a defining sector of the modern economy.

About CoreWeave
CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com .

Media Contact
press@coreweave.com

Investor Relations Contact
investor-relations@coreweave.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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