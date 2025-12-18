CoreWeave Joins Department of Energy's Genesis Mission to Advance U.S. Research and Innovation

CoreWeave , Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, today announced it has joined the Genesis Mission , a Department of Energy initiative that brings together the nation's leading scientific institutions, supercomputing centers, AI platforms, and technology providers to accelerate discovery science, strengthen national security, and advance U.S. energy innovation.
The Genesis Mission aims to connect advanced compute resources, experimental research facilities, and large scale datasets across major scientific domains. The initiative is designed to increase the productivity and impact of American research by giving scientists and engineers the tools to develop, train, and operate next generation AI systems with greater speed, efficiency and reliability.
Consistent with its support for the Genesis Mission, CoreWeave plans to make its purpose-built AI cloud platform available to support advanced scientific workloads. CoreWeave's platform is engineered for predictable performance and resilience across multi generation hardware, helping research teams reduce time from idea to impact.
"The Genesis Mission represents a vital national commitment to accelerating scientific discovery and reaffirming America's leadership in research and innovation," said Michael Intrator, Co-Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer of CoreWeave. "CoreWeave is proud to provide a secure, high performance platform that ensures advanced AI workloads run with unmatched speed and reliability, empowering researchers to focus on the breakthroughs that will shape our future."
CoreWeave's involvement in the Genesis Mission aligns with the company's expanding commitment to public sector missions. Earlier this fall, CoreWeave announced CoreWeave Federal , a dedicated business unit focused on delivering secure, compliant, high performance AI cloud services to U.S. government agencies and the Defense Industrial Base. CoreWeave Federal is preparing its platform to meet evolving requirements including FedRAMP and other authorizations that support the training and deployment of AI at scale for federal workloads.
CoreWeave brings deep experience operating large scale AI infrastructure for both commercial and public sector customers, supported by capabilities gained through its acquisition of Weights and Biases . The company continues to expand its engagement in national initiatives through infrastructure investments, policy work, and a growing presence in Washington, DC.
More information about the Genesis Mission is available at genesis.energy.gov .
To learn more about CoreWeave Federal visit coreweave.com/federal .
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to build and scale AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, global enterprises, and public sector agencies, CoreWeave combines high performance infrastructure with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Founded in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com .
