CoreWeave Expands Agreement with OpenAI by up to $6.5B

CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), the AI Hyperscaler™, today announced an expanded agreement with OpenAI to power the training of its most advanced next-generation models, reinforcing its position as the essential cloud platform for the most demanding AI workloads. The contract value of this deal is up to $6.5 billion.
In March 2025, CoreWeave announced an initial agreement with OpenAI with a contract value up to $11.9 billion, followed by an expanded agreement worth up to $4 billion in May 2025. The agreement announced today brings the total contract value with OpenAI up to approximately $22.4 billion.
"We are proud to expand our relationship with OpenAI, a company consistently at the forefront of advancing artificial intelligence," said Michael Intrator, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CoreWeave. "This milestone affirms the trust that world-leading innovators have in CoreWeave's ability to power the most demanding inference and training workloads at an unmatched pace."
"CoreWeave has become an important partner in OpenAI's broader infrastructure platform," said Peter Hoeschele, VP of Infrastructure and Industrial Compute. "By delivering compute at unmatched speed and scale, they're helping us advance the frontier of intelligence and ensure AI's benefits reach everyone."
The agreement with OpenAI builds on a series of recent CoreWeave milestones that underscore the company's role in driving AI innovation. This month, CoreWeave announced a £1.5 billion commitment to powering UK AI innovation and growth, as well as the launch of CoreWeave Ventures, a new initiative committed to backing founders and companies developing the platforms and technologies shaping the AI ecosystem. Through its recent acquisitions of OpenPipe and Weights & Biases , CoreWeave is expanding its platform by adding innovation up and down the technology stack.
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler™, delivers a cloud platform of cutting-edge software powering the next wave of AI. The company's technology provides enterprises and leading AI labs with cloud solutions for accelerated computing. Since 2017, CoreWeave has operated a growing footprint of data centers across the US and Europe. CoreWeave was ranked as one of the TIME100 most influential companies and featured on Forbes Cloud 100 ranking in 2024. Learn more at www.coreweave.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250925146487/en/