CoreWeave Enters India, Expanding AI Cloud Platform With AdaniConneX

Planned 240 MW deployment in Navi Mumbai expands CoreWeave's global infrastructure footprint for customers building and scaling AI
CoreWeave , Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), the Essential Cloud for AI™, today announced its entry into India. Through a collaboration with AdaniConneX, CoreWeave plans to expand its AI Cloud platform with 240 megawatts (MW) of data center capacity in Navi Mumbai.
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As part of the expansion, CoreWeave intends to invest in India by establishing an office and hiring locally, creating an on-the-ground presence to collaborate with customers and partners throughout India's vibrant and growing AI ecosystem.
The new campus will span three 80 MW buildings at AdaniConneX's Taloja campus. CoreWeave plans to deploy NVIDIA Vera Rubin Platform on the CoreWeave AI cloud platform, bringing next-generation AI infrastructure to the region for increasingly complex AI training, inference, reasoning, and agentic workloads.
AI is creating new possibilities across industries and realizing that potential at scale requires infrastructure built specifically for AI. CoreWeave's global AI cloud platform gives pioneers the compute, performance, and scale they need to build AI with confidence.
"India has the talent, developers, and ambition to become a major center of AI innovation," said Sachin Jain, Chief Operating Officer of CoreWeave. "We are investing in the infrastructure, technology, and local presence needed to support that growth, bringing 240 megawatts of capacity, NVIDIA Vera Rubin, and CoreWeave's expertise to customers building and scaling AI in India."
The investment supports India's national AI ambitions, including the IndiaAI Mission, and the country's growing role as a destination for data center investment.
The expansion into India reflects growing customer demand for CoreWeave's AI Cloud and the company's strategy of bringing its purpose-built platform closer to customers around the world. By expanding in India, CoreWeave will give enterprises access to the specialized compute, software and services they need to build, deploy and scale AI. The expansion also advances CoreWeave's growth across geographies, industries and customer segments as AI adoption accelerates globally.
The Taloja facilities are being designed specifically for high-density AI infrastructure, including direct liquid cooling for GPU data halls and a non-evaporative chilled water system. The design will support future generations of AI computing as technology evolves.
The first phase of the project is expected to be available in mid-2028 with additional capacity coming online in phases. CoreWeave will be the sole tenant across the three buildings, with the opportunity to double capacity by expanding by up to 240 MW at the campus.
Establishing its presence in India builds on CoreWeave's growing global footprint across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The expansion advances CoreWeave's global footprint, following the company's recent entry into Indonesia . As of its earnings call on August 11, 2026, CoreWeave had approximately 4.2 gigawatts of contracted power.
CoreWeave consistently delivers industry-leading performance, demonstrated by record-breaking MLPerf benchmark results in inference and training and its position as the only AI cloud to earn the top Platinum ranking in SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX™ three times in a row.
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a fully integrated platform of technology and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by 9 of the 10 leading foundation model providers, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate human discovery. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com .
About AdaniConneX
AdaniConneX, a 50:50 JV between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, was founded with a vision to redefine the data center landscape in India. AdaniConneX envisions to build an environmentally and socially conscious 1GW data center infrastructure platform by leveraging the complementary capacity of the Adani Group, India's largest infrastructure player, and EdgeConneX, one of the largest private data center operators. In a land of innovators, data center solutions need to be ahead to accelerate ambition and AdaniConneX mirrors this vision of Digital India.
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