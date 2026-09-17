CoreWeave Continues to Contract New Compute Capacity at Higher Prices

CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV) today announced that since June 30, 2026, CoreWeave has continued to contract new compute capacity at higher prices. In the third quarter of 2026, CoreWeave has signed short-dated customer contracts of approximately three to six months, with pricing of approximately $40 million per megawatt, calculated as annualized revenue divided by power required to service the related clusters. Furthermore, as previously announced on its second quarter earnings call on August 11, 2026, CoreWeave added more than $25 billion of net new customer commitments early in the third quarter of 2026, which are not reflected in the revenue backlog as of June 30, 2026, and increased its total contracted power to approximately 4.2 gigawatts as of August 11, 2026 from approximately 3.7 gigawatts as of June 30, 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding CoreWeave's ability to continue to contract new capacity, to improve pricing, customer commitments, and revenue backlog. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including capital markets conditions and the cost and availability of financing, supply chain constraints, the timing of power and capacity deliveries, customer concentration and contract performance, and pending litigation, which statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations discussed in such statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. These factors, as well as others, are discussed in CoreWeave's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in CoreWeave's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026. All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available as of the date of this press release and CoreWeave does not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

investor-relations@coreweave.com

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