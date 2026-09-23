CoreWeave Becomes the Only Provider to Earn SemiAnalysis' Platinum ClusterMAX Rating Three Consecutive Times

Repeat recognition as the only Platinum AI cloud in every ClusterMAX evaluation underscores CoreWeave's sustained leadership
CoreWeave , Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI ™ , today announced that it has earned SemiAnalysis' Platinum ClusterMAX ™ rating for a third consecutive time, making it the only cloud provider to achieve the industry's highest distinction in all three ClusterMAX evaluations to date. The recognition reaffirms CoreWeave's position as the leading AI cloud platform for performance, reliability, and scalability.
The SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX™ Rating System is the industry's leading independent benchmark for evaluating how cloud providers meet the demands of large-scale AI workloads. In its latest report, SemiAnalysis found that CoreWeave's health checks worked as intended, with excellent reliability, and nearly all tests reached expected values out of the box. SemiAnalysis also said that it uses CoreWeave's clusters as a reference point when explaining what lower-rated companies in the industry should aim for.
When SemiAnalysis published the first ClusterMAX rating in early 2025, it evaluated roughly two dozen providers and found exactly one Platinum: CoreWeave. When ClusterMAX 2.0 followed later that year, the field had more than tripled to 84 providers, and CoreWeave remained the only one at the top. Each cycle, the benchmarks get harder to reach and the criteria tighten around production workloads rather than demos, which is why maintaining a Platinum rating over multiple reports is so meaningful.
"The bar keeps rising, and our platform keeps exceeding it," said Peter Salanki, co-founder and chief technology officer at CoreWeave. "Three straight independent assessments, each against a higher bar and a more crowded field, matters to a customer deciding where to run a workload they can't afford to get wrong."
SemiAnalysis highlighted that CoreWeave's Platinum ranking comes from the operational discipline it provides on top of the hardware layer. At every stage, CoreWeave designs for the realities of operating the complex at scale, with systems that identify and address issues before they affect customers. That shows up in tools that pinpoint underperforming GPUs, in continuous testing of idle nodes, and in custom hardware designed to contain problems and recover fast. The result is an AI cloud platform customers trust with their most demanding AI workloads.
"CoreWeave remains the operational benchmark for the industry," said Dylan Patel, Founder & CEO at SemiAnalysis. "Beyond getting the basics right, the team has built its own stack for straggler detection, node validation, and bring-up that goes well past what most providers attempt. CoreWeave's sustained excellence across the stack is unique."
CoreWeave has not stood still between reports. The company consistently delivers industry-leading performance, demonstrated by record-breaking MLPerf benchmark results and its #1 ranking for inference speed and price-performance for Moonshot AI's Kimi K2.6 in independent inference benchmarking conducted by Artificial Analysis.
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a fully integrated platform of technology and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by 9 of the 10 leading foundation model providers, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate human discovery. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025.
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