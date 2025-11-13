CoreWeave Announces Zero Egress Migration, Unlocking Multi-Cloud Development for AI Workloads

New program comes in response to surging demand for CoreWeave's purpose-built AI cloud, saving customers more than a million dollars for typical data migrations
CoreWeave , Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, today announced the launch of its Zero Egress Migration (0EM) program — a true no-egress-fee data migration program — enabling customers to move large-scale datasets from third-party cloud providers directly to CoreWeave's cloud without technical friction. Through 0EM, CoreWeave will cover egress fees for AI workloads from third-party cloud networks for the initial migration without additional egress fees. CoreWeave will offer a fully managed service ensuring secure, end-to-end validated, and high-speed data migrations.
Once customer data is stored in CoreWeave AI Object Storage , they will have access to a single global dataset, preventing additional capital, time, and resource waste from data replication and data sprawl. They will also benefit from CoreWeave's Local Object Transport Accelerator (LOTA) technology, which delivers 7 GB/s per GPU throughput, regardless of where the data is located. This combination delivers industry-leading cost savings and cross-cloud flexibility to meet the realities of large-scale, multi-cloud AI workloads.
"Today's industry standard for data storage is not designed for the era of AI, where massive datasets need to move fast and freely within and between clouds. Penny pinching egress and transfer fees do little but slow down innovation," said Peter Salanki, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of CoreWeave. "With AI Object Storage and 0EM, CoreWeave is creating the most supportive and performant cloud ecosystem for AI data management, eliminating physical, digital, and financial barriers to progress."
The 0EM program ensures secure, end-to-end validated data migrations and is compatible with third-party cloud providers, including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, IBM, Alibaba, and others. Customers are able to retain active accounts with third-party cloud providers during and after the migration and will not incur any exit penalties from CoreWeave afterwards. CoreWeave also provides a dashboard enabling customers to monitor the data migration in real-time, providing visibility into migration progress, performance metrics, and data integrity checks.
"CoreWeave AI Object Storage powers the kind of low-latency, high-throughput data access our large scale ML training workloads demand, helping us process and stream complex datasets without security or performance trade-offs. And without any egress fees, we're free to move data in and out of CoreWeave and innovate without limits," said Chris Goddard, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer at Hologen.
"CoreWeave AI Object Storage delivers the throughput and reliability our research pipelines depend on, balancing speed and efficiency across active and inactive data. It's allowed us to experiment faster while keeping costs under control," said Xander Dunn, Member of Technical Staff at Periodic Labs.
With this latest addition of 0EM, CoreWeave continues to unite the essential tools for AI on one cloud platform, from high-performance computing to multi-cloud compatible data storage to the critical software layer builders rely on to develop, test, and deploy AI at scale. Last month, CoreWeave announced ServerlessRL , the first publicly available, fully managed reinforcement learning capability. CoreWeave's technology team consistently sets new standards for performance, demonstrated by the company's industry-leading MLPerf benchmark for AI workloads and its position as the only AI cloud to earn the top Platinum ranking in both SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX™ 1.0 and 2.0, which is considered the definitive rating system for AI cloud performance, efficiency and reliability.
CoreWeave's 0EM program is generally available to all customers starting today. To learn more, visit the program webpage .
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to build and scale AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave combines superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs and turn compute into capability. Founded in 2017, CoreWeave became a publicly traded company (Nasdaq: CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com .
