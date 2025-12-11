CoreWeave Announces Agreement to Power Runway's Next Generation AI Video Models

CoreWeave , Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, today announced that Runway, a global AI company building the next frontier of intelligence and human creativity, has signed a contract with CoreWeave to provide AI cloud solutions that will scale and accelerate its next generation video generation models. Runway selected CoreWeave for its purpose-built features and capabilities for AI services, including access to CoreWeave's AI Cloud platform as well as integrated software and data capabilities to accelerate Runway's AI models with efficiency and scale.
Runway is at the forefront of video generation and world models its tools are used by the world's leading film studios and production houses, as well as gaming companies, robotics developers and more. The company offers a state-of-the-art suite of AI models for generating and editing images, video, and audio from text, image or video prompts, as well as 3D world models and real-time video models for a wide range of use cases including autonomous driving, life sciences and live avatar interactions.
"AI is becoming core to how companies build and operate, and they need a cloud platform that can match that shift with performance, efficiency, security and scale. That's CoreWeave," said Brian Venturo, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of CoreWeave. "Runway has established itself as a pioneer in generative video across both the tech industry and Hollywood's leading creative studios. We're proud they trust CoreWeave as they continue to scale and innovate across a growing range of industries."
"Runway's models are redefining everything from filmmaking to the training of large-scale simulation engines," said Anastasis Germanidis, Co-Founder and CTO of Runway. "That level of ambition requires a reliable, scalable AI cloud platform that allows us to accelerate our research and serve a wide range of customers. CoreWeave's integrated solutions will be key to our ability to research, train and productize with speed and efficiency, and we look forward to unlocking new opportunities through this long-term strategic collaboration."
Runway will utilize CoreWeave's NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems for large-scale training and inference as well as W&B Models for full observability across their workloads. Runway will also make its models available on W&B Inference, powered by the CoreWeave AI Cloud Platform, and will leverage CoreWeave AI Object Storage , an industry-leading service that makes a single dataset instantly accessible anywhere in the world, without any egress charges or request / transaction fees. Access to these industry-leading solutions will allow Runway to train and run inference on its latest AI models with high-throughput GPU performance that isn't confined by geography or cloud boundaries.
CoreWeave's technology team consistently sets new standards for performance, demonstrated by an industry-leading MLPerf benchmark for AI workloads and its position as the only AI cloud to earn the top Platinum ranking in both SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX™ 1.0 and 2.0, which is considered the definitive rating system for AI cloud performance, efficiency and reliability.
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com .
