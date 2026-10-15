Core Scientific, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Core Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: CORZ) ("Core Scientific" or the "Company"), a leader in digital infrastructure for high-density colocation ("HDC"), today announced it will release its third quarter 2026 financial results prior to financial markets open on Thursday, November 5, 2026. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
Hosting the call and webcast to review results for the third quarter 2026 will be Adam Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer, Jim Nygaard, Chief Financial Officer, Matt Brown, Chief Operating Officer and Jon Charbonneau, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations.
Conference Call and Webcast Event Summary
Date: November 5, 2026
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Investors with Internet access may listen to the live audio webcast directly by clicking here or via the Investors section of the Core Scientific, Inc. website, https://investors.corescientific.com .
Audio Replay Options
An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.corescientific.com .
About Core Scientific, Inc.
Core Scientific is a leader in designing, building and operating large scale, purpose-built data centers for high-density colocation ("HDC") services. Core Scientific operates facilities for high-density colocation services serving artificial intelligence-related ("AI") workloads and is a premier provider of digital infrastructure and services to its third-party customers. The majority of the Company's revenue is derived from high-density colocation services, with the remainder derived from earning digital assets for the Company's own account and from digital asset mining hosting services. The Company is in the process of repurposing its remaining mining facilities to support its high-density colocation services business as circumstances allow. Core Scientific's facilities are located in Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Kentucky (1), North Carolina (1), North Dakota (1), Oklahoma (1) and Texas (4). To learn more, visit www.corescientific.com .
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