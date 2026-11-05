Core Scientific Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

Core Scientific, Inc . ( NASDAQ: CORZ ), a leader in digital infrastructure for high-density colocation services ("HDC"), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"Our execution at scale is translating into results, with a significant sequential increase in GAAP colocation revenue," said Adam Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of Core Scientific. "We are nearing full delivery under our first colocation agreement while construction under our second is underway across five campuses. With revenue growing and substantial contracted capacity still to deliver, we have built a strong foundation for our next phase of growth."

Recent Business Developments

  • Colocation revenue increased nearly 60% sequentially to $215.4 million in the third quarter of 2026, driven by continued delivery of billing megawatts.
  • Billing for 485 MW of capacity as of September 30, 2026, representing over $700 million in average annualized colocation GAAP revenue.
  • Net income increased to $1.2 billion, benefiting from a non-cash gain in the change in fair value of warrants. Adjusted EBITDA more than tripled sequentially to $133.6 million, with margins expanding to 57%, up from 25%.

Financial Summary and Operating Metrics (in millions, except billing megawatts)

Metric

Q3 2026

Q2 2026

Q3 2025

Billing MW

485

395

N/A

Colocation Revenue

$215.4

$136.7

$15.0

Total Revenue

$232.9

$164.2

$81.1

Gross Profit

$123.3

$70.0

$3.9

Net income (loss) (1)

$1,178.1

$(1,155.3)

$(144.0)

Adjusted EBITDA

$133.6

$41.1

$6.5

Capital Expenditures ("CapEx") (2)

$985.1

$797.5

$244.5

Liquidity and DSRA (3)

$1,744.2

$2,601.1

$694.8

(1)

Net income (loss) for the quarters ended September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026 were primarily driven by the change in fair value of warrants, reflecting changes in the Company's stock price during the periods.

(2)

CapEx includes purchases of property, plant and equipment and acquisitions of land and development rights.

(3)

Liquidity and DSRA is comprised of cash and cash equivalents, digital assets, revolver availability, and all restricted cash including the debt service reserve accounts. Restricted cash as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026 included funds held in escrow in connection with certain utility and development costs. As of June 30, 2026, restricted cash also included funds held in escrow for the now closed Polaris DS LLC acquisition. There was no restricted cash as of September 30, 2025.

Conference Call and Earnings Presentation

In conjunction with this release, Core Scientific, Inc. will host a conference call today, Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 8:30 am Eastern Time that will be webcast live. Adam Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer, Jim Nygaard, Chief Financial Officer, and Jon Charbonneau, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations will host the call.

Investors with Internet access may listen to the live audio webcast via the Investor Relations page of the Core Scientific, Inc. website, http://investors.corescientific.com or by using the following link https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=9RapppQ4

A supplementary investor presentation for the third quarter 2026 may be accessed at https://investors.corescientific.com/news-events/presentations

Audio Replay

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.corescientific.com .

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific is a leader in designing, building and operating large scale, purpose-built data centers for high-density colocation ("HDC") services. Core Scientific operates facilities for high-density colocation services serving artificial intelligence-related ("AI") workloads and is a premier provider of digital infrastructure and services to its third-party customers. The majority of the Company's revenue is derived from high-density colocation services, with the remainder derived from earning digital assets for the Company's own account and from digital asset mining hosting services. The Company is in the process of repurposing its remaining mining facilities to support its high-density colocation services business as circumstances allow. Core Scientific's facilities are located in Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Kentucky (1), North Carolina (1), North Dakota (1), Oklahoma (1) and Texas (4). To learn more, visit www.corescientific.com .

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements may include words such as "aim," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue, contracted revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the Company's ability to scale and grow its business, successfully finance and complete construction of its data centers, source sufficient electrical energy, necessary long lead infrastructure components, supplies and equipment, the expected growth of the Company, the Company's ability to source and retain talent, and our ability to source and acquire suitable additional land and power. These statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company's management. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve, and must not be relied on by any investor, as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, known or unknown, that could cause actual results to vary materially from those indicated or anticipated. These risks, assumptions and uncertainties include those described in Part I. Item 1A. — "Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materializes, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

There may be additional risks that the Company could not presently know or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Core Scientific, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

September 30,
2026

June 30,
2026

December 31,
2025

Assets

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

803,941

$

1,769,735

$

311,378

Digital assets

2,690

49,675

222,000

Customer funding receivable

282,659

383,758

337,158

Restricted cash, current portion

201,745

165,745

Other current assets

131,115

74,731

25,001

Total Current Assets

1,422,150

2,443,644

895,537

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,630,353

1,774,142

1,293,299

Intangibles, net

737,531

228,625

1,076

Operating lease right-of-use assets

110,503

114,199

108,484

Deferred lease incentive, net of current portion

295,000

Restricted cash, net of current portion

635,858

615,911

Other noncurrent assets

104,319

80,972

49,248

Total Assets

$

5,935,714

$

5,257,493

$

2,347,644

Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

120,876

$

112,374

$

126,106

Accrued expenses

779,520

509,189

511,957

Deferred revenue, current portion

309,065

287,201

127,561

Warrant liabilities, current portion

880,725

1,811,587

Other current liabilities

17,028

17,443

15,777

Total Current Liabilities

2,107,214

2,737,794

781,401

Long-term debt

4,302,175

4,297,967

1,060,325

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

264,506

367,242

428,290

Warrant liabilities, net of current portion

238,180

163,683

936,107

Other noncurrent liabilities

115,717

110,163

104,261

Total Liabilities

7,027,792

7,676,849

3,310,384

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' Deficit:

Preferred stock; $0.00001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025

Common stock; $0.00001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 321,972 and 314,231 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

3

3

3

Additional paid-in capital

3,378,990

3,229,842

3,183,960

Accumulated deficit

(4,471,071

)

(5,649,201

)

(4,146,703

)

Total Stockholders' Deficit

(1,092,078

)

(2,419,356

)

(962,740

)

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit

$

5,935,714

$

5,257,493

$

2,347,644

Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified for consistency with the current year presentation.

Core Scientific, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,
2026

June 30,
2026

September 30,
2025

September 30,
2026

September 30,
2025

Revenue:

Colocation revenue

$

215,432

$

136,669

$

14,951

$

429,640

$

34,084

Digital asset self-mining revenue

12,263

21,535

57,438

63,903

187,041

Digital asset hosted mining revenue

5,171

5,997

8,714

18,768

18,131

Total revenue

232,866

164,201

81,103

512,311

239,256

Cost of revenue:

Cost of colocation services

87,059

56,686

11,066

177,363

28,602

Cost of digital asset self-mining

19,755

33,700

59,438

100,644

180,197

Cost of digital asset hosted mining services

2,780

3,771

6,694

10,882

13,314

Total cost of revenue

109,594

94,157

77,198

288,889

222,113

Gross profit

123,272

70,044

3,905

223,422

17,143

Loss (gain) on fair value of digital assets

(19,264

)

9,368

(10,957

)

(3,338

)

(30,066

)

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

5,342

1,273

300

20,253

4,472

Loss on remeasurement of assets held for sale, net

1,518

19,495

21,013

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

266,488

Loss on contract termination

41,948

41,948

Colocation organizational and site startup costs

12,932

27,039

16,174

48,636

39,496

Advisor fees

4,839

381

5,785

5,553

7,083

Selling, general and administrative

45,555

49,008

47,395

139,408

124,272

Operating income (loss)

72,350

(78,468

)

(54,792

)

(316,539

)

(128,114

)

Non-operating expenses (income), net:

Loss on debt extinguishment

5,435

5,435

1,377

Interest expense (income), net

35,047

23,833

(821

)

63,737

(4,193

)

Change in fair value of warrants and contingent value rights

(1,034,358

)

1,045,515

74,864

41,956

363,358

Loss on legal settlements

15,075

500

15,504

Other non-operating expenses (income), net

37

152

(8

)

200

(73

)

Total non-operating expenses (income), net

(999,274

)

1,074,935

89,110

111,828

375,973

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

1,071,624

(1,153,403

)

(143,902

)

(428,367

)

(504,087

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(106,506

)

1,907

125

(103,999

)

488

Net income (loss)

$

1,178,130

$

(1,155,310

)

$

(144,027

)

$

(324,368

)

$

(504,575

)

Net income (loss) per share, basic

$

3.42

$

(3.32

)

$

(0.45

)

$

(0.93

)

$

(1.48

)

Net income (loss) per share, diluted

$

0.47

$

(3.32

)

$

(0.45

)

$

(0.93

)

$

(1.48

)

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

327,700

325,329

318,562

325,334

317,363

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

469,006

325,329

318,562

325,334

317,363

Supplemental information - stock based compensation:

Cost of revenue

$

685

$

1,283

$

1,251

$

2,821

$

3,574

Colocation organizational and site startup costs

6,584

4,302

7,241

15,110

14,831

Selling, general and administrative

17,916

12,655

21,454

43,255

51,896

Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized

25,185

18,240

29,946

61,186

70,301

Capitalized stock-based compensation

57

519

227

1,202

623

Total stock-based compensation cost

$

25,242

$

18,759

$

30,173

$

62,388

$

70,924

Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified for consistency with the current year presentation.

Core Scientific, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

Cash flows from Operating Activities:

Net loss

$

(324,368

)

$

(504,575

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

50,133

54,816

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

20,253

4,472

Loss on remeasurement of assets held for sale, net

21,013

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

266,488

Change in operating lease right-of-use assets

10,046

8,248

Stock-based compensation

61,186

70,301

Digital asset self-mining revenue

(63,903

)

(187,396

)

Proceeds from sales of digital assets generated by self-mining revenue (1)

286,765

Gain on fair value of digital assets

(3,338

)

(30,066

)

Change in fair value of warrants and contingent value rights

41,956

363,358

Loss on debt extinguishment

5,435

1,377

Deferred income taxes

(105,816

)

Accrued interest capitalized to construction in progress

(23,273

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Customer funding receivable

54,499

(335,643

)

Accounts payable

(82,177

)

105,615

Accrued expenses

167,124

244,977

Deferred revenue from colocation services

19,151

323,796

Other current assets

(50,979

)

11,500

Other operating assets and liabilities, net

(53,952

)

(10,040

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

296,243

120,740

Cash flows from Investing Activities:

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(1,494,979

)

(449,752

)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

6,094

1,929

Cash paid for asset acquisitions

(676,881

)

Other investing activities

(149

)

(15,160

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,165,915

)

(462,983

)

Cash flows from Financing Activities:

Debt extinguishment payments

(1,000,000

)

(26,862

)

Proceeds from the issuance of debt

4,275,250

Debt issuance costs

(50,907

)

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(35,152

)

(5,893

)

Principal payments on debt

(8,613

)

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

11,742

1,746

Other financing activities

(1,095

)

(1,672

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

3,199,838

(41,294

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,330,166

(383,537

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period

311,378

836,980

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period

$

1,641,544

$

453,443

Supplemental disclosures of other cash flow information:

Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest

$

19,313

$

15,285

Income tax payments

640

$

298

Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:

Purchases of property, plant and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

429,937

$

154,440

Reclass of property, plant and equipment to held for sale

$

51,262

$

Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations

$

13,440

$

2,154

Non-cash exercise of warrants

$

1,514

$

24,692

Liabilities assumed in acquisition

$

115,790

$

Issuance of warrants

$

296,423

$

Interest capitalized to construction in progress

$

25,828

$

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets to the amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows above:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

803,941

$

453,443

Restricted cash, current portion

201,745

Restricted cash, net of current portion

635,858

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

1,641,544

$

453,443

(1)

Proceeds from digital assets received as noncash revenue consideration liquidated at management's discretion.

Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified for consistency with the current year presentation.

Core Scientific, Inc.

Segment Results

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,
2026

June 30,
2026

September 30,
2025

September 30,
2026

September 30,
2025

Colocation Segment

Colocation revenue:

License fees

$

157,265

$

98,812

$

9,848

$

315,272

$

22,853

Power fees passed through to customer

57,556

35,073

3,553

113,689

9,603

Maintenance and other

611

2,784

1,550

679

1,628

Total colocation revenue

215,432

136,669

14,951

429,640

34,084

Cost of colocation services:

Power fees passed through to customer

57,556

35,073

3,553

113,689

9,604

Depreciation expense

10,061

4,621

219

16,757

389

Employee compensation

6,419

4,801

2,209

14,206

4,651

Facility operations expense

10,371

10,381

4,383

27,507

12,570

Other segment items (1)

2,652

1,810

702

5,204

1,388

Total cost of colocation services

87,059

56,686

11,066

177,363

28,602

Colocation gross profit

$

128,373

$

79,983

$

3,885

$

252,277

$

5,482

Colocation gross margin

60

%

59

%

26

%

59

%

16

%

Digital Asset Self-Mining Segment

Digital asset self-mining revenue

$

12,263

21,535

$

57,438

$

63,903

$

187,041

Cost of digital asset self-mining:

Power fees

10,483

17,861

33,280

55,614

94,319

Depreciation expense

7,173

9,897

15,474

30,978

52,792

Employee compensation

1,255

4,052

7,803

8,834

23,411

Facility operations expense

636

1,286

2,089

3,895

7,458

Other segment items (1)

208

604

792

1,323

2,217

Total cost of digital asset self-mining

19,755

33,700

59,438

100,644

180,197

Digital Asset Self-Mining gross profit

$

(7,492

)

$

(12,165

)

$

(2,000

)

$

(36,741

)

$

6,844

Digital Asset Self-Mining gross margin

(61

)%

(56

)%

(3

)%

(57

)%

4

%

Digital Asset Hosted Mining Segment

Digital asset hosted mining revenue from customers

$

5,171

5,997

$

8,714

$

18,768

$

18,131

Cost of digital asset hosted mining services:

Power fees

1,987

2,356

4,793

7,646

9,367

Depreciation expense

401

626

376

1,332

856

Employee compensation

233

542

1,115

1,202

2,225

Facility operations expense

119

167

297

520

665

Other segment items (1)

40

80

113

182

201

Total cost of digital asset hosted mining services

2,780

3,771

6,694

10,882

13,314

Digital Asset Hosted Mining gross profit

$

2,391

$

2,226

$

2,020

$

7,886

$

4,817

Digital Asset Hosted Mining gross margin

46

%

37

%

23

%

42

%

27

%

Consolidated

Consolidated total revenue

$

232,866

$

164,201

$

81,103

$

512,311

$

239,256

Consolidated cost of revenue

$

109,594

$

94,157

$

77,198

$

288,889

$

222,113

Consolidated gross profit

$

123,272

$

70,044

$

3,905

$

223,422

$

17,143

Consolidated gross margin

53

%

43

%

5

%

44

%

7

%

(1)

Other segment items consist primarily of software and IT costs, travel, professional and contract services, and telecommunications costs.

Core Scientific, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as our net loss, adjusted to eliminate the effect of (i) interest expense (income), net; (ii) provision for income taxes; (iii) depreciation and amortization; (iv) stock-based compensation expense; (v) loss on disposal and impairment of property, plant and equipment; (vi) loss on remeasurement of assets held for sale; (vii) loss on contract termination; (viii) colocation organizational startup costs primarily related to the initial ramp up of new colocation sits and the conversion of existing facilities to colocation data center operations; (ix) loss on debt extinguishment; (x) change in fair value of warrant and contingent value rights; (xi) loss on legal settlements; (xii) post-emergence bankruptcy advisory costs incurred related to reorganization and (xiii) certain additional non-cash items that do not reflect the performance of our ongoing business operations. For additional information, including the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, please refer to the table below. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure because it allows management, investors, and our Board of Directors to evaluate and compare our operating results, including our return on capital and operating efficiencies, from period-to-period by making the adjustments described above. In addition, it provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations, as well as provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of net interest expense, taxes, certain non-cash items, variable charges and timing differences. Moreover, we have included Adjusted EBITDA in this earnings release because it is a key measurement used by our management internally to make operating decisions, including those related to operating expenses, evaluate performance, and perform strategic and financial planning.

The above items are excluded from our Adjusted EBITDA measure because these items are non-cash in nature or because the amount and timing of these items are not related to the current results of our core business operations which renders evaluation of our current performance, comparisons of performance between periods and comparisons of our current performance with our competitors less meaningful. However, you should be aware that when evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, we may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating this measure. Our presentation of this measure should not be construed as an inference that its future results will be unaffected by unusual items. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on GAAP results and using Adjusted EBITDA on a supplemental basis. Our computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies because not all companies calculate this measure in the same fashion. You should review the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial performance measure, which is net loss, for the periods presented (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,
2026

June 30,
2026

September 30,
2025

September 30,
2026

September 30,
2025

Adjusted EBITDA

Net income (loss)

$

1,178,130

$

(1,155,310

)

$

(144,027

)

$

(324,368

)

$

(504,575

)

Adjustments:

Interest expense (income), net

35,047

23,833

(821

)

63,737

(4,193

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(106,506

)

1,907

125

(103,999

)

488

Depreciation and amortization

17,987

15,498

16,329

50,133

54,816

Stock-based compensation expense

18,601

13,938

22,705

46,076

55,470

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

5,342

1,273

300

20,253

4,472

Loss on remeasurement of assets held for sale, net

1,518

19,495

21,013

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

266,488

Colocation organizational and site startup costs (1)

12,932

27,039

16,174

48,636

39,496

Loss on contract termination

41,948

41,948

Loss on debt extinguishment

5,435

5,435

1,377

Change in fair value of warrants and contingent value rights

(1,034,358

)

1,045,515

74,864

41,956

363,358

Loss on legal settlements

15,075

500

15,504

Post-emergence bankruptcy advisory costs (2)

29

397

278

743

1,576

Merger transaction advisor fees (2)

4,809

(16

)

5,507

4,809

5,507

Other

37

151

(8

)

200

(73

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

133,568

$

41,103

$

6,501

$

183,560

$

33,223

(1)

Included in Colocation organizational and site startup costs are costs associated to Stock-based compensation expense of $6.6 million, $4.3 million, and $7.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively, and $15.1 million and $14.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, there was also $4.4 million in site conversion demolition costs.

(2)

Included in Advisor fees on the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Term Library

Term (MW)

Definition

How management uses it

Gross Utility Power Capacity

Total electric utility power capacity agreements associated with our data center sites under our control as of period end, including capacity that is commissioned for future use.

Used for portfolio planning and utility power allocation discussions.

Total Leasable Customer Power Capacity

Our estimate of the total non-redundant customer IT load that our data center sites could support in the aggregate as of period end, regardless of whether such capacity has been contracted with customers or remains available for sale. This metric is representative of the amount of power available for customer use in servicing their workloads.

Used to assess total customer usable IT load available for leasing, evaluate leased versus unleased capacity, and plan conversion/development sequencing and sales capacity.

Leased Customer Power Capacity

Power capacity that is committed to customers under executed customer contracts, regardless of whether service has commenced as of period end.

Used to monitor signed customer commitments and contracted backlog and to plan future deployment/commissioning requirements.

Unleased Customer Power Capacity

The portion of Total Leasable Customer Power Capacity not committed under customer contracts as of period end. This metric is calculated as Total Leasable Customer Power Capacity minus Leased Customer Power Capacity.

Used to monitor remaining uncommitted customer IT load and to prioritize incremental contracting and conversion/commissioning plans.

Billable Customer Power Capacity

Portion of Leased Customer Power Capacity for which service has commenced, and we are actively billing as of period end.

Used to monitor in-service customer power that is billing and to track deployment/commissioning pace and near-term revenue ramp.

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