Coppernico Metals Announces Upsized LIFE Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Coppernico Metals Inc. (TSX: COPR,OTC:CPPMF, OTCQB: CPPMF, FSE: 9I3) ("Coppernico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has increased the size of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption ("LIFE") private placement offering, the terms of which were announced on June 11, 2026 (the "Offering"). Under the amended terms of the Offering, the Company intends to sell up to 15,714,286 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.35 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$5,500,000. The upsized financing remains subject to a minimum C$5,000,000 first closing which is expected to close on or before June 26, 2026, subject to Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") approval. All other terms of the Offering remain unchanged, and the Company may further upsize the Offering or seek additional financing in the context of the market subject to TSX approval and applicable limits.

Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share at a price of C$0.50 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering. The use of proceeds of the Offering is as described in an Amended and Restated LIFE Offering Document filed on www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ivan Bebek
Chair & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Coppernico Metals Inc.

Phone: +1 778 729 0600

Email: info@coppernicometals.com

Website: www.coppernicometals.com

Twitter: @CoppernicoMetal

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/coppernico-metals/

About Coppernico

Coppernico is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through diligent project evaluation and exploration, in pursuit of the discovery of large-scale high-grade copper-gold deposits in the Americas. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record of raising capital, discovery and the monetization of exploration successes. The Company's objective is to become a leading advanced copper and gold explorer, and through its wholly owned Peruvian subsidiary Sombrero Minerales S.A.C., is currently focused on the Ccascabamba (previously referred to as Sombrero Main) and Nioc target areas within the Sombrero Project in Peru, its flagship project, while regularly reviewing additional premium projects to consider for acquisition.

The Sombrero Project is a land package of approximately 57,000 hectares (570 square kilometres) located in the north-western margins of the world-renowned Andahuaylas-Yauri trend in Peru. It consists of a number of prospective exploration targets characterized by copper-gold skarn and porphyry systems and precious metal epithermal systems. The Company's NI 43-101 technical report, with an effective date of April 17, 2024, and as filed on SEDAR+ on May 23, 2024, focuses on the Ccascabamba and Nioc target areas of the Sombrero Project. The Tipicancha target was determined subsequent to the date of that report.

Common shares of Coppernico Metals Inc. are listed on the TSX under the symbol "COPR", trades on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol "CPPMF" and is quoted over the counter by certain dealers in the Unofficial Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "9I3". More information about Coppernico can be found on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Cautionary Note

No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of the offering, required TSX approval thereof and the planned use of proceeds. No certainty can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be heavily relied upon. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's 2025 Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, available at www.sedarplus.ca.


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