Copper One Resources Corp. Announces Listing of Warrants On the Canadian Securities Exchange

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC — July 15, 2026 TheNewswire — Copper One Resources Corp. (CSE: CEXY | OTCID: CEXYF | FSE: IW8 | WKN: A42AGR) ("Copper One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to list, as a supplemental listing on the CSE, an aggregate of 6,250,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company issued in connection with the Company's non-brokered private placement of units, which completed on June 24, 2026 (the "Warrants"). The Warrants will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol "CEXY.WT" at the open of the markets on July 21, 2026. The CUSIP number for Warrants is 21751T111 and the ISIN number is CA21751T1113.
The Warrants are governed by a warrant indenture (the "Warrant Indenture") entered into between the Company and Endeavour Trust Company. In accordance with, and subject to the terms and conditions of, the Warrant Indenture, each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") upon payment of the exercise price of $0.70 per Warrant Share prior to June 24, 2027, subject to accelerated expiry.
The securities being referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the U.S. or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
David Greenway, President & CEO of Copper One Resources Corp., commented: "The listing of these warrants on the CSE enhances liquidity and provides shareholders with greater trading flexibility while broadening investor access to Copper One. Our primary focus remains the advancement of the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project, where drilling is actively underway to expand and define the mineralized system. As we continue executing our exploration strategy and delivering news from the field, we believe Copper One is well positioned to build shareholder value through consistent operational progress and disciplined project advancement."
About Copper One Resources Corp.
Copper One Resources Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals required for electrification, renewable energy infrastructure, and modernization of energy systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold District, located 156 miles (251 kilometres) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is an exploration-stage project situated in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with established infrastructure, where ongoing work is focused on evaluating the scale and extent of copper mineralization.
In addition, the Company has entered into an option agreement to earn up to a 100% interest in the Redhill Property, located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The Redhill Property hosts volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization, with additional potential for epithermal gold mineralization.
Copper One Resources is advancing its projects through systematic exploration and technical evaluation, with a focus on responsible exploration practices, technical transparency, and long-term value creation.
On Behalf of Copper One Resources Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Brent Rusin
Corporate Communications
E: info@copperone.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
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Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking Statements are frequently identified by such words as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "targets," "may," "will," or similar expressions.
Forward-Looking Statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans and objectives, including its strategy to enhance market awareness, expand its shareholder base, and advance its mineral projects.
These Forward-Looking Statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management at the date of this news release, including, without limitation, that the Company will be able to execute its business plans as currently contemplated, that general market conditions will remain stable, and that the Company will have access to sufficient capital to support its activities.
Forward-Looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to general market and economic conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, including copper, risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and changes in applicable laws and regulations. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any Forward-Looking Statements except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
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