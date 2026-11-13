Copper One Completes Third Hole of 2026 Phase 2 Drill Program at Flagship Majuba Hill Copper Project, Nevada

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC November 13, 2026 TheNewswire - Copper One Resources Corp. ("Copper One") (CSE: CEXY | OTCID: CEXYF | FSE: IW8 | WKN: A42AGR) (the "Company") announces the completion of drill hole MHB-41, the third hole of its 2026 Phase 2 diamond drilling program of up to 10,000 feet at its 100%-owned flagship Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project ("Majuba Hill" or the "Project") in Pershing County, Nevada.
MHB-41 reached a final downhole depth of 1,850 feet (564 metres). Preliminary geological core logging identified pervasive silicification with fine-grained pyrite and chalcopyrite, tourmaline breccia at multiple depths, and fracture coatings of hematite and tenorite. These observations provide additional geological information to support the Company's ongoing evaluation of alteration and mineralization at Majuba Hill.
MHB-41 Highlights
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Hole orientation and depth: MHB-41 was drilled on a grid azimuth of 075° at an inclination of −50°, reaching a final downhole depth of 1,850 feet (564 metres).
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Silicification and sulfides: Core at approximately 580–581 feet pervasive silicification with fine-grained pyrite and chalcopyrite.
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Tourmaline breccia: Selected core photographs show tourmaline breccia within core-box intervals of 808.0–817.6 feet and 1,066.7–1,076.3 feet, including angular, pale-coloured clasts within a dark matrix.
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Fracture mineralization: Core at 1,261 feet (384 metres) downhole displays fracture coatings of hematite and tenorite.
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Phase 2 drilling to date: MHB-39, MHB-40 and MHB-41 account for a combined 4,925 feet (1,501 metres) of completed diamond drilling.
All depths are downhole. The intervals cited for the tourmaline breccia photographs represent full core-box intervals and do not establish continuous mineralized widths. Mineral identifications are preliminary field observations. Visual observations do not determine metal grades or establish economic mineralization and should not be considered a substitute for laboratory assay results.
No laboratory assay results from MHB-41 are being reported in this news release. Any material analytical results will be disclosed following receipt, quality assurance/quality control review and evaluation by the Company's Qualified Person.
Figure 1: Drilling operations during the completion of hole MHB-41 at Copper One's Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project, Nevada.
David Greenway, President and Chief Executive Officer of Copper One, commented: "Completion of MHB-41 marks another important step in our 2026 Phase 2 drilling program at Majuba Hill. The preliminary geological observations, including silicification, sulfide minerals and tourmaline breccia, provide additional information as our technical team continues to evaluate the project's geological characteristics.
"Majuba Hill remains central to our North American copper exploration strategy. We are focused on systematic drilling, disciplined geological interpretation and advancing our understanding of the mineralized system. Laboratory assays and further technical evaluation will be essential in determining the significance of these observations and guiding future exploration."
Figure 2: Drill core from approximately 1,261 feet (384 metres) downhole in MHB-41, showing fracture coatings of hematite and tenorite. Mineral identifications are based on visual observations and have not been confirmed by laboratory analysis.
The Company's expanded Phase 2 diamond core drilling program (the "Phase 2 Program") comprises up to 10,000 feet (3,048 metres) of HQ/PQ diamond core drilling. The Phase 2 Program is intended to accelerate systematic testing of priority targets at Majuba Hill and support the Company's objective of advancing the Project toward an inaugural mineral resource estimate prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). More than 95,000 feet (28,956 metres) have been drilled to date at Majuba Hill across more than 100 drill holes.
Phase 2 Program Highlights
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Expanded program of up to 10,000 feet (3,048 metres) of diamond core drilling.
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An initial drilling scope of approximately 5,000 feet (1,524 metres) contracted to Evolve using one portable HQ/PQ core drill.
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Continuous, two-shift drilling operations planned 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
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Maximum planned hole depth under the initial scope of approximately 1,850 feet (564 metres), with final collar locations, azimuths, inclinations and depths to be determined by the Company's technical team.
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Real-time operational visibility through Evolve's EVX Connect platform.
Figure 3: Drill core from approximately 580 feet (177 metres) downhole in MHB-41, showing pervasive silicification and fine-grained pyrite and chalcopyrite. Visual observations do not establish copper grades and are not a substitute for laboratory assay results.
Real-Time Drill Program Technology
As previously announced, the Company engaged Evolve Exploration Nevada, LLC ("Evolve") to undertake the Phase 2 diamond core drilling.
Every Evolve drill rig operates on EVX Connect, Evolve's real-time operational platform. Through EVX Connect, Copper One expects to receive live drilling metrics, digital Progressive Logs of Drilling ("PLOD"), drill-hole coordinate tracking, streamlined invoicing and high-quality photographs of drill core as it is recovered. Information will be accessible through web and mobile interfaces, providing the Company's technical and management teams with timely visibility into drilling progress and field operations.
About the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project, Nevada
Majuba Hill is Copper One Resources Corp.'s flagship copper-silver-gold exploration project, located in Pershing County, Nevada, USA. Nevada ranked first globally on the Investment Attractiveness Index in the Fraser Institute's Annual Survey of Mining Companies 2025. The property comprises approximately 9,684 acres (3,919 hectares) and is situated approximately 70 miles (113 road kilometres) southwest of Winnemucca and 156 miles (251 kilometres) northeast of Reno.
The project benefits from excellent infrastructure, including year-round road access, nearby electrical power and water, and access to a skilled mining workforce. Majuba Hill is a past-producing copper mine with an extensive exploration database, including records from historical and recent drilling programs, providing a strong technical foundation for ongoing exploration aimed at further defining the extent and economic potential of the mineralized system.
Exploration has outlined a large copper-silver-gold hydrothermal mineralized system that remains open for expansion. Current exploration is focused on advancing the Company's geological model through systematic drilling, geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and structural interpretation to evaluate the scale, continuity, and significance of mineralization. Additional drilling and technical studies will be required to further define the extent and economic potential of the mineralized system.
Data Verification and Quality Assurance/Quality Control
The Company maintains geological logging, core photography and drill-record procedures for its Phase 2 drilling program at Majuba Hill. Mineral identifications reported for drill hole MHB-41 are based on preliminary visual field observations and geological interpretations. These observations do not establish metal grades, mineralized widths or economic significance and should not be considered a substitute for laboratory assay results.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Larry Segerstrom, M.Sc. (Geology), CPG, a non-independent consulting geologist to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Copper One Resources Corp.
Copper One Resources Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring and advancing high-potential copper, copper-silver-gold and copper-molybdenum projects to help meet global demand for critical metals used in electrification, AI infrastructure and data centres, renewable energy, defence and power system modernization.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold District, located approximately 156 miles (251 kilometres) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is an exploration-stage porphyry copper project situated in an established mining jurisdiction with existing infrastructure, where ongoing exploration is focused on evaluating the scale and continuity of a copper-silver-gold mineralized system.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project, located northeast of Campbell River in British Columbia's Vancouver Mining Division. The district-scale project comprises approximately 2,746.46 hectares (6,786 acres) across nine mineral claims and hosts a porphyry-style copper-molybdenum system within the Coast Suture Zone, a geological belt known for porphyry copper and skarn mineralization. Systematic exploration is continuing to evaluate the scale and continuity of the mineralized system.
In addition, Copper One holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Redhill Property, located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The 4,736-hectare (11,704-acre) property hosts volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) mineralization prospective for copper, zinc, silver and gold, while also demonstrating potential for epithermal gold mineralization.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Sport Project in Utah through its wholly owned subsidiary, Rooinek Mining Corp., expanding the Company's portfolio of North American copper exploration assets.
Copper One is advancing its portfolio through systematic exploration, modern geological modelling and disciplined technical evaluation. The Company remains committed to responsible exploration practices, technical transparency and the disciplined advancement of critical-metals projects across North America.
All stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on its social media profiles on and X.com, and to subscribe for updates at https://copperone.com/.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Copper One Resources Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Brent Rusin
Corporate Communications
E: info@copperone.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
LIKE AND FOLLOW
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "may," "will," "could," "potential," and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential geological significance and interpretation of preliminary observations from drill hole MHB-41, including silicification, visually identified sulfide minerals, tourmaline breccia and fracture coatings preliminarily interpreted as hematite and tenorite; the potential presence, extent and continuity of copper-silver-gold mineralization at Majuba Hill; the anticipated receipt and interpretation of laboratory assay results; the identification, prioritization and testing of additional exploration targets; the anticipated scope, timing and completion of the Company's Phase 2 drilling program; the expected use and potential benefits of the EVX Connect platform; and the Company's objective of advancing the Majuba Hill Project toward an inaugural mineral resource estimate prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this news release. Material assumptions underlying such statements include, without limitation, the continued availability of drilling equipment, qualified personnel, contractors, laboratory services, supplies, permits and financing on acceptable terms; the Company's ability to maintain site access and conduct exploration activities without material disruption from weather or operating conditions; the progression of drilling operations substantially as contemplated; the timely receipt, review and interpretation of geological information and laboratory assay results; the reliability of historical exploration information; the continued support of the Company's geological interpretations and exploration targets through additional technical information; the validity and maintenance of mineral property tenure; and the availability of sufficient technical and financial resources to undertake future exploration programs and technical studies.
Actual exploration results may differ materially from management's expectations. Preliminary visual mineral identifications and geological interpretations may not be confirmed by subsequent laboratory analysis, mineralogical testing or additional geological work. Observed alteration, sulfide mineralization and breccia zones may not be continuous or associated with economically significant mineralization. Laboratory assay results may differ materially from preliminary visual observations, and additional drilling may fail to identify mineralization of sufficient grade, extent or continuity to support the delineation of a mineral resource.
Additional risks and uncertainties include drilling and assay delays; geological complexity and changes in geological interpretations; the accuracy, completeness and reliability of historical geological and exploration information; permitting and regulatory requirements; the validity and maintenance of mineral property tenure; the availability of financing, contractors, qualified personnel and equipment; equipment performance and operational challenges; adverse weather and site conditions; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes in general economic and market conditions; and the possibility that future exploration and technical studies may not substantiate current geological interpretations or support the preparation of a mineral resource estimate.
No mineral resource or mineral reserve has been established at the Majuba Hill Project, and there can be no assurance that ongoing or future exploration activities will result in the definition of a mineral resource or mineral reserve. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove accurate, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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