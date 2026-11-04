Copper One Announces Automatic Conversion of Special Warrants. Prospectus Supplement Available on SEDAR+

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC November 4th, 2026 TheNewswire - Copper One Resources Corp. ("Copper One") (CSE: CEXY | OTCID: CEXYF | FSE: IW8 | WKN: A42AGR) (the "Company") as amended by Amendment No. 1 dated March 17, 2026, and as further amended by Amendment No. 2 dated October 9, 2026 is pleased to announce that it has filed a prospectus supplement dated November 3, 2026 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 29, 2025 (the "Shelf Prospectus") to qualify the distribution of securities underlying (i) 12,383,000 non-flow-through special warrants of the Company (each, a "NFT Special Warrant"), and (ii) 7,506,750 flow-through special warrants of the Company (each, a "FT Special Warrant" and, together with the NFT Special Warrants, the "Special Warrants"), for a total aggregate of 19,889,750 Special Warrants issued by the Company on September 29, 2026 (the "Offering").
The Prospectus Supplement qualifies the distribution of 19,889,750 common shares (each a "Common Share") and 9,944,875 common share purchase warrants (each a "Warrant") comprising the units of the Company issuable on the exercise or deemed exercise of the Special Warrants in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 until 4:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on the date that is two years following the closing date of the Offering. The Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry (the "Acceleration Right") if the trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), or such other market as the Common Shares may trade from time to time, is or exceeds $1.25 for any five (5) consecutive trading days, in which event the Warrant holder may, at the Company's election, be given notice by way of a news release that the Warrants will expire 30 days following the date of such notice. The Warrants may be exercised by the Warrant holder during the 30-day period between the notice and the expiration of the Warrants.
The Special Warrants will be deemed to be converted into Common Shares and Warrants on November 6, 2026. No action is required on the part of any holder of Special Warrants to convert their Special Warrants into underlying securities.
The qualification rights of holders of Special Warrants are further described in the Prospectus Supplement and the Shelf Prospectus, which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Access to the Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement, and any amendment to the documents, is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a shelf prospectus supplement, a base shelf prospectus and any amendment. The Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement are accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus Supplement, the corresponding Shelf Prospectus and any amendment to the documents may be obtained, without charge, from the Company at 1500, 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 4N7, or by email at info@copperone.com and by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable.
The securities being referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the U.S. or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About Copper One Resources Corp.
Copper One Resources Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring and advancing high-potential copper, copper-silver-gold and copper-molybdenum projects to help meet global demand for critical metals used in electrification, AI infrastructure and data centres, renewable energy, defence and power-system modernization.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold District, located approximately 156 miles (251 kilometres) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is an exploration-stage porphyry copper project situated in an established mining jurisdiction with existing infrastructure, where ongoing exploration is focused on evaluating the scale and continuity of a copper-silver-gold mineralized system.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project, located northeast of Campbell River in British Columbia's Vancouver Mining Division. The district-scale project comprises approximately 2,746.46 hectares (6,786 acres) across nine mineral claims and hosts a porphyry-style copper-molybdenum system within the Coast Suture Zone, a geological belt known for porphyry copper and skarn mineralization. Systematic exploration is continuing to evaluate the scale and continuity of the mineralized system.
In addition, Copper One holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Redhill Property, located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The 4,736-hectare (11,704-acre) property hosts volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization prospective for copper, zinc, silver and gold, while also demonstrating potential for epithermal gold mineralization.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Sport Project in Utah through its wholly owned subsidiary, Rooinek Mining Corp., expanding the Company's portfolio of North American copper exploration assets.
Copper One is advancing its portfolio through systematic exploration, modern geological modelling and disciplined technical evaluation. The Company remains committed to responsible exploration practices, technical transparency and the disciplined advancement of critical-metals projects across North America.
All stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on its social media profiles on and X.com, and to subscribe for updates at https://copperone.com/.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Copper One Resources Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Brent Rusin
Corporate Communications
E: info@copperone.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
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Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors – including statements related to the Company's strategy, projects or plans that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations as disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR+ (see www.sedarplus.ca). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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