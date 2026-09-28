Contamination Protection Solution Highlights Covalon's Presence at the Association for Vascular Access 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting

Meeting to be held October 2 - 4, 2026, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas, with pre-meeting workshops on October 1
Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV,OTC:CVALF; OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, today announced its participation at the Association for Vascular Access (AVA) Annual Scientific Meeting in Grapevine, Texas, from October 2 to 4, 2026, with pre-meeting workshops on October 1. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore Covalon's innovative vascular access and infection prevention solutions and learn why leading hospitals in the United States and beyond are increasingly adopting Covalon products in clinical practice.
Contamination Protection is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about topics in vascular access. While infection-prevention bundles have traditionally centered on the insertion site, clinicians are recognizing more often that IV line connections, catheter hubs, and dressings are exposed to external contamination - from bodily fluids, secretions, and the patient environment - every day a line is in place. Covalon's Contamination Protection approach addresses this "outside-in" pathway by shielding the parts of the line most vulnerable to gross contamination, and it is rapidly gaining adoption as hospitals across the United States build it into their standard of care. At AVA 2026, Covalon will show attendees how Contamination Protection can complement existing infection prevention protocols, how it fits seamlessly into workflow, and why it has become a focal point for vascular access teams.
Beyond hands-on demonstrations and conversations with the Covalon team at Booth 216, attendees will hear from clinicians and researchers, who will share insights on Covalon solutions and related clinical topics through podium and poster presentations.
This year's scientific program includes several presentations related to Covalon products and clinical focus areas, headlined by a podium presentation on the topic of Contamination Protection from Dr. Nancy Moureau, RN, PhD, CRNI, CPUI, VA-BC, titled "The Missing Pathway in CABSI Prevention: When ‘Outside-In' Contamination Becomes the Weakest Link," as well as three separate poster presentations :
- Neonatal & Pediatric CLABSI Reduction: Where the Smallest Details Make the Biggest Impact
Katherine McKeown, CNS, NP, and Amy Kunkel, RN, Dayton Children's Hospital
- Special Skin Considerations to Optimize Catheter Care for Patients with Dysautonomia & Related Conditions
Dennis Woo, RN, Independent Consultant
- Beyond the Surface: Characterizing Patient Quality of Life and Evaluating an Advanced Dressing Technology for Catheter-Associated Skin Injury
Daphne Broadhurst, RN, and Katherine Evely, MS, PhD
"Bloodstream infections, catheter-associated skin injury, and other preventable complications continue to take a heavy toll on patients, clinicians, and hospital budgets alike," said Brent Ashton, Covalon's Chief Executive Officer. "Covalon is focused on enabling care teams to close the gaps that put patients at risk, and Contamination Protection is a powerful example of that. We're excited to connect with clinicians at AVA, share what we're seeing as hospitals embrace this approach, and explore how we can work together to deliver better outcomes for patients and the providers who care for them."
What to Experience at Covalon's Booth 216
- Contamination Protection – Covalon's approach to shielding the most exposed parts of the IV line, from connections and hubs to the dressing, against external contamination. At the booth, attendees can see first-hand how its two core components work together:
- VALGuard ® Line Guard – the connection-protection component of Covalon's Contamination Protection approach. VALGuard ® is a transparent, single-use barrier designed to cover and protect IV line connections and catheter hubs from external contaminants, including body fluids and secretions.
- CovaClear ® dressings – the dressing-protection component of Covalon's Contamination Protection approach. CovaClear ® dressings are a family of versatile, gentle-to-skin silicone dressings that can be used as a primary IV securement dressing or as a protective cover over existing primary dressings. As a protective cover, CovaClear ® helps to reduce unplanned primary IV dressing changes caused by soiling, fluid leaks, or external contamination. Reducing unplanned dressing changes may help conserve supplies, reduce nursing workload, and support efforts to preserve patient skin integrity. Covalon will also showcase the highly anticipated new, larger-sized CovaClear ® dressings at AVA 2026, giving clinicians more coverage options for larger primary dressings and a wider range of line types and insertion sites. These new larger sizes are expected to help increase Covalon's presence in adult patient populations at acute care hospitals.
- IV Clear ® dressings – a family of transparent IV securement dressings that combine gentle-to-skin silicone adhesive technology with edge-to-edge coverage of chlorhexidine and silver for antimicrobial protection. IV Clear ® 's transparency provides clinicians with visibility of the insertion site, supporting routine assessment and line management.
Together, VALGuard ® , CovaClear ® , and IV Clear ® represent more than individual innovations - they demonstrate Covalon's commitment to protecting the entire IV pathway, from insertion site to connections, and to strengthening infection-prevention bundles with practical, compassionate solutions. This portfolio approach helps clinicians optimize vascular access maintenance, save time, preserve resources, and improve patient outcomes while helping hospitals manage costs more effectively.
Meet With Us
Visit the Covalon team at Booth 216 during AVA, or schedule a meeting in advance by contacting info@covalon.com .
Those interested in learning about Covalon's solutions may visit www.covalon.com or follow Covalon on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , or X .
VALGuard ® Line Guard is indicated to cover and protect IV line connections and catheter hubs from sources of gross contamination. VALGuard ® is not cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for infection prevention or CLABSI reduction.
About Covalon
Covalon is a leading MedTech company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative and compassionate medical products and technologies. Our expertise spans advanced wound care, vascular access, and surgical consumables, with a strong focus on enhancing healing, reducing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), and protecting skin integrity. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (COV) and trades on the OTCQX Market (CVALF). To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com .
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors described in greater detail in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of our management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the year ended September 30, 2025, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca , any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
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To learn more about Covalon, please contact:
Brent Ashton, Chief Executive Officer, Covalon Technologies Ltd.
Email: investors@covalon.com
Phone: 1.877.711.6055
Website: https://covalon.com/