Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI,OTC:TOITF) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. ("Topicus" or the "Company") for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and the accompanying notes, our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2025, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on Topicus.com Inc.'s website www.Topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Q3 2026 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 15% (5% organic growth) to €445.1 million compared to €387.9 million in Q3 2025.  
  • Net income increased to €46.5 million (€0.34 on a diluted per share basis) from a net loss of €120.9 million (€0.94 on a diluted net loss per share basis).  
  • Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €47.1 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €17.0 million resulting in total consideration of €64.0 million.
  • Cash flows from operations ("CFO") decreased €1.1 million to €47.4 million compared to €48.4 million in Q3 2025 representing a decrease of 2%.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 ("FCFA2S") decreased €3.5 million to €18.8 million compared to €22.3 million in Q3 2025 representing a decrease of 16%.

Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was €445.1 million, an increase of 15%, or €57.2 million, compared to €387.9 million for the comparable period in 2025.   For the first nine months of 2026 total revenues were €1,318.0 million, an increase of 18%, or €202.5 million, compared to €1,115.5 million for the comparable period in 2025. The increase for both the three and nine-month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 5% for both periods.   Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 increased €167.5 million to €46.5 million compared to negative €120.9 million for the same period in 2025. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.34 in the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to net loss of €0.94 for the same period in 2025. The net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 is primarily the result of a €221.7 million expense associated with electing to record the Q1 2025 investment in Asseco at cost as a result of the application of the equity method of accounting. This expense offsets gains recorded through net income and other comprehensive income during Q1 2025, Q2 2025 and Q3 2025. During Q3 2025, the Company also recorded income of €60.7 million associated with mark to market adjustments on derivatives related to the Company's binding agreement to acquire a further interest in Asseco. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 net income increased €158.2 million to €148.9 million compared to negative €9.3 million for the same period in 2025. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €1.11 in the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to negative €0.09 for the same period in 2025.   

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, CFO were €47.4 million compared to €48.4 million for the same period in 2025 representing a decrease of 2%. Many of the businesses invoice customers for annual software maintenance fees in Q1 each year resulting in a disproportionate amount of cash being received in the first quarter as compared to the remaining three quarters. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, CFO increased €10.2 million to €315.2 million compared to €304.9 million for the same period in 2025 representing an increase of 3%.  

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, FCFA2S decreased €3.5 million to €18.8 million compared to €22.3 million for the same period in 2025 representing a decrease of 16%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, FCFA2S increased €31.7 million to €199.1 million compared to €167.5 million for the same period in 2025 representing an increase of 19%.   

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be "forward looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S'' refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus' objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus' hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

                     
     
Three months ended
September 30,		      
Nine months ended
September 30,		  
      2026 2025       2026 2025  
    (€ in millions)   (€ in millions)
                     
Net cash flows from operating activities              47.4      48.4               315.2     304.9  
Adjusted for:                    
Interest paid on lease obligations               (0.8)       (0.8)                 (2.5)       (2.2)  
Interest paid on other facilities               (4.8)       (2.9)               (18.8)      (11.9)  
Credit facility transaction costs               (0.0)       (0.2)                 (0.3)       (3.5)  
Payments of lease obligations               (8.9)       (7.8)               (25.9)      (21.8)  
Property and equipment purchased               (3.4)       (1.7)                 (9.7)       (8.3)  
Interest and dividends received                2.3       (0.4)                62.1        8.2  
                     
               31.7      34.7               319.9     265.4  
Less amount attributable to                    
  non-controlling interests             (12.9)     (12.4)              (120.8)      (98.0)  
                     
Free cash flow available to shareholders              18.8      22.3               199.1     167.5  
                     
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.                    


About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus' subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@topicus.com
www.Topicus.com

SOURCE: Topicus.com Inc.


Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position  
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
                     
Unaudited                
                  September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
                     
Assets                
                     
Current assets:                
  Cash             342,391 326,686
  Accounts receivable           192,304 175,613
  Unbilled revenue           76,974 53,909
  Inventories             8,452 7,057
  Other assets           88,445 67,969
                  708,566 631,234
                     
Non-current assets:              
  Property and equipment           29,610 27,343
  Right of use assets           87,868 96,656
  Deferred income taxes           22,541 23,494
  Investments in associates           484,632 515,368
  Other assets           18,872 17,790
  Intangible assets 1,223,776 1,201,287
                  1,867,297 1,881,939
                     
Total assets             2,575,863 2,513,173
                     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
                     
Current liabilities:              
  Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of Term and other loans 127,226 345,324
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities       369,509 365,229
  Deferred revenue           295,058 207,140
  Provisions             3,498 3,548
  Acquisition holdback payables         28,052 23,740
  Lease obligations           30,845 30,915
  Income taxes payable           36,955 39,201
                  891,143 1,015,098
                     
Non-current liabilities:              
  Term and other loans           352,467 347,218
  Deferred income taxes           190,575 188,313
  Acquisition holdback payables         49,232 40,133
  Lease obligations           59,055 67,436
  Other liabilities           100,335 73,166
                  751,663 716,266
                     
Total liabilities             1,642,806 1,731,363
                     
                     
Shareholders' Equity:              
  Capital stock           39,412 39,412
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   129,909 124,611
  Retained earnings           406,793 309,801
  Non-controlling interests           356,943 307,985
                  933,057 781,810
                     
                     
                     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity         2,575,863 2,513,173
                     



Topicus.com Inc.                  
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)            
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
                           
             
Unaudited                      
              Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
              2026     2025     2026     2025  
                           
Revenue                      
License         11,460     8,894     32,832     28,726  
Professional services       94,859     94,545     291,926     265,068  
Hardware and other       13,018     6,875     34,112     22,665  
Maintenance and other recurring     325,755     277,574     959,162     799,056  
              445,092     387,888     1,318,032     1,115,515  
Expenses                      
Staff         230,040     205,209     704,956     609,133  
Hardware         8,099     4,032     19,286     12,810  
Third party license, maintenance and professional services 41,085     34,723     118,961     95,220  
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 18,682     15,454     56,056     45,746  
Professional fees       6,411     6,150     22,536     20,892  
Other, net         7,078     8,514     23,641     25,396  
Depreciation         11,953     10,890     35,326     30,243  
Amortization of intangible assets     47,791     43,429     138,449     119,574  
              371,139     328,402     1,119,210     959,014  
                           
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets (0 )   7     25     7  
Bargain purchase (gain)       (53 )   -     (53 )   (154 )
Finance and other (income) expenses   8,203     (62,035 )   8,901     (76,511 )
Share in net (income) loss of equity investees (5,049 )   496     (24,260 )   475  
(Increase) decrease in the fair value of equity securities -     -     -     (32,789 )
Revaluation of investment accounted for using the equity method to cost -     221,748     -     221,748  
Finance costs         11,397     9,175     30,314     21,939  
              14,498     169,392     14,927     134,716  
                           
Income (loss) before income taxes     59,456     (109,905 )   183,896     21,786  
                           
Current income tax expense (recovery)   19,759     18,921     62,824     56,407  
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)   (6,816 )   (7,887 )   (27,830 )   (25,293 )
Income tax expense (recovery)     12,943     11,035     34,994     31,113  
                           
Net income (loss)       46,513     (120,940 )   148,902     (9,328 )
                           
Net income (loss) attributable to:                  
Equity holders of Topicus     28,718     (78,192 )   93,066     (7,523 )
Non-controlling interests       17,795     (42,748 )   55,835     (1,805 )
Net income (loss)       46,513     (120,940 )   148,902     (9,328 )
                           
Weighted average shares                    
  Basic shares outstanding     83,702,570     83,338,874     83,485,101     83,169,753  
  Diluted shares outstanding     129,841,819     129,841,819     129,841,819     129,841,819  
                           
Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus              
  Basic         0.34     (0.94 )   1.11     (0.09 )
  Diluted         0.34     (0.94 )   1.11     (0.09 )
                           
                           



Topicus.com Inc.                  
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)            
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
                           
             
Unaudited            
              Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
              2026   2025     2026   2025  
                           
Net income (loss)       46,513   (120,940 )   148,902   (9,328 )
                           
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):              
                           
  Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other 1,910   (913 )   7,989   (9,288 )
                           
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):              
                           
Changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI -   (4,374 )   -   188,959  
                           
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax 1,910   (5,287 )   7,989   179,671  
                           
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 48,423   (126,227 )   156,890   170,343  
                           
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:              
Equity holders of Topicus     1,378   (3,288 )   5,298   116,796  
Non-controlling interests       532   (1,998 )   2,691   62,875  
Total other comprehensive income (loss) 1,910   (5,287 )   7,989   179,671  
                           
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:              
Equity holders of Topicus     30,096   (81,481 )   98,364   109,274  
Non-controlling interests       18,327   (44,746 )   58,526   61,070  
Total comprehensive income (loss)     48,423   (126,227 )   156,890   170,343  



Topicus.com Inc.              
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)          
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)  
                 
Unaudited              
Nine months ended September 30, 2026              
           
    Capital Stock Accumulated other 
comprehensive
(loss) income		 Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity  
                 
Balance at January 1, 2026 39,412 124,611 309,801   473,825   307,985   781,810    
                 
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:              
                 
Net income (loss) - - 93,066   93,066   55,835   148,902    
                 
Other comprehensive income (loss)              
                 
Foreign currency translation differences from              
  foreign operations and other, net of income tax - 5,298 -   5,298   2,691   7,989    
                 
Total other comprehensive income (loss)              
  for the period - 5,298 -   5,298   2,691   7,989    
                 
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 5,298 93,066   98,364   58,526   156,890    
                 
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity              
                 
  Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity - - (533 ) (533 ) (212 ) (745 )  
                 
  Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling
interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus		 - - 4,458   4,458   (4,458 ) -    
                 
  Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - -   -   (4,898 ) (4,898 )  
                 
Balance at September 30, 2026 39,412 129,909 406,793   576,114   356,943   933,057    
                 



Topicus.com Inc.            
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)        
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
                 
Unaudited            
Nine months ended September 30, 2025            
                 
           
      Capital Stock Accumulated other 
comprehensive
(loss) income		 Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity
                 
Balance at January 1, 2025 39,412 5,584 266,281   311,277   220,119   531,396  
                 
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:            
                 
Net income (loss) - - (7,523 ) (7,523 ) (1,805 ) (9,328 )
                 
Other comprehensive income (loss)            
                 
Foreign currency translation differences from            
  foreign operations and other, net of income tax and            
  changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI - 116,796 -   116,796   62,875   179,671  
                 
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 116,796 -   116,796   62,875   179,671  
                 
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 116,796 (7,523 ) 109,274   61,070   170,343  
                 
                 
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity            
                 
  Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity - 34 5   38   60   98  
                 
  Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus - - 1,633   1,633   (1,633 ) -  
                 
  Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - -   -   (3,350 ) (3,350 )
                 
Balance at September 30, 2025 39,412 122,414 260,396   422,222   276,266   698,488  
                 



Topicus.com Inc.                
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows              
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
                             
               
Unaudited                      
                Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
                2026     2025     2026     2025  
                             
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:              
  Net income (loss)     46,513     (120,940 )   148,902     (9,328 )
  Adjustments for:                  
    Depreciation     11,953     10,890     35,326     30,243  
    Amortization of intangible assets 47,791     43,429     138,449     119,574  
    Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets   (0 )   7     25     7  
    Bargain purchase (gain)   (53 )   -     (53 )   (154 )
    Finance and other expenses (income)   8,203     (62,035 )   8,901     (76,511 )
    Share in net (income) loss of equity investees   (5,049 )   496     (24,260 )   475  
    (Increase) decrease in the fair value of equity securities   -     -     -     (32,789 )
    Finance costs     11,397     9,175     30,314     21,939  
    Revaluation of investment accounted for using the equity method to cost   -     221,748     -     221,748  
    Income tax expense (recovery) 12,943     11,035     34,994     31,113  
  Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities              
    exclusive of effects of business combinations (69,827 )   (51,340 )   1,465     41,619  
  Transaction costs associated with equity securities classified as FVOCI   -     -     -     (1,659 )
  Income taxes (paid) received (16,499 )   (14,019 )   (58,876 )   (41,330 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 47,372     48,446     315,186     304,949  
                             
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:              
  Interest paid on lease obligations   (817 )   (807 )   (2,546 )   (2,188 )
  Interest paid on other facilities   (4,834 )   (2,881 )   (18,834 )   (11,896 )
  Net increase (decrease) in Topicus Revolving Credit Facility 10,000     257,000     (215,000 )   172,000  
  Proceeds from issuance of Loan   -     -     -     200,000  
  Proceeds from issuance of term and other loans 2,894     4,262     10,394     117,672  
  Increase (decrease) in bank indebtedness   27,793     (83 )   23,857     (83 )
  Increase (decrease) in loan from Vela Software Group   -     (287 )   -     (287 )
  Repayments of term and other loans (1,481 )   (2,066 )   (11,775 )   (16,177 )
  Credit facility transaction costs (25 )   (190 )   (337 )   (3,468 )
  Payments of lease obligations   (8,861 )   (7,805 )   (25,915 )   (21,810 )
  Dividends paid to non-controlling interests   -     (1,718 )   (4,898 )   (3,350 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities 24,669     245,426     (245,054 )   430,414  
                             
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:              
  Acquisition of businesses (47,052 )   (11,437 )   (93,303 )   (261,095 )
  Cash obtained with acquired businesses   1,332     2,338     9,654     31,075  
  Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (5,808 )   (8,906 )   (22,160 )   (18,139 )
  Purchases of other investments   (750 )   -     (1,021 )   -  
  Purchase of equity securities of Asseco Poland S.A.   -     -     -     (167,977 )
  (Increase) decrease in restricted cash   (477 )   (246,775 )   (2,016 )   (246,857 )
  Interest, dividends and other proceeds received, net of income taxes paid 2,299     (376 )   62,094     8,181  
  Property and equipment purchased (3,407 )   (1,653 )   (9,747 )   (8,319 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (53,863 )   (266,810 )   (56,500 )   (663,131 )
                             
Effect of foreign currency on              
  cash and cash equivalents 944     (256 )   2,072     (2,328 )
                             
Increase (decrease) in cash 19,122     26,807     15,704     69,904  
                             
Cash, beginning of period 323,269     249,254     326,686     206,157  
                             
Cash, end of period 342,391     276,061     342,391     276,061  
                             



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