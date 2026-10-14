Constellation Completes Sale of Brazos Valley Energy Center to LS Power

Transaction marks another key step in satisfying regulatory commitments related to Constellation's acquisition of Calpine

Constellation (Nasdaq: CEG) today announced that it has completed the sale of the Brazos Valley Energy Center to LS Power. The 606-megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired combined-cycle facility is located outside Houston and operates in the ERCOT market.

The transaction represents continued progress in satisfying regulatory commitments related to Constellation's acquisition of Calpine, which closed in January 2026.

Constellation entered into an agreement to sell Brazos Valley to LS Power in August 2026, as reported in the Q2 earnings results. The company also previously announced an agreement to sell approximately 4.4 gigawatts of predominantly natural gas-fired generation assets in Delaware and Pennsylvania to LS Power. Those assets include the Bethlehem, York 1, York 2, Hay Road and Edge Moor facilities. The sale of the PJM assets is expected to close by the end of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The divestitures are part of Constellation's agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice related to its acquisition of Calpine. Constellation completed the acquisition on Jan. 7, 2026, creating the world's largest private-sector power producer and significantly expanding the company's generation portfolio and competitive retail business.

About Constellation

Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG), a Fortune 200 company headquartered in Baltimore, is the largest private-sector power producer in the world and the nation's largest producer of clean and reliable energy. With 55 gigawatts of capacity from nuclear, natural gas, oil, geothermal, hydro, wind and solar facilities, our fleet has the generating capacity to power the equivalent of 27 million homes, providing about 10% of the nation's clean energy and delivering the around-the-clock reliability needed to power America's growing economy. We are also the largest nuclear energy company in the U.S. and a leading competitive retail supplier, serving approximately 2.5 million customer accounts nationwide, including 80% of the Fortune 100. We are committed to investing in innovation and new technologies to drive the transition to a reliable, sustainable and secure energy future. Follow Constellation on LinkedIn and X .

David Snyder
Constellation Communications
667-218-7700
david.snyder@constellation.com

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