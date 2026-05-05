Coniagas Battery Metals Doubles Graal Copper-Nickel-Cobalt Property Following HTDEM Survey

Coniagas Battery Metals Doubles Graal Copper-Nickel-Cobalt Property Following HTDEM Survey

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.
 

Recent staking more than doubles the Graal property to 148 km², with new claims targeting electromagnetic anomalies that align with known magmatic mineralization

Vancouver, BC May 5, 2026 - TheNewswire Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS,OTC:CNBMF) ("Coniagas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, following the recent completion of a helicopter-borne time-domain electromagnetic (HTDEM) survey over its wholly-owned Graal property, the Company has staked an additional 8,724 hectares of contiguous ground. The acquisition more than doubles the Graal property to a total of 14,837 hectares (148.4 km²) and consolidates Coniagas's position over a magmatic copper-nickel-cobalt sulphide system in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec.

The expanded property lies within an emerging critical-minerals district supported by established hydroelectric power, road and rail access, and the deep-water Port of Saguenay. Mineralization at Graal occurs as magmatic copper-nickel-cobalt sulphides with platinum and palladium credits, distributed along a known 6-kilometre strike length on Gravi and MHY zone, over which earlier shallow drilling consistently encountered mineralization.

Additionally, the EM inversion made with this survey confirms the interpretation that the massive sulfide mineralisation is forming a low-dipping bowl shape toward the center of the property at MHY-Gravi zones (dipping approximatively 200 to 400 ) with the mineralisation open at depth.

The HTDEM survey covered the 6,113-hectare original claim block at 200-metre line spacing, tightening to 100-metre spacing over the immediate extensions of the known zones, for a total of 468 line-kilometres flown. The resulting electromagnetic responses coincide with the known mineralized trend (figures 1 and 2), refining drill targeting along that trend and identifying additional isolated targets within the existing property. Equally significantly, the survey identified several other untested isolated anomalies within the property and defined extensions at Lac Suzanne-NO located in the north part of the property as well as at Nourricier A and Nourricier B in the south. Comparable signatures in adjacent regional data, of the same character as those over known mineralization, led to the new staking which was selected to bring that ground under a single contiguous land position.

"The HTDEM survey did what we asked of it. It confirmed the targets we already knew about and showed us where the system potentially extends beyond our claim boundary. Doubling the property in response was the disciplined move. We now have a 148-square-kilometre footprint over a magmatic copper-nickel system in one of Quebec's most active critical-minerals corridors, and the next phase of drilling has a clearer map to work from as we advance toward a maiden mineral resource estimate," said Frank J. Basa, Chief Executive Officer of Coniagas.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Magnetic Vertical Gradient from the recent high-resolution airborne electromagnetic survey (MAG TDEM) over the original 2025 property boundary, with regional Government lower-resolution airborne data showing the expansion to the 2026 property boundary.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Late time electromagnetic response (channel 45) from the recent high-resolution airborne electromagnetic survey (MAG TDEM) over the original 2025 property boundary and 2026 property new boundary.

With drill permits in place, Coniagas plans to advance further work on the established zones and on the new conductors identified by the survey. The following selected intercepts from previous drilling at Graal illustrate the character of the mineralization being targeted:

Zone

DDH

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Cu (%)

Ni (%)

Co (%)

MHY

GRL-22-60

51.50

80.40

28.90

0.41

0.73

0.09

 

Including

61.00

74.80

13.80

0.57

1.01

0.12

MHY

GRL-22-61

62.10

78.00

15.90

0.56

0.53

0.08

 

Including

71.40

78.00

6.60

0.83

0.94

0.11

 

Including

75.00

76.80

1.80

1.99

0.77

0.09

Gravi

GRL-22-57

94.10

102.50

8.40

0.55

0.67

0.08

 

Including

96.60

99.90

3.30

0.68

1.03

0.13

Gravi

NRC-22-24

121.50

155.10

33.60

0.46

0.32

0.04

 

Including

121.50

124.70

3.20

0.54

0.95

0.13

 

Including

125.50

129.20

3.70

0.22

0.25

0.03

 

Including

142.80

152.10

9.30

1.06

0.64

0.08

Discovery

NRC-21-03

138.30

144.00

5.70

0.59

0.84

0.09

True widths are estimated at approximately 80–90% of reported intercept lengths. Intercepts are uncut.

Qualified Person

The technical information reported in this news release was reviewed and approved by Maxime Bouchard, Geo, M.Sc. (OGQ #1752), an independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Property, particularly regarding historical drill results. However, the Qualified Person believes that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals in Québec. The Company is advancing the Graal project through systematic drilling and metallurgical test work toward a maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, with the longer-term objective of becoming a Quebec-based supplier of critical metals to North American battery and energy-transition supply chains.

At its 100%-owned Graal project in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec, Coniagas controls 14,837 hectares (148.4 km²) over a magmatic copper-nickel-cobalt sulphide system. Drilling has identified a potential open-pit deposit model along a 6-kilometre mineralized strike length, supported by drill permits and access to regional infrastructure. The Company's near-term work program at Graal includes continued drilling on the targets refined by the HTDEM survey, advancement toward a maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, metallurgical test work, and ongoing engagement with First Nations. Further information regarding the Graal project is set out in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada" dated January 17, 2024, available on the Company's website at https://coniagas.com/.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Member of Professional Engineers Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410   E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Follow Coniagas

LinkedIn:    https://www.linkedin.com/company/coniagas-battery-metals/

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/coniagasmetals

Facebook:    https://www.facebook.com/coniagas/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical fact, statements addressing Coniagas's continued listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, resource potential, future exploration and drilling programs, geological and geophysical interpretations, results of the HTDEM survey, anticipated next phases of work, the planned advancement toward a maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, the receipt and security of mineral property titles, the availability of funding and similar matters are forward-looking. No assurance can be given that any of the foregoing will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions, exploration and development risks, commodity price volatility (including copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals prices), regulatory and permitting risks, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, and risks related to First Nations consultation. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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