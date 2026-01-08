Concerned Shareholders of Sol Strategies Inc. Requisition Special Meeting Citing Serious Board Failures

Certain concerned shareholders of SOL Strategies Inc. (the "Company"), including Max Kaplan and Antanas Guoga (together, the "Requisitioning Shareholders"), announced today that they have formally requisitioned a special meeting of shareholders pursuant to section 105 of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "OBCA").

The Requisitioning Shareholders are registered holders, in the aggregate, of more than five percent (5%) of the Company's issued and outstanding voting shares, thereby meeting the statutory threshold required to requisition a shareholders' meeting.

The requisition was delivered following what the Requisitioning Shareholders describe as a prolonged and unsuccessful effort to address significant governance, oversight, and strategic failures of the Company's board of directors (the "Board"). In their view, the Board has demonstrated a persistent lack of effective leadership, inadequate oversight of capital allocation, and insufficient understanding of the Company's core business and capital markets requirements.

The purpose of the requisitioned meeting is to allow shareholders to consider, among other matters, the removal of certain incumbent directors and the election of nominees to replace them as directors. The Requisitioning Shareholders believe that meaningful change to the composition of the Board is urgently required to restore accountability, discipline, and credibility with shareholders and the broader market.

The Requisitioning Shareholders further note that recent Board actions and delays have, in their view, contributed to a material erosion of shareholder value and impaired the Company's ability to execute on critical strategic and capital markets initiatives.

Under the OBCA, the Company's Board of Directors is required to call and hold the requisitioned shareholders' meeting within the timelines prescribed by law. If the Board fails to do so, the Requisitioning Shareholders intend to exercise their statutory right to call the meeting themselves in accordance with the OBCA.

The Requisitioning Shareholders expect to provide shareholders with additional information in advance of the meeting in compliance with applicable corporate and securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding the calling and holding of a shareholders' meeting, matters to be considered at such meeting, and potential outcomes thereof. Such information is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The Requisitioning Shareholders disclaim any obligation to update such information except as required by law.

