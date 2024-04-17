Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

R3D Resources

Completion of Rights Issue

$0.5 million partial underwrite of the Rights Issue from Breakaway Investment Group

R3D Resources Limited (ASX: R3D) (the Company) (renamed Tartana Minerals Limited) is pleased to advise that the 1 for 5 pro rata entitlement offer of New Shares in the Company at an issue price of $0.05 per New Share, as well as 1 attaching Option exercisable at $0.10 expiring 31 December 2025 for each 2 New Shares subscribed for (the Rights Issue) which opened in November 2023, has now closed. A total of$500k will be raised pursuant to the Rights Issue comprising $114k from eligible shareholders (including under the Top Up Facility) and the balance to come from the Underwriter, Breakaway Investment.

Key Points:

  • Breakaway Investment (controlled by director Dr Stephen Bartrop) has underwritten the Rights Issue to a minimum raise of $0.5 million
  • $114,392 raised from eligible shareholders from their entitlements and the Top Up Facility combined
  • An additional $385,608 due from the Underwriter by 26 April 2024 to bring the total raise to $500,000
  • Further allocations of the shortfall from the Rights Issue possible following the close of the Rights Issue on 10 April 2024

Completion of Rights Issue

The Company will today issue 2,287,828 New Shares pursuant to the Rights Issue entitlements accepted and the Top Up Facility. Additionally, the Company will issue 1,143,916 Options to those participants. These acceptances comprise $95,712 raised from entitlements accepted and a further $18,679 raised from the Top Up Facility. At this stage, the Company does not have sufficient ‘spread’ required to apply for quotation of the Options on ASX as originally envisaged. The Company will review whether there is sufficient spread following the completion of the Shortfall Offer and the issue of Options attaching to the placement in November 2023 which continues to be subject to shareholder approval yet to be sought as at today.

As announced on 27 March 2024, Breakaway Investment Group Pty Ltd (Breakaway Investment), an entity controlled by R3D’s Managing Director, Dr Stephen Bartrop, has committed to underwrite the Rights Issue to a minimum raise of $500,000 (the Underwriting). The Company has provided a notice to Breakaway Investment to subscribe for $385,608 in New Shares by 26 April 2024 in order to achieve the total raise of $500,000. A further issue of securities will be conducted upon receipt of those funds from Breakaway Investment (and or its sub- underwriters).

Further issues of securities beyond the Underwriting may be made up to the $1,023,716 shortfall that will remain under the Rights Issue following the Underwriting. The Company will issue the relevant ASX Appendices 2A and 3G this morning.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from R3D Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Brightstar Resources

Aspacia Deposit Records Maiden Mineral Resource at the Menzies Gold Project

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at Aspacia, located approximately 1km west of Menzies town (MGP). This MRE was undertaken on over 110 RC and diamond holes including recent programs completed by Brightstar.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Further High-Grade Extensional Gold Intercepts Returned at Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise of further assay results from drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone) within its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

Multiple New Gold Target Areas Identified at Golden Ridge

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the Company’s 100% owned Golden Ridge Project located in Northeast Tasmania (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Awale Resources CEO Andrew Chubb.

Awalé Resources CEO Touts Odienné Project’s Potential for "Big Gold-Copper System"

Drilling at Awalé Resources’ (TSX:ARIC) Charger target within the Odienné project in Côte d’Ivoire has hit “one of the highest-grade gold intersections," according to the company’s CEO, Andrew Chubb.

“It's a (really) significant drill hole. We were testing a new sort of 3D framework at that target. We drilled holes there and got 50 to 100 meter intercepts … We adjusted our interpretation and went in to test that, and found that it's a breccia system. We found a new breccia pipe and got the broadest intercept of the actual geology,” he said.

“The biggest thing for us is that we believe we are sitting on a big gold-copper system. And there are other discoveries that we've had within that system as well, there are two other discoveries, and it's really evolving into what looks like a big mining camp.”

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick On Track to Achieve 2024 Targets

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today reported preliminary Q1 production of 940 thousand ounces of gold and 40 thousand tonnes of copper, as well as preliminary Q1 sales of 910 thousand ounces of gold and 39 thousand tonnes of copper. As previously guided, Barrick's gold and copper production in 2024 is expected to progressively increase each quarter through the year, with the Pueblo Viejo plant expansion ramping up from Q2 and the Porgera mine restart continuing in line with plans. We remain on track to achieve our full year gold and copper guidance.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Manuka Resources

Mineral Resource Update – Mt Boppy Gold Project

Sonic drilling program delivers significant increase in Resource confidence to support gold production at Mt Boppy

Manuka Resources Limited (ASX: MKR) (“Manuka” or the “Company”) is pleased to release an updated Mineral Resources Estimate for Mt Boppy. The Resource update supports Manuka’s strategy to install a purpose-built gold processing plant at Mt Boppy and recommence on-site gold production from Q4 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

×