Compass Pathways to Participate in Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will present at the Oppenheimer 35 th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference at 8:40 am ET on February 12 th , 2025.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the "Events" page of the Investors section of the Compass website. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following each event.

About Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are living with mental health challenges and who are not helped by existing standards of care. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin treatment, in which our proprietary formulation of synthesized psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP360 psilocybin treatment in TRD, the largest randomized, controlled, double-blind psilocybin treatment clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the US. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing.

Enquiries

Media: Media, media@compasspathways.com
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com , +1 401 290 7324

×