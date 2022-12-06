Company ProfilesInvesting News

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company based in Singapore. It owns a diverse pipeline of nucleic acid therapeutics meant to address rare genetic diseases related to the central nervous system, muscles, eyes, liver, and skin. Its nucleic acid therapeutics target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

