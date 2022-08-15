Press Releases
Universal Ibogaine Inc develops a platform of addiction treatment clinics, which use ibogaine as a primary modality for the interruption and ideally cessation of addictions to primarily opioids such as oxycodone, heroin, fentanyl, as well as alcohol, cocaine, and other stimulants. It runs addiction clinics it has a research partner clinic in Mexico.
