Signal Gold Inc is gold mining, development, and exploration company focused on the top-tier Canadian mining jurisdictions of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. The company operates mining and milling operations in Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, the prolific Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland which includes the fully-permitted Pine Cove Mill, tailings facility, and deep-water port, as well as 15,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral property at Tilt Cove.
Recent News
Company News
Global Lithium: Significant Lithium Intercepts at Manna Project
A maiden Inferred JORC Mineral Resource of 9.9Mt @ 1.14% Li2O and 49 Ta2O5 ppm^ was previously announced on 17 February 2022. The pegmatite system at Manna remains open in all directions with several mineralised trends extending over a 5km x 1.5km area.
A Mineral Resource update for the Manna Lithium Project is anticipated in Q4 2022 following completion of program underway comprising 20,000m of RC drilling, 4,000m of diamond drilling and metallurgical test work.
Breaker retains a 20% free-carried interest in the Manna Lithium Project with Global Lithium carrying all costs and expenditure to completion of a positive bankable feasibility study (BFS). Breaker is also entitled to milestone payments of up to $20 million.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
For further information on Breaker Resources NL please visit the Company’s website at www.breakerresources.com.au, or contact:
Investors/Shareholders Tom Sanders
Tel: +61 8 9226 3666
Email: breaker@breakerresources.com.au
About Breaker Resources NL
Breaker Resources NL (ASX: BRB) is unlocking the potential of a new 1.7Moz greenfields gold district in the Kalgoorlie region of Western Australia, the world’s top-ranked mining jurisdiction.
The operational strategy is to develop a robust open pit and underground mine while concurrently drilling to keep expanding the rapidly growing Resource. Major shareholders include the Electrum Gold Fund (10%), Paulson and Co (10%) and Franklin Templeton (6%).
The key attributes of the Lake Roe Project are its scale and high-grade mining optionality. Gold at the main deposit starts 5m from surface and occurs over a 150m-wide zone in a 3km-long single pit configuration, part of a partially drilled 9km-long gold system. High-grade lodes discovered in the last year have confirmed that open pit mining will transition to underground mining. Open pit PFS studies to date indicate no barriers to development.
Free-carried lithium interests situated within the Lake Roe project have the potential to fund a large part of the capital expenditure expected for a standalone development.
The Ularring Project, situated in the emerging SW Yilgarn mineral province, hosts a known gold-copper system and extensive nickel and PGE potential in a large, previously undrilled mafic-ultramafic belt. BRB’s initial drilling is expected to start in the current quarter.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Breaker Resources NL (ASX: BRB), licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
CMX Gold Shareholder Otsig Increases Investment to 12%
CMX Gold & Silver Corp. was informed by Ron Otsig that, pursuant to private placements of $0.09 units announced by the Company on July 15, 2022, Otsig has acquired ownership of common shares of CMX.
CMX Gold & Silver Corp. (CSE:CXC; OTC:CXXMF) ("CMX" or the "Company") was informed by Ron Otsig ("Otsig") that, pursuant to private placements of $0.09 units ("Units") announced by the Company on July 15, 2022, Otsig has acquired ownership of common shares of CMX (the "Shares").
Otsig subscribed for 460,000 Units for $41,400 cash under a subscription agreement. Prior to the acquisition of Units comprising 460,000 Shares pursuant to the private placement, Otsig held 7,401,000 Shares (11.8% of the issued and outstanding Shares), and immediately following the private placements, Otsig held 7,861,000 Shares and his percentage ownership of Shares increased to 12% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis, and to approximately 15.7% on a partially diluted basis.
Otsig advised the Company that the Units and Shares were acquired for long term investment purposes. Otsig has been and continues to be a supporter of CMX. In the future and depending on market conditions and/or other relevant factors, Otsig may acquire additional securities of CMX, including on the open market or through private acquisitions, or sell the securities on the open market or through private transactions. A copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Otsig may be obtained from the Company's SEDAR profile. The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
About CMX Gold & Silver Corp.
CMX Gold & Silver Corp. (CSE:CXC) CMX Gold & Silver Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold/silver and base metals properties. CMX's major asset is the 100%-owned Clayton Silver Property located in the mining-friendly State of Idaho, U.S.A. The property comprises approximately 276 ha (684 acres) in Custer County in south-central Idaho, including the former Clayton silver-lead-zinc mine.
For further information contact:
Robert d'Artois, Investor Relations at (604) 329-0845 bobdartois@cmxgoldandsilver.com or
Jan M. Alston, President & C.E.O. at (403) 457-2697 janalston@cmxgoldandsilver.com. or
visit the Company's Website: www.cmxgoldandsilver.com
WARNING: the Company relies upon litigation protection for "forward looking" statements. The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking information. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, inaccurate assumptions concerning the operations of the Company, changes to securities regulation requirements, other changes in laws or regulations, unanticipated risks of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the inability to raise additional financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update this forward- looking information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
Click here to connect with CMX Gold & Silver Corp. (CSE:CXC; OTC:CXXMF) to receive an Investor Presentation
Maldon Study Results Confirm Significant Resource
Kaiser Reef Limited (ASX:KAU) (“Kaiser” or the “Company”) is extremely pleased to report a maiden JORC Resource for the Maldon Gold Project (“Maldon”). The initial Resource Estimate has exceeded the Company’s expectations and will be the subject of mining studies with an engineering and geological team to be dedicated to investigating further drilling requirements and planning toward profitable mining at Maldon.
Importantly, the resources are situated within a granted mining licence that has extensive existing infrastructure including a modern decline (5m x 5m). Kaiser is permitted to mine at Maldon, however an emergency egress will need to be established and some infrastructure will require review and testing, before predictable and profitable production, which will now commence.
The Maldon decline portal is located only 2 kilometres to the west of Kaiser’s wholly owned gold processing plant which is currently operating profitably but well under capacity. Kaiser has a vision to develop the Maldon operations to become a two mine high grade production company.
MALDON HIGHLIGHTS
- A Mineral Resource Estimate of 1.2 Mt at 4.4 g/t gold (Inferred) for 186,656 ounces of gold; and
- An Exploration Target of 1.75 to 2.7Mt at between 3 g/t gold and 4 g/t gold for between 165,000 ounces of gold to 345,000 ounces of gold
- Extensive existing infrastructure and capital
- Existing mine permitting
- Proximity to wholly owned processing plant
- Processing plant currently operating profitably well below capacity
- Major Historic Goldfield with exceptional exploration potential. Historic production of 1.74M ounces at 28 g/t gold
Disclaimer: The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and is an approximation. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource
The Maldon Goldfield
The town of Maldon is located between Bendigo and Ballarat in the Victorian Goldfields. The Maldon Project (Maldon) is within a 100%-owned licence area that has produced over 1.74M ounces of gold at 28 g/t (2.1M ounces including alluvial gold). Maldon hosts one of Australia’s highest grade historic gold mines, the Nuggety Reef, that produced 301,000 ounces of gold at 187 g/t.
Maldon has an established and serviced decline which allows excellent underground access for drilling high-grade shoots and is currently facilitating the underground drilling and ultimately, could allow recommencement of modern mining if exploration is successful.
The Maldon goldfield is located in the Bendigo Zone and is hosted in similar geology and has undergone the same broad structural deformation and mineralisation events as regional Bendigo. Large deposits within the Bendigo area currently being exploited include the Fosterville Mine operated by Kirkland Lake Gold (Canada). The regional-scale mineralisation event is also the driver of goldfields at Bendigo, Fosterville, Castlemaine, Maldon and Daylesford.
One of the Maldon’s key advantages is the extensive existing infrastructure and proximity to Kaiser’s operating gold processing plant (2 km away) and that it is held under a granted Mining Licence. Kaiser is well staffed and has the capacity to move forward with the implementation of a viable plan.
Kaiser considers Maldon to be an underexplored and prospective prolific high grade historic goldfield. Exploration at Maldon remains a high priority objective for Kaiser.
The majority of recent drilling has targeted the historic high-grade mineralisation around the Alliance South Shoot lode within the Eaglehawk Reef, one of Maldon’s largest high-grade Reefs that produced nearly 500,000 ounces of gold (Figure 1). Kaisers initial drilling program targeted regions identified as being close to the existing underground development and with historically encouraging results within the Union Hill decline. This drilling has identified mineralised areas and will step out to explore for and define economic ore zones judiciously.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Kaiser Reef Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Mako Delivers Maiden Resource with Rapid Growth Pathway
Mako Gold (ASX:MKG) releases its investor presentation for July 2022.
THE MAKO GOLD PORTFOLIO
Flagship Napié Project (224km2)
- 90% Mako ownership1
- In the same belt as Tietto’s (ASX:TIE) 3.4Moz
Abujar Project (targeting first gold in Q4-CY222)
- Hydroelectricity (green energy), bitumen road and water on permit
Korhogo Project (296km2)
- 100% Mako ownership
- Adjacent to Barrick’s 4.9Moz Tongon gold mine and in same belt as Endeavour’s 2.7Moz
Wahgnion Mine in Burkina Faso
- Covers 17km of faulted greenstone/ granite contact (high-grade gold targets)
NAPIÉ MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE 868KOZ
Potential for rapid resource growth
- Only 4.4km of 30km Napié shear (13%) systematically drilled for MRE
- 93% of the resource (808koz) sits within 150m of surface
- New gold discovery at Komboro Prospect
- Drilling planned on all prospects following wet season
- Aim to identify multi-million ounce mineral resource
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Mako Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.