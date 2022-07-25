Signal Gold Inc.

A maiden Inferred JORC Mineral Resource of 9.9Mt @ 1.14% Li2O and 49 Ta2O5 ppm^ was previously announced on 17 February 2022. The pegmatite system at Manna remains open in all directions with several mineralised trends extending over a 5km x 1.5km area.

A Mineral Resource update for the Manna Lithium Project is anticipated in Q4 2022 following completion of program underway comprising 20,000m of RC drilling, 4,000m of diamond drilling and metallurgical test work.



Breaker retains a 20% free-carried interest in the Manna Lithium Project with Global Lithium carrying all costs and expenditure to completion of a positive bankable feasibility study (BFS). Breaker is also entitled to milestone payments of up to $20 million.

Breaker Resources NL (ASX: BRB) is unlocking the potential of a new 1.7Moz greenfields gold district in the Kalgoorlie region of Western Australia, the world’s top-ranked mining jurisdiction.

The operational strategy is to develop a robust open pit and underground mine while concurrently drilling to keep expanding the rapidly growing Resource. Major shareholders include the Electrum Gold Fund (10%), Paulson and Co (10%) and Franklin Templeton (6%).

The key attributes of the Lake Roe Project are its scale and high-grade mining optionality. Gold at the main deposit starts 5m from surface and occurs over a 150m-wide zone in a 3km-long single pit configuration, part of a partially drilled 9km-long gold system. High-grade lodes discovered in the last year have confirmed that open pit mining will transition to underground mining. Open pit PFS studies to date indicate no barriers to development.

Free-carried lithium interests situated within the Lake Roe project have the potential to fund a large part of the capital expenditure expected for a standalone development.

The Ularring Project, situated in the emerging SW Yilgarn mineral province, hosts a known gold-copper system and extensive nickel and PGE potential in a large, previously undrilled mafic-ultramafic belt. BRB’s initial drilling is expected to start in the current quarter.





