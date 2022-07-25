Gold Investing News

Signal Gold Inc.

SGNL:CA
TSX:SGNL

Signal Gold Inc is gold mining, development, and exploration company focused on the top-tier Canadian mining jurisdictions of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. The company operates mining and milling operations in Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, the prolific Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland which includes the fully-permitted Pine Cove Mill, tailings facility, and deep-water port, as well as 15,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral property at Tilt Cove.

Recent News

Company News

Global Lithium: Significant Lithium Intercepts at Manna Project


Joint venture partner, Global Lithium Resources Limited (GL1), has announced further positive results from reverse circulation drilling at the Manna Lithium Project, situated within Breaker Resources NL’s 1.7Moz# Lake Roe Gold Project. The drilling shows lithium bearing pegmatites extending up to 150m down dip past the current resource.
Keep reading...Show less

CMX Gold Shareholder Otsig Increases Investment to 12%

CMX Gold & Silver Corp. was informed by Ron Otsig that, pursuant to private placements of $0.09 units announced by the Company on July 15, 2022, Otsig has acquired ownership of common shares of CMX.

CMX Gold & Silver Corp. (CSE:CXC; OTC:CXXMF) ("CMX" or the "Company") was informed by Ron Otsig ("Otsig") that, pursuant to private placements of $0.09 units ("Units") announced by the Company on July 15, 2022, Otsig has acquired ownership of common shares of CMX (the "Shares").

Otsig subscribed for 460,000 Units for $41,400 cash under a subscription agreement. Prior to the acquisition of Units comprising 460,000 Shares pursuant to the private placement, Otsig held 7,401,000 Shares (11.8% of the issued and outstanding Shares), and immediately following the private placements, Otsig held 7,861,000 Shares and his percentage ownership of Shares increased to 12% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis, and to approximately 15.7% on a partially diluted basis.

Keep reading...Show less

Maldon Study Results Confirm Significant Resource

Kaiser Reef Limited (ASX:KAU) (“Kaiser” or the “Company”) is extremely pleased to report a maiden JORC Resource for the Maldon Gold Project (“Maldon”). The initial Resource Estimate has exceeded the Company’s expectations and will be the subject of mining studies with an engineering and geological team to be dedicated to investigating further drilling requirements and planning toward profitable mining at Maldon.

Keep reading...Show less

Mako Delivers Maiden Resource with Rapid Growth Pathway

Mako Gold (ASX:MKG) releases its investor presentation for July 2022.

Keep reading...Show less