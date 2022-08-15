Press Releases
Red Light Holland Corp plans to produce, market, and distribute a premium health and wellness brand of psilocybin truffles within the Netherlands. Its products include Microdosing Kit and Merch. Its revenue is comprised of sales of wholesale truffles, cannabis seeds, and other cannabis products and sales of microdose packs.
