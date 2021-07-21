Katie Patrick, Environmental Engineer, Author & Influencer Joins Red Light Holland team to Assist on Final Build Out of Wisdom, Designed by Karim Rashid, A Patent Pending “Smart Light” Aiding in Meditation and Displaying Your City’s Carbon Emissions in Real-TimeRed Light Holland Corp. is pleased to announce that the Company has filed a new patent for technologies for monitoring and displaying information involving …

Katie Patrick, Environmental Engineer, Author & Influencer Joins Red Light Holland team to Assist on Final Build Out of Wisdom, Designed by Karim Rashid, A Patent Pending “Smart Light” Aiding in Meditation and Displaying Your City’s Carbon Emissions in Real-Time

Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC Pink: TRUFF) (“Red Light Holland” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has filed a new patent for technologies for monitoring and displaying information involving carbon dioxide emissions, designed to influence and motivate positive behavior relating thereto, and devices adapted for use thereof.

Red Light Holland‘s interactive Wisdom Truffle will now provide users with real-time data informing users how much carbon dioxide is being emitted by their local electricity grid, along with tips and suggestions on how users may reduce their carbon footprint.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that Katie Patrick, an environmental engineer, author and social media influencer, will be joining the Red Light Holland team and will be working on the design and production of the Wisdom Truffles. The Wisdom Truffles have been designed by renowned designer Karim Rashid, to promote positivity and comfort. The Wisdom Truffle technology is developed by RadixMotion, a Silicon Valley based applied sciences wholly-owned subsidiary of Red Light Holland.

Each electric grid produces a dramatically varying amount of CO2 emissions at different times of the day, generally peaking in the early evening. By utilizing the Wisdom Truffle’s internet connectivity, along with its ability to change colours and patterns, Wisdom Truffle will be able to give real-time, localized information on active CO2 emissions. Whenever a local electric grid is producing less CO2 Wisdom will glow green and whenever the electric grid is polluting Wisdom will glow red and provide tips to reduce electric consumption.

With the advent and prevalence of electric vehicles, knowledge of the most environmentally-friendly and efficient times to charge a car or use other heavy appliances can significantly reduce personal emissions and result in cost-savings to individuals and families.

“Just this week scientists determined the Amazon rainforest is now releasing more CO2 than it is able to absorb, demonstrating that cutting emissions is more urgent than ever,” said Graham Pechenik, Senior Advisor and registered patent attorney, “I’m delighted to be able to help ensure Red Light Holland‘s creative approach to this problem is protected, by filing a provisional patent application so that others cannot obtain exclusive rights to the invention. The primary aim is to protect the planet-and we hope other companies will be inspired to continue this innovative work, as we believe we all must cooperate to address the climate crisis.”

“Behavioural research studies have demonstrated that individuals become motivated to save energy when they see the environmental output data in the form of CO2 emissions, instead of kilowatts or dollars. The Wisdom Truffle will provide one of the most powerful ways to deliver this data, through its use of visual aids such as colored lights which reflect a grid’s CO2 emissions in real-time,” said Ms. Patrick, “Communities are craving a way to fight the ongoing climate crisis – and most people don’t realize how polluting grid electricity is at different times of day, such as between 7pm and 10pm. Bringing this emissions data into Red Light Holland‘s current suite of products will be the first of its kind – a ground-breaking smart home device that will empower the growing psychedelic community to take positive climate action by responding directly to real-time emissions data.”

Katie Patrick’s work has been featured in the BBC, Cosmopolitan, Vogue Australia and more. To learn more: http://katiepatrick.com/media

“We are disrupting whole industries with our products, not only the psychedelic ecosystem, but in the smart home device and meditation and mindfulness technology industries as well, which are both thriving and growing industries in their own right,” said Red Light Holland CEO and Director Todd Shapiro. “Having Katie Patrick, an expert environmental designer, join forces with us, both opens new markets for Red Light Holland and helps raise consciousness regarding the ongoing climate crisis. The heat wave and wildfires in Western Canada have shown that the climate crisis is real and getting closer. We believe the psychedelic revolution can help create deeper connections and empower users towards self-growth and responsible environmental stewardship.”

“Reducing our carbon footprint is part of the psychedelic culture of healing and caring,” said Sarah Hashkes CITO of Red Light Holland and CEO of RadixMotion. “The Wisdom Truffle is designed to help find growth in our collective relationships with substances, technology, humanity and the planet. Providing people with fun and interactive ways to experience and play with important data is proven to improve positive feedback loops that lead to the behaviour change necessary for growth. We are creating an ecosystem where psychedelics are an accessible tool for growth everywhere and the Wisdom Truffle is an important part of the technological infrastructure for our growing community.”

Wisdom Truffle: Moon, Star, SuperNova

There are currently three Wisdom Truffle models under development:

⦁ Moon: The Moon model is expected to include a pulse sensor, multicolour LED lights, and Bluetooth connectivity. Moon is a handheld, first-of-its-kind, meditation aid and biorhythm communication device, which allows for insights into the autonomic nervous system by responding to a user’s heartbeat. Heart-rate data can be added to the iMicro Journal app to keep track of physiological changes correlated to micro dosing and/or meditation. In addition, Moon supports multiplayer mode allowing for group meditation and/or connection.

⦁ Star: Star is expected to include a Qi-enabled wireless phone charger, multicolour LED lights, and a Bluetooth-connected speaker. Star is a lamp-size figurine that helps build a healthier relationship with mobile devices by promoting presence and focus. Star will allow for connection with the iMicro Journal app, and will allow for the tracking of phone-usage and the rewarding healthy breaks. This Star will also bring the added light and superb sound quality to any room.

⦁ SuperNova: SuperNova is expected to include a high-resolution camera, and will utilize artificial-intelligence based pose-detection models, multicolour LED lights and a Bluetooth-connected speaker. SuperNova is a 1-meter tall, life-sized figurine, and will include artificial intelligence technology that will detect and understand users’ body movements. This Wisdom Truffle creates unique interactive audio-visual experiences based on dances, stretches and more. In addition to the foregoing, SuperNova will as well support multiplayer mode for galleries, conventions, stores and more.​

To join the waiting list to be the first to pre-order the Wisdom Truffles, please visit: https://wisdomtruffle.com/

The first test units of the Wisdom Truffle models will be available before the end of the year, with mass production anticipated to ramp up in Q1 of 2022.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal market within the Netherlands.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s ability to produce test models of the Wisdom Truffles by the end of 2021; the Company’s ability to mass-produce the Wisdom Truffle models by Q1 of 2022; and the ability of the Wisdom Truffle models to carry out the enumerated functions.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the continued commercial viability and growth in popularity of smart home devices; continued approval of the Company’s activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued development of smart home technology; the continued growth of the Company; the Company’s ability to finance the production of the Wisdom Truffle models; and the ability of the Wisdom Truffle models to carry out the enumerated functions.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the ability of Red Light Holland to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the psychedelics industry in general such as operational risks in growing, competition, incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of various transactions; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals for the production of the Wisdom Truffles; the Company’s potential inability to finance the initial production and/or mass-production of the Wisdom Truffle models; the potential inability of the Company to begin mass-production the Wisdom Truffles in Q1 of 2022; and the risk that the Wisdom Truffle models may not function as intended and/or may not be able to carry out the enumerated functions.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

