Palladium One Mining Inc.
This Palladium One Mining Inc. profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Palladium One Mining Inc is a palladium dominant, PGE, nickel, copper exploration and development company. Its assets consist of the Lantinen Koillismaa and Kostonjarvi PGE-Cu-Ni projects, located in north-central Finland and the Tyko Ni-Cu-PGE and Disraeli PGE-Ni-Cu properties in Ontario, Canada. LK is targeting disseminated sulphide along 38 kilometers of favorable basal contact. The KS project is targeting massive sulphide within a 20,000-hectare land package covering a regional scale gravity and magnetic geophysical anomaly. Tyko is a 13,000-hectare project targeting disseminated and massive sulphide in a highly metamorphosed Archean terrain. Disraeli is a 2,500-hectare project targeting PGE-rich disseminated and massive sulphide in a highly productive Proterozoic mid-continent rift.
Recent News
Company News
NSJ Gold Corp.
NSJ Gold Corp is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It is engaged in the Golden Hills project located 200 miles from Las Vegas, and 130 miles from Phoenix. This involves gold and copper exploration.
Blue River Resources Ltd.
Blue River Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The firm explores copper and gold deposits. Its portfolio includes the following: Mazama Copper Project in Washington, U.S, and Castle Copper Project in Princeton, British Columbia.
Three Valley Copper Corp.
Three Valley Copper Corpis focused on growing copper production and exploration of its primary asset, MTV located in Salamanca, Chile. It produces Electrolytic Copper Cathodes Grade A purity through the mining of its own deposits and the purchasing of third-party ore.
US Copper Corp.
US Copper Corp is a junior exploration and development company. It is focused on advancing its Moonlight-Superior Copper Project in Plumas County, California to the production stage. The project includes copper sulfide and copper oxide resources with silver and gold credits in three deposits- Moonlight, Superior, and Engels - hosted in Jurassic intrusive rocks.