NIO Inc. American depositary shares each representing one Class A

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched the first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold over 91,000 EVs in 2021, accounting for about 2.7% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.