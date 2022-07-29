Cobalt Investing News

Cobalt Reserves: Top 3 Countries (Updated 2022)

Which countries have the largest cobalt reserves? Let’s take a look at the nations that hold the most of this critical metal.

Cobalt has gained considerable market attention over the past couple of years. Even though prices are volatile, more and more investors are showing interest in cobalt.

The battery metal, combined with other key raw materials, is an essential component of lithium-ion batteries, which are used to power electric vehicles (EVs).

Despite possible battery chemistry changes and the potential for disruptive new battery technologies, demand for cobalt is expected to rise, and market watchers are keen to find out where it may be mined in the future. That’s why it’s important to review cobalt reserves, which is how much economically mineable cobalt a country holds.

Sherritt Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Sherritt International Corporation will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after market close on July 27, 2022. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on July 28, 2022 at 10:00 am ET to review Sherritt's second quarter 2022 financial and operational performance.

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after market close on July 27, 2022. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on July 28, 2022 at 10:00 am ET to review Sherritt's second quarter 2022 financial and operational performance.

Cobalt Stocks: 5 Biggest Producers (Updated 2022)

What are the top cobalt-mining companies? Glencore takes the top spot by a significant margin, with four other major miners filling out the list.

Driven by demand for lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles (EVs), the cobalt market is thriving.

Lithium-ion batteries containing cobalt are used to power EVs. As EV adoption spreads globally, increasing amounts of the blue metal will be required, which is expected to support cobalt prices.

“Price performance has certainly surprised to the upside this year, but it reflects strong downstream demand, particularly from EVs, which have continued to outperform market expectations, and tight market conditions overall,” Harry Fisher of CRU Group told the Investing News Network at the end of 2021. “EVs remain the real driving force of the cobalt market and will continue to see substantial gains in 2022."

Stillwater Critical Minerals Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference

Stillwater Critical Minerals focused on battery, catalytic and precious metals at the Company's flagship Stillwater West project in Montana, USA, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, which will be held IN PERSON and will take place on June 19-21, 2022, at the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury in Quebec City, Canada.

 Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV: PGE), focused on battery, catalytic and precious metals at the Company's flagship Stillwater West project in Montana, USA, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, which will be held IN PERSON and will take place on June 19-21, 2022, at the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury in Quebec City, Canada.

CEO, Michael Rowley will be presenting at 2:50PM ET on June 20th. Management from Stillwater Critical Minerals will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference. Interested parties should contact Nancy Larned at nlarned@vidconferences.com to inquire about registering to attend.

