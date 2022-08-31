Press Releases
Frontier Lithium Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. It has a land position on Electric Avenue, Ontario's newly emerging premium lithium-metal district hosted in the Canadian Shield of northwestern Ontario. The company project includes PAK Lithium Project, Spark Deposit, Bolt Pegmatite, and Pennock Pegmatite.
