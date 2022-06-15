The wireless business contributes about two thirds of AT&T's revenue following the spinoff of WarnerMedia. The firm is the third- largest U.S. wireless carrier, connecting 67 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 20% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 10% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access service. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, serving 20 million customers, but this business only accounts for 2% of revenue. The firm still holds a 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV but does not consolidate this business in its financial statements.