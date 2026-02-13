Coloured Ties views Labrador Gold's choice of Nemo Project as Value-Destructive

- Shareholder Support: Gratified by the shareholder support we have seen to date. Clearly a ground swell wanting a meaningful shift from the Board-Lead Blunder-Fest.
- Opportunities Abound: Since making our case for change public, Coloured Ties has been presented with numerous, credible investment prospects. Credible leadership can find quality investment opportunities, the current Board cannot.
- Remote grass roots exploration: Announced JV with Nemo Resource is a recipe for treasury destruction. Nemo pitched this deal to Coloured Ties in November 2025 and it was rejected as it simply does not make economic sense for a junior mining company. Further evidence of Board's inability to source and evaluate projects. We believe this commodities cycle is crying for brownfield exploration projects to be developed in the short term; not in 20-30-40 years.
- Ignore Board Distraction; Facts speak for themselves: As the harsh light of scrutiny has shone on the Board, they have become dazed and desperate, resorting to flippant attempts to distract shareholders from the facts. Ignore the noise; Facts speak for themselves. Board is responsible for value destruction and serial strategic blunders – period.
- It's Time for Change. More of this leadership team equals more strategic blunders and value destruction. Only by voting the GOLD proxy or GOLD VIF will change ever occur at Labrador.
Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE,OTC:APEOF) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0) ("Coloured Ties"), one of the largest shareholders of Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LAB) (OTCQB: NKOSF) (FSE: 2N6) ("Labrador" or the "Company"), together with Kal Malhi and Rauni Malhi (the "Concerned Shareholders", "us" or "we"), thank shareholders for the support we have received to date. We are gratified that our case for change has been validated by so many fellow shareholders. It is clear that shareholders hold the Board and Management accountable for years of value destruction and strategic blunders. It is also clear that shareholders are not prepared to compound this abysmal track record with a risky and pointless change of business for which the Board has no experience nor credible credentials for execution.
Prior to launching our public campaign for Board change, we were already under confidentiality agreements and in data rooms reviewing some attractive brown field investment targets with very credible counterparties. Since our campaign started, we have been approached by several other parties with similar, advanced stage projects. Contrast this to the Board being unable to find a single investment in 18 months. It goes to show that credible leadership can generate credible opportunities. Failed leadership tries to recycle failed opportunities, like the investment in Northern Shield Resources.
Case in point is the recently announced "Moose Pasture" investment and joint venture with Nemo Resources in Northern Ontario's "Ring of Fire". There is no doubt that the Ring of Fire is a vast and prospective region for mineral exploration covering more than 5,000km2. Mr. Ryan Weston , P.Geo at Labrador was the lead geologist on the Eagle's Nest Deposit, which has been "under development" since 2016. It is held by Wyloo Pty Ltd, part of a multi billion dollar diversified mining group, which can wait out the 20-30 year potential infrastructure timeline for the area. This underexplored, extremely remote region is not suitable for a junior miner, which is better suited to develop a near-term project than making a generational bet on a copy cat project of a multi-billion-dollar company. The Ring of Fire is also 500km north of Thunder Bay with scant infrastructure. The investment required to "open up" the region is estimated to exceed at least $2 billion dollars. It is a generational opportunity for entities with massive capital reserves and patient investment horizons. It is wholly inappropriate for a junior company like Labrador and, like all greenfields, totally unnecessary when more advanced projects are available. Shareholders should consider the following points:
- Coloured Ties evaluated the Watson Project from Nemo Resources in the fall of 2025 and deemed it unsuitable for a junior exploration company to undertake.
- The Watson Project is a significant land package comprising 6,354 land claims. Exploration is required to maintain land claims and shareholders should be skeptical about Nemo's ability to do so and/or how much cash this will consume.
- The initial investment of $2 million might cover the airborne aspect of exploration. Beyond that is "hope", decades long infrastructure build and extremely expensive exploration with fly-in remote camps and limited exploration seasons. Shareholders should be skeptical that any infrastructure (roads, power, fuel supplies) will reach the Watson lands in the near term. Labrador's new release misleadingly refers to a road project commencing in 2026. Shareholders should be aware that this is just a $62 million upgrade to roads near the gateway to the Ring of Fire; it gets us nothing meaningful.
The Board and Management are Clearly Desperate and Ill-Qualified to Lead. As this campaign for meaningful change has unfolded, the Board has become increasingly desperate to deflect attention away from its abysmal performance record. It has done so with wave after wave of personal attacks, voter intimidation tactics that border on vote rigging and a lot of legal smoke and mirrors. In contrast to this frantic flapping, Coloured Ties remains calm, resolute and eager to defend our rights and those of all shareholders in court. The facts remain, this Board and no one else, is responsible for destroying the value of your investment and should not be trusted to continue to do so, nor to pursue a reckless investment strategy for which they lack credible credentials. Only by voting the GOLD proxy or GOLD VIF can we stop the path Labrador is on and restore it to a respected exploration and development company.
If you have any questions or require any assistance with your vote, please contact our strategic advisor, Advisense Partners, at 1.866.207.4819 (toll-free in North America), 1.437.783.3139 (outside North America) or via email at engage@advisensepartners.com.
