CoinSmart Financial Inc. (NEO: SMRT) (FSE:IIR) ("CoinSmart"), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, announced today that its wholly owned operating subsidiary Simply Digital Technologies Inc. has been granted status as a Marketplace by all Canadian securities regulators.

CoinSmart is only the second platform in Canada to achieve this relief, allowing customers to trade crypto assets securely through a fully regulated platform.

Earlier this year, CoinSmart was one of the first crypto trading platforms to be registered as a restricted dealer by all Canadian securities regulators. However, a restricted dealer cannot allow an order to be matched between two customers. Instead a restricted dealer has to match the other side of all customer orders. To fill an order restricted dealers will typically add a markup and route the order to an external liquidity provider (who may or may not be regulated in Canada). Marketplace Registration status now allows CoinSmart to offer full order book functionality where customer orders can be directly matched with one another.

CoinSmart CEO Justin Hartzman commented, "This is a tremendous step for CoinSmart and the Canadian crypto asset ecosystem as a whole. Clear and sensible regulation is paramount for further growth of our industry. We are proud to be one of the first Canadian platforms to achieve Marketplace Registration which will allow CoinSmart to continue to be a market leader. This is just another step towards our growth and future plans."

About CoinSmart

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a restricted dealer and a marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

Banxa Breaks Down Crypto Barriers by Launching World-Leading Layer 2 Fiat On-Ramp

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, is proud to announce the launch of its world-leading Layer 2 (L2) Fiat On-Ramp.

While the cryptocurrency market has significantly grown, heavy fees and complex purchasing systems have weighed upon the industry providing unnecessary complexities and barriers to entry. The Australian-founded organisation, Banxa, has developed purchasing for a range of L2 protocols - available now - to eliminate these barriers. These protocols currently include Arbitrum, Optimism, and zkSync, allowing users to pay with Banxa's wide range of global and local payment options, including credit card and bank transfers, for direct purchasing on L2.

The L2 Fiat On-Ramp will completely disrupt the current system by removing high "gas fees" accumulated throughout the crypto transaction process. At the same time, it will also be a catalyst to reducing fulfillment times, an issue faced within an industry that prides itself on agility and fast transactions. In 2021, Banxa processed one order every 18 seconds a day, a transaction value over USD 880 million, showcasing the true scale of transactions moving through the market.

"The crypto industry faces a complex web of challenges and barriers that might have discouraged consumers and merchants from making purchases in the past. The launch of our L2 Fiat On-Ramp offers greater accessibility to a whole new audience, breaking down two key entry barriers: high fees and faster processing times. We are honored to be launching this world-leading product as a way to transform the industry," said Banxa CEO Holger Arians.

Banxa is a pioneer in cryptocurrency as it has created its own technology on blockchain and is rapidly expanding. The business offers a market-leading range of currencies and payment methods globally.

Since its January 6th, 2021 IPO, Banxa has gone from strength to strength, growing from 38 to over 200 team members, adding over 31 new coins and additional payment methods, such as SEPA Instant and others. Additionally, the company has accelerated its already rapid onboarding of new partners, securing 103% growth in 2021 alone.

In celebration of this launch, Banxa is offering free purchasing Layer 2 with Optimism, Arbitrum and zkSync for a limited time[2]. User's spread fees will be waived; however, standard payment surcharges will apply, such as credit card transaction fees. This offer is now available to all users on these protocols.

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) powers the world's largest digital asset platforms by providing payments infrastructure and regulatory compliance across global markets. Banxa's vision and mission is to build the bridge that provides people in every part of the world access to a fairer and more equitable financial system. Banxa is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with European headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

For further information, go to www.banxa.com

Banxa Announces Partnership with the Leading Hardware Wallet Provider Ledger

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, is excited to announce a partnership with Ledger, the world-leading hardware wallet provider.

Customers will now be able to access Banxa's global payments network through the Ledger Live app, opening up a wide variety of payment options for purchasing crypto on their Ledger Nano hardware wallets. Banxa supports competitive payment options for users in the US, Canada, Europe and the Australian markets, with direct bank transfers and credit card transactions.

Skychain's Proposed Private Placement

Skychain's Proposed Private Placement

Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT) (OTCQB: SKTCF) ("Skychain" or the "Company") announces that the Company cancels the non-brokered private placement at $0.60 per common share announced on November 16, 2021.

Concurrently the Company proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement of common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.42 per Share for gross proceeds of $2 million dollars (the "Private Placement"). The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general and administrative expenses and for the development of the Company's Birtle, Manitoba and other projects. The Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

New World Captures A Historic Moment: Elias Theodorou to Release NFT on Fight Night vs. Bryan Baker

New World Captures A Historic Moment: Elias Theodorou to Release NFT on Fight Night vs. Bryan Baker

Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("Graph") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary New World Inc. will be launching Elias Theodorou's NFT on December 18th, the day he is set to face Bryan Baker (18-5) in the main event of CCC 10. Committed to fighting the stigma of medical cannabis in athletics, this is a historic first, as the Canadian will become the first professional athlete to compete on American soil with a Therapeutic Use Exemption for medical cannabis.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7002/107253_35da5e7ce4e77801_002.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7002/107253_35da5e7ce4e77801_002full.jpg

collection of physical coins representing cryptocurrencies

VIDEO — Expert: Crypto Volatility is Here to Stay

Som Seif: Crypto Outlook Strong, Volatility Still a Factor youtu.be

Cryptocurrencies offer investors an exciting arena with increasingly large potential.

In 2021, this growing industry saw its position strengthen thanks to increased adoption and visibility, setting the stage for 2022 to be a worthwhile year for market participants.

The Investing News Network (INN) talked with Som Seif, founder and CEO of Purpose Investments, about the growing interest in cryptocurrencies and how traditional investors are beginning to grasp the opportunity ahead.

Top Canadian Blockchain Stocks

Top Canadian Blockchain Stocks

Click here to read the previous top Canadian blockchain stocks article.

The blockchain industry continues to mature and has experienced more mainstream adoption in 2021. This has translated into higher share prices for the top Canadian blockchain stocks.

The bitcoin price has been on a tear throughout the year, encouraging plenty of bullish sentiment — in fact, eye-popping predictions include Bloomberg's call for US$400,000 for one bitcoin by 2022. The price of bitcoin hit its highest point for 2021 so far in early November, reaching US$84,107.

Companies focused on blockchain technology have gone along for the ride, enjoying share price momentum as bitcoin itself rockets higher. Into the second half of 2021, blockchain technology companies with a strong cryptocurrency focus are still dominating in terms of gains seen in the sector.

