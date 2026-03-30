Coelacanth Energy Inc. Provides Operations Update

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Provides Operations Update

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI,OTC:CEIEF) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update:

Coelacanth is currently producing approximately 8,000 boe/d (31% oil and liquids) excluding an additional 1,600 boe/d that is currently shut in but will be back on production before the end of April 2026. The ramp up of production has taken longer than anticipated due to a higher than expected initial amount of frac flowback water combined with water handling restrictions at the battery. Production for Q1 2026 is estimated to be 6,200 Boe/d versus 761 Boe/d in Q1 2025 representing an 8-fold year over year increase.

Coelacanth holds a 150-section contiguous block of Montney land with 6.9 billion barrels of Discovered Oil Petroleum Initially-In-Place (PIIP) and 5.9 trillion cubic feet of Discovered Gas PIIP plus 8.3 billion barrels of Undiscovered Oil PIIP and 7.1 trillion cubic feet of Undiscovered Gas PIIP in place.(1) Now that production is established on a small portion of the land base, Coelacanth will look to delineate this large resource with further step-out and development drilling to better understand the ultimate capability of this property. Operations to date have allowed us to refine both our geological model and operational design, increasing our confidence in our undeveloped land base. It is anticipated drilling and completion operations will resume in early summer.

(1) See news release dated August 27, 2025 for information relating to the Company's reserves and resources, and the Resources Data section of this new release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
 
Coelacanth Energy Inc.  Mr. Robert J. Zakresky
2110, 530 - 8th Ave SW  President and Chief Executive Officer
Calgary, Alberta T2P 3S8
Phone: 403-705-4525  Mr. Nolan Chicoine
www.coelacanth.ca  VP, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

 

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Oil and Gas Terms
The Company uses the following frequently recurring oil and gas industry terms in the news release:
   
Liquids
Bbls Barrels
Bbls/d Barrels per day
NGLs Natural gas liquids (includes condensate, pentane, butane, propane, and ethane)
 
Natural Gas
Mcf Thousands of cubic feet
Mcf/d Thousands of cubic feet per day
MMcf/d Millions of cubic feet per day
 
Oil Equivalent
Boe Barrels of oil equivalent
Boe/d Barrels of oil equivalent per day

 

Disclosure provided herein in respect of a boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent has been used for the calculation of boe amounts in the news release. This boe conversion rate is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

Product Types

The Company uses the following references to sales volumes in the news release:

Natural gas refers to shale gas
Oil refers to tight oil
NGLs refers to butane, propane and pentanes combined
Liquids refers to tight oil and NGLs combined
Oil equivalent refers to the total oil equivalent of shale gas, tight oil, and NGLs combined, using the conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of shale gas to one barrel of oil equivalent as described above.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information.

More particularly and without limitation, this document contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's oil, NGLs and natural gas production and capital programs. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions relating to prevailing commodity prices and exchange rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws, future well production rates, the performance of existing wells, the success of drilling new wells, the availability of capital to undertake planned activities and the availability and cost of labor and services.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production rates, costs and expenses, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, marketing and transportation, environmental risks, competition, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and changes in tax, royalty and environmental legislation. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this document are made as of the date hereof for the purpose of providing the readers with the Company's expectations for the coming year. The forward-looking statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Resources Data

GLJ Ltd. provided a Resource Report effective June 30, 2025 on Coelacanth's Two Rivers Montney lands encompassing approximately 150 net sections over 4 identified Montney zones. See news release dated August 27, 2025 for more details.

Total Petroleum Initially-In-Place (PIIP) is that quantity of petroleum that is estimated to exist originally in naturally occurring accumulations. It includes that quantity of petroleum that is estimated, as of a given date, to be contained in known accumulations, prior to production, plus those estimated quantities in accumulations yet to be discovered (equivalent to "total resources").

Discovered Petroleum Initially-In-Place (equivalent to discovered resources) is that quantity of petroleum that is estimated, as of a given date, to be contained in known accumulations prior to production. The recoverable portion of discovered petroleum initially in place includes production, reserves, and contingent resources; the remainder is unrecoverable.

Reserves are estimated remaining quantities of oil and natural gas and related substances anticipated to be recoverable from known accumulations, as of a given date, based on the analysis of drilling, geological, geophysical, and engineering data; the use of established technology; and specified economic conditions, which are generally accepted as being reasonable. Reserves are further classified according to the level of certainty associated with the estimates and may be subclassified based on development and production status.

Contingent Resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations using established technology or technology under development, but which are not currently considered to be commercially recoverable due to one or more contingencies. Contingencies may include factors such as economic, legal, environmental, political, and regulatory matters, or a lack of markets. It is also appropriate to classify as contingent resources the estimated discovered recoverable quantities associated with a project in the early evaluation stage. Contingent Resources are further classified in accordance with the level of certainty associated with the estimates and may be subclassified based on project maturity and/or characterized by their economic status.

Undiscovered Petroleum Initially-In-Place (equivalent to undiscovered resources) is that quantity of petroleum that is estimated, on a given date, to be contained in accumulations yet to be discovered. The recoverable portion of undiscovered petroleum initially in place is referred to as "prospective resources," the remainder as "unrecoverable."

Prospective Resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from undiscovered accumulations by application of future development projects. Prospective resources have both an associated chance of discovery and a chance of development. Prospective Resources are further subdivided in accordance with the level of certainty associated with recoverable estimates assuming their discovery and development and may be subclassified based on project maturity.

There is no certainty that any portion of the resources will be discovered. If discovered, there is no certainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of the resources. The key variables relevant to the evaluation are porosity, reservoir thickness, pressure, water saturation and gas composition which have increasing uncertainty, both positive and negative, with distance from existing wells.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290382

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

coelacanth energycei:cctsxv:ceienergy investing
CEI:CC
Coelacanth Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Coelacanth Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Coelacanth Energy (TSXV:CEI)

Coelacanth Energy

Light oil and natural gas exploration and production in the prolific Montney region in British Columbia

Light oil and natural gas exploration and production in the prolific Montney region in British Columbia Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Announces Appointment of Rob Chang to Board of Directors and Amanda Chow as Chief Financial Officer

Skyharbour Announces Appointment of Rob Chang to Board of Directors and Amanda Chow as Chief Financial Officer

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SYH) (OTCQX:SYHBF) (Frankfurt:SC1P) ("Skyharbour", "SYH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Rob Chang has joined the Company's Board of Directors as an Independent Director. Rob Chang has nearly 30 years of experience in the financial services industry,... Keep Reading...
Magnifying glass over IPO text on charts with pen and calculator.

IPO ETFs in Focus as Renaissance Fund Adds New Listings

A niche segment of the ETF market tied to newly listed companies is drawing renewed attention as IPO activity begins to surge.The Renaissance IPO ETF (ARCA:IPO) is set to refresh its holdings on Monday (March 23) as part of its regular quarterly rebalance, a process that adds newly listed... Keep Reading...
EnerCom Announces Initial List of Presenting Companies for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference to be held August 17-19, 2026, in Denver, Colorado

EnerCom Announces Initial List of Presenting Companies for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference to be held August 17-19, 2026, in Denver, Colorado

EnerCom Denver The Energy Investment Conference marks 31 years of connecting companies, investors, analysts, and leaders in the energy industry!Presentation opportunities are available for E&P, Midstream, OFS, Minerals, and Energy Transition companies Sponsorship opportunities are available for... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Executes Exploration Agreement with Kineepik Métis Local Inc.

Standard Uranium Executes Exploration Agreement with Kineepik Métis Local Inc.

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of an Exploration Agreement (the "Agreement") that builds on and formalizes the Company's relationship with Kineepik Métis Local Inc. ("KML").Métis... Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Initiates Hydrogeological Program to Support Future Development of the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit

Blue Sky Initiates Hydrogeological Program to Support Future Development of the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") and Ivana Minerales S.A. ("IMSA", the operating company for the joint-venture between Blue Sky and a subsidiary of Corporacion America Group, "COAM") are pleased to announce the initiation of a... Keep Reading...
Sack labeled "venture capital" filled with coins and sprouting plants.

GridBeyond Lands 12 Million Euro Investment from Samsung Ventures

Samsung Ventures, the corporate venture capital branch of Samsung Electronics (KRX:005930), has joined the shareholder base of GridBeyond as part of a 12 million euro equity investment, backing the company’s expansion in intelligent energy management and distributed power systems.The investment... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Coelacanth Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Coelacanth Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Cascadia Announces Strategic Exploration Alliance, Earn-In Agreement and Equity Investment with Agnico Eagle

Apollo Reports Results of Annual General Meeting and Appointment of New Executive Chair and Lead Director

Lithium Africa Corp. Completes the First Phase of the Acquisition of the Springbok Project

Armory Mining Applies To Canadian Association Of Defence And Security Industries To Advance Its Critical Minerals Strategy

Related News

base metals investing

Cascadia Announces Strategic Exploration Alliance, Earn-In Agreement and Equity Investment with Agnico Eagle

battery metals investing

Lithium Africa Corp. Completes the First Phase of the Acquisition of the Springbok Project

precious metals investing

Apollo Reports Results of Annual General Meeting and Appointment of New Executive Chair and Lead Director

gold investing

Armory Mining Applies To Canadian Association Of Defence And Security Industries To Advance Its Critical Minerals Strategy

gold investing

Cerro Chacon Project - Drilling Update

critical metals investing

American Rare Earths Ltd Commissions Oxide to Metal Study for Heavy Rare Earths

critical metals investing

Spartan Metals Acquires the Largest Tungsten Resource in the United States