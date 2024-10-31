Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Alta Mesa Passes Key Milestone in Uranium Production Ramp-Up

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt

Horizon and Poseidon Merging to Fast-Track the Creation of a New WA Mid-Cap Gold Producer

Horizon Minerals Limited and Poseidon Merging to Create Mid Cap Producer

MOU Signed with Volkov Geology

September 2024 Quarterly Report Ramp-Up Proceeding to Plan as First Production Column Hits Nameplate Capacity

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Controlled Thermal Resources

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
ChemX Materials

September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials company, is pleased to present its September 2024 quarterly report. The Company is developing its 100%- owned, HiPurA® process to produce High Purity Alumina (HPA) in Perth, Western Australia along with its High Purity Manganese (HPM) Project on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia.

  • Pilot Plant Commissioning progress at 95%
  • HiPurA® HPA New Zealand Patent Granted
  • R&D refund advance from Radium capital

Pilot Plant Commissioning progress at 95%

ChemX previously announced the successful commissioning of the Pilot Plant Leach module in Q2 CY2024, and this remains in a state of operational readiness. Delays were experienced in the construction of the Solvent Extraction (SX) module due to longer than expected lead times on key process equipment and delivery of critical electrical infrastructure.

During this period in parallel, ChemX has progressed increased safety measures including:

  • Completion of double containment bunding installations and additional double walled storage vessels
  • Development of enhanced safety systems supporting integrated wireless control with interlocks, alarms, and automated shutdown/startup procedures
  • Development of enhanced control capabilities for optimisation of key process parameters including historization and online trend analysis

The above initiatives deliver improved safety layers with regard to solvent extraction (SX) area management and provide key inventory hold points within the process where purity may be quantitatively verified against expected elemental purity before processing further.

These cost saving measures negate unnecessary processing of sub-standard interim process batches, build towards key commercial plant design considerations, and unlock advanced process optimisation capabilities.

Figure 1 – ChemX Team pictured alongside the HiPurA® SX electrical control cabinets following successful installation

Chief Executive Officer, Peter Lee commented:

"Unfortunate delays experienced within key process equipment deliveries and electrical infrastructure works were disappointing for ChemX. Working closely with key vendors we advanced in parallel other modules of the Pilot Plant to achieve operational readiness status.”

“Electrical infrastructure installation now determines the critical path for commissioning of the HiPurA® HPA Pilot Plant and ChemX is working with its contractor and suppliers to ensure this delivered as soon as possible.”

“The company has increased investment in enhanced process safety and control systems to support permitting of the various licenses linked to commissioning of the HiPurA® Pilot Plant processes.”

“A key advantage of the patented HiPurA® process is that it is not tied to mine development and related approvals and can be readily deployed in suitable jurisdictions close to key markets and customers such as the United States, Korea and Japan.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from ChemX Materials, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
asx stocksasx:cmxtechnology investingtechnology stocksmanganese investingrare earth investingRare Earth Investing
CMX:AU
ChemX Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

ChemX Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX)

ChemX Materials


Keep reading...Show less
Heavy Rare Earths

Reconaissance Sampling Highlights Potential for Rare Earths and Scandium at Radium Hill

Heavy Rare Earths Limited (“HRE” or “the Company”) announces assay results from initial reference sampling at its Radium Hill project in South Australia. The Company recently announced it had acquired an 80% initial interest in the uranium rights on three projects from Havilah Resources Limited (Figure 1) (refer to ASX announcement 21 October 2024). These rights extend to rare earths (REE) and scandium (Sc) at Radium Hill.

Keep reading...Show less
CuFe Ltd

Strategic Copper and Gold Alliance for Tennant Creek

CuFe Limited (CuFe), Emmerson Resources Limited (Emmerson) and Tennant Minerals Limited (Tennant) (the Parties) are pleased to announce they have entered into a landmark Strategic Alliance Agreement to investigate the potential for development of a single, multi-user processing facility for Copper, Gold and Critical Metals for their Mineral Resources and recent high-grade exploration discoveries in the Tennant Creek region of the Northern Territory (see Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Continues to Advance its US DoD Demonstration Project towards Louisiana REE Commercialization

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to update on its US$4 million Other Transaction Agreement (the "OTA") with the US Department of Defense (the "DoD"). The work is taking place at the Company's Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") in Kingston, Ontario, utilizing its 52-Stage RapidSX™ Demonstration Plant ("Demo Plant") for the separation of mixed heavy and light rare earth elements ("REE") from a mixed rare earth oxide ("MREO").

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/227691_figure1.jpg_550.jpg

Figure 1 - Ucore's 52-stage RapidSX™ Commercial Demo Plant in Kingston, Ontario (upper) and its Developing Louisiana SMC in Alexandria, Louisiana (lower)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Business handshake.

St. George Signs MOU with SKI HongKong for Araxa Niobium Project

St. George Mining (ASX:SGQ) said on Monday (October 21) that it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with global steel materials trading house SKI HongKong for a potential strategic partnership to advance the Araxa niobium-rare earths project, located in Brazil.

“The MoU establishes a general framework for collaboration on marketing, offtake and financing aspects of the project with the aim of progressing feasibility studies for a mine development,” the company said.

St. George announced plans to acquire Araxa in August, and shareholders voted in favor of the deal on October 8. Currently the company is working on the final steps required to complete the transaction.

Keep reading...Show less
Meteoric Resources NL

High-grade Figueira Resource Improves Financial Metrics of the Caldeira Scoping Study

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX: MEI) (Meteoric or the Company) encloses a replacement ASX release relating to the updated Caldeira Scoping Study released today. The updated announcement corrects Figures 2 – 7 that data had formatting issues.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian money.

Australian Strategic's Dubbo Rare Earths Project Gets AU$5 Million Federal Government Grant

Australian Strategic Materials (ASX:ASM,OTC Pink:ASMMF) said it has been awarded AU$5 million under the Australian government’s International Partnerships in Critical Minerals (IPCM) Program.

IPCM is an AU$20 million program launched this year to “support early to mid-stage critical minerals projects that contribute to building end-to-end supply chains with Australia’s international partners in the critical minerals sector.”

Australian Strategic will use the money received to support work to identify potential lower-capital and shorter-implementation pathways to rare earths production at its Dubbo project in New South Wales.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

ChemX Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

ChemX Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Spectacular High-Grade Hits Continue to Extend Mineralisation Outside Resource

46% Antimony (Sb) & 1,022 g/t Silver Assay Results at the Mojave Project

Emyria and UWA in Partnership to Commercialise Novel Serotonin-Releasing Agents for Mental Health and Neurology

Antilles Gold Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B – 30 September 2024

Related News

silver investing

Spectacular High-Grade Hits Continue to Extend Mineralisation Outside Resource

silver investing

46% Antimony (Sb) & 1,022 g/t Silver Assay Results at the Mojave Project

Gold Investing

Antilles Gold Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B – 30 September 2024

Cleantech Investing

Carbonxt Group Limited – September 2024 Quarterly Update

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities Report September 2024

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) – Trading Halt (2+2)

copper investing

Rimfire Expands Scandium Exposure in Central NSW

×