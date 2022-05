CMX Gold & Silver notes that the previous miners simply followed the known vein system, and it was sufficient for their time and goals. However, the company plans to conduct additional exploration using modern techniques to identify other veins. Once identified, the company will conduct drilling operations to confirm survey results and identify additional development opportunities. In a recent interview, CEO Jan Alston discussed the excitement surrounding the Clayton Silver Mine, stating, “After 50 years in operation, it was closed down when commodity prices fell in the mid-1980s. We think the potential exists to add a lot of shareholder value by doing the work that is needed to establish that there is a lot more ore still to be mined. Our hope is to get this mine operating again.” A strong management team builds confidence in the company’s ability to capitalize on the past-producing mine. Jan Alston, CEO, has worked in the natural resources industry for over 35 years, including practicing business law in the oil and gas sector. Glen Alston, CFO, has 30 years of experience in corporate finance and has worked with mining companies focused on diamonds, precious metals, and base metals. Additional experts in geology and financing bring their specialties to the management team.

The flagship project covers 276 hectares and is roughly 30 kilometers from Custer country. It includes 29 patented mining claims, two patented mill sites, and six unpatented mining claims. Additionally, further exploration aims to identify targets for an upcoming drill program that hopes to locate additional mineralization. Project Highlights: Stockpile from Previous Operators: The Clayton Silver Mine has an unprocessed stockpile of at least 500,000 tonnes of rock. A 2014 sampling program showed gold at 0.80 gms/t, silver at 24.31 gms/t, zinc at 0.27 percent, manganese at 0.60 percent and lead at 0.44 percent. These tests were performed at 16 random locations, proving that there is valuable rock in the stockpile.

Working with Engineers to Process the Stockpile: The company is presently working with an engineering firm to plan the efficient processing of the 500,000-tonne stockpile using state-of-the-art sensor-based ore sorting technology. CMX estimates that if they begin processing on average 4,000 tonnes per day, it will take six to eight months to process the stockpile.

An Ecologically Friendly Project: Tailing studies and remediation work have been completed by the EPA and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. The previous operators have no legacy environmental issues, and the company can readily obtain a water usage permit.

Year-Round Access with Paved Road: The Clayton Silver Project can be reached throughout the year via a paved road that leads directly to the site.