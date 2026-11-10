Clover Helps Small Businesses Get Discovered and Sell Anywhere in the Age of AI Shopping

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today launched new AI-powered eCommerce capabilities for Clover®, helping small businesses build online presence, reach new customers nationwide and improve how their products are discovered across traditional search and emerging AI-powered shopping experiences.
The new capabilities extend Clover beyond the physical storefront, giving merchants one connected platform across in-store and online commerce. Merchants can use AI to create a professional online store in minutes, connect it directly to the products, inventory and operations they already manage in Clover, ship to customers nationwide and improve visibility as consumers increasingly use AI to discover products and decide what to buy.
"AI is fundamentally rewriting the rules of commerce, transforming how consumers discover products, make decisions, and connect with businesses," said Sanjay Saraf, Chief Product Officer, Merchant Solutions at Fiserv. "With Clover, we're putting that power directly into the hands of small businesses, turning AI from an emerging technology into an everyday growth engine that helps merchants compete, get discovered and reach customers wherever they shop."
Designed for small businesses with limited online presence, the new Clover eCommerce capabilities include:
- AI-powered website creation: Merchants provide basic business information and creative preferences, and Clover uses AI to generate a professional website, eliminating the need to start from a blank page.
- Built-in discovery tools: Answer engine optimization (AEO) and search engine optimization (SEO) capabilities help merchants get found across search engines and in AI-powered shopping recommendations.
- Integrated shipping with automated tax calculation: Built-in fulfillment and destination-based tax calculation simplify selling to customers nationwide.
- Connected commerce: Products, inventory, customers, orders, and payments sync with a merchant's Clover system, so there's no need to manage a separate online commerce stack.
"There's already so much to think about when you're starting a business, and we didn't want building an online store to become another big project. Clover's AI Website Builder made it incredibly easy. Seeing our business come to life online felt like magic, and now we have a place where customers can discover us, see what makes us different and shop with us wherever they are." - Kimberly Rodriguez, Casa Aurelia
The Clover AI Website Builder and new eCommerce capabilities are available beginning today to Clover merchants in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.clover.com/pos-systems/ecommerce.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, is a global leader uniting commerce and finance. The company powers sustained growth and innovation at scale for financial institutions and businesses worldwide across payments, account processing, digital banking, merchant acquiring, network services, e-commerce, and Clover®, the all-in-one business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of FORTUNE® America's Most Innovative Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.
Media Relations:
Melissa Moritz
Vice President, Communications
Fiserv, Inc.
melissa.moritz@fiserv.com