  • Cloud DX receives a 96% approval rating from Kingston Health Science Centre patients
  • 99% of patients indicate they would continue to manage their health vitals at home
  • 206 patients responded to the survey identifying Cloud DX as instrumental for easier access to care, peace of mind, and lowering stress level and would recommend to friends and family

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading virtual care platform, today shared findings of a new patient satisfaction study conducted at Kingston Health Science Centre (KHSC) taking a closer, patient-centric look at the Cloud DX Connected Health™ platform used for remote patient monitoring in a post-surgical setting

Among the 206 patients surveyed at KHSC, 96% strongly indicated they were satisfied with remote patient monitoring and would recommend the program to a friend or family member. 99% of patients participating in the survey expressed willingness to continue monitoring their vitals at home, and 89% said that remote patient monitoring helped them feel more empowered to actively manage their health. Data was gathered at KHSC between February and September 2021.

In 2020, KHSC was one of nine Canadian healthcare facilities to participate in a national clinical study of patient outcomes from virtual care and remote automated monitoring (RAM). Half of the 905 post-surgery patients were randomized to use this technology at home for 30 days after leaving the hospital.

Queen's Departments of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, Surgery and Medicine donated funding for the project. KHSC supported the project through staffing nurses and providing the monitoring equipment. Seed funding for the trial was also received through Roche Canada's COVID-19 Innovation Challenge.

Several centers in the PVC-RAM-1 study found fewer patients with the take-home technology had to return to the hospital for care. In addition, more patients in the virtual care group compared to the standard care group had a medication error detected (30% versus 6%, respectively) and corrected (28% versus 4%, respectively). Virtual care patients also reported 10 to 14% less pain compared to the standard care group. Results of the national PVC-RAM-1 study were recently published in The BMJ.

During the study, KHCS experienced a 5-10% reduction in emergency department visits and a 10% reduction in unplanned hospital re-admissions amongst the 560 surgery patients who were monitored remotely, compared to patients in the past who have not received virtual care.

The recent KHSC patient satisfaction survey results echo findings from a similar survey conducted at The Ottawa Hospital where patients also reported a high satisfaction rating with remote patient monitoring.

"It is tremendously gratifying that we continue to see such high satisfaction ratings coming in from patients across the country. Patients are clearly stating that they like and feel empowered by virtual care and remote patient monitoring," says Robert Kaul, CEO and Founder at Cloud DX. "Coupled with the national PVC-RAM-1 study, which shows virtual care can improve patient post-surgical outcomes, this latest patient satisfaction survey sends a strong validating message to healthcare providers who may be considering leveraging technology to improve efficiency and effectiveness of care. In short, virtual care and remote monitoring works and it is being embraced by nurses, doctors and patients."

"By connecting with our post-surgical patients through technology and by helping them seek needed medical treatments early, we are demonstrating that we can reduce the number of hospital re-admissions and increase our capacity to do more surgeries. And above all else, patients appreciate the extra layer of support provided by remote monitoring and feel more empowered in their own care. That is great news for all involved," says Dr. Joel Parlow, an anesthesiologist who, along with Drs. Kristen Marosi and Ramiro Arellano, is one of KHSC's principal investigators for the study.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner of Medtronic Canada.

About The Ottawa Hospital

The Ottawa Hospital is one of Canada's top learning and research hospitals, where excellent care is inspired by research and driven by compassion. As the third-largest employer in Ottawa, our support staff, researchers, nurses, physicians, and volunteers never stop seeking solutions to the most complex health-care challenges. Our multi-campus hospital, affiliated with the University of Ottawa, attracts some of the most influential scientific minds from around the world. Backed by generous support from the community, we are committed to providing the world-class, compassionate care we would want for our loved ones.

The COVID-19 global pandemic shook traditional healthcare structures on a global scale in 2020. There has been an urgent need for integrated systems to manage the influx of patients and new social distancing measures, which forced many to delay seeking in-person medical attention. In identifying this gap in the healthcare system, digitally driven telemedicine companies are leading the way to innovate and improve healthcare for all in this increasingly digital age.

By 2022, the global healthcare market is forecasted to grow to US$11.9 trillion, with the digital healthcare sector to grow by a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38 percent by 2026. In dealing with the aftermath of this pandemic, investing in healthcare and wellness technology is investing in the healthcare systems we’ve needed for a long time.

Cloud DX Grants Stock Options

Cloud DX Grants Stock Options

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Cloud DX, ("the Company" or "Cloud DX) a leading North American Virtual Care platform provider, announces that an aggregate of 565,363 stock options were granted to consultants to, and employees of the Company as part of an overall compensation and staff retention program. 44,632 of these stock options were granted to officers of the Company. Each stock option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Common Share and expires on February 15, 2027. Under the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan (the "Plan"), 515,363 stock options will vest in equal installments on an annual basis over three years and 50,000 stock options granted to a consultant will vest in equal installments every 3 months over 1 year. Following these grants, the Company has a total of 4,538,490 stock options outstanding and 431,730 Common Shares remain available for future issuance under the Plan

Equitable Life Signs Cloud DX to Deliver New Remote Monitoring Benefits for Critical Illness Clients

Equitable Life Signs Cloud DX to Deliver New Remote Monitoring Benefits for Critical Illness Clients

Insurer is the first in Canada to offer health and medical monitoring through Cloud DX to its individual life critical illness clients

Cloud DX Named Innovation Leader on the Canadian Business New Innovators List

Cloud DX Named Innovation Leader on the Canadian Business New Innovators List

Of the top 50 Canadian companies, Cloud DX is recognized as an ‘Innovation Leader'

Cloud DX Reveals EXtended Reality Division to Bring to Market Award-Winning, Patented Metaverse Application

Cloud DX Reveals EXtended Reality Division to Bring to Market Award-Winning, Patented Metaverse Application

Cloud XR's Virtual Clinician Assistant™ offers healthcare teams an immersive and real-time augmented clinical experience, ripe for the evolving Medical Metaverse.

  • In its commitment to medical innovation, Cloud DX publicly unveils its Cloud XR division, after 6 years of development, to support the Medical Metaverse with its 3D holographic eXtended reality experience
  • The next iteration of this ground-breaking innovation combines the patented, award-winning VITALITI™ vital sign monitor with Microsoft's Hololens 2 or Apple's AR application along with additional integration to hospital record systems.

Cloud DX Inc. (the "Company" or "Cloud DX") (TSXV:CDX) (OTC:CDXFF), is pleased to announce the launch of its Cloud XR division as the company pursues opportunities to deliver its Virtual Clinician Assistant in an eXtended Reality platform consisting of Cloud DX's VITALITI™ continuous vital sign monitor and Connected Health software platform to render realistic 3D holographic images. This digital experience runs on Microsoft's Hololens 2 headset or through the Apple AR application. Together, this futuristic system is designed serve as a fully functioning cornerstone of the new Medical Metaverse

In October 2021, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that his iconic company's name would change to "Meta", an acknowledgment that the concept of the Metaverse had reached critical mass. Applications that provide real and concrete benefits in the Metaverse are gaining attention worldwide - especially those that intersect with health care.

The Cloud XR division will work with current and emerging partners to complete, test, and launch a fully 3D holographic hardware and software solution that had been in development by Cloud DX and Sheridan Center for Mobile Innovation since 2016.

This Metaverse application will allow clinicians to view 3D holographic representations of a patient's body, real-time vital sign readings, diagnostic images, and other data from their Electronic Medical Record (EMR). The Hololens 2 user interface (UI) allows clinicians to either view cutaway 3D representations of patients physically in front of them, or a patient located anywhere in the world with a 3D holographic "body" floating in space. Users can control the application with a combination of voice commands and hand gestures.

Real time data on all main vital signs are gathered by the Company's proprietary VITALITI™ continuous vital sign monitor, a patented and patent-pending system that collects heart rate, pulse rate variability, respiration, core body temperature, 5-lead ECG signals, blood oxygen saturation and most importantly, continuous non-invasive blood pressure.

The Cloud XR application is set to be integrated to a hospital's EMR system, allowing clinicians instant touch-free access to diagnostic images (x-rays, CT scans), medication records, charts, notes and other key data. Likewise, the voice command system allows doctors to dictate notes, order medications, and practice Metaverse medicine completely hands-free.

Cloud DX eXtended Reality is protected by two granted US patents, with additional patents pending in Canada, China, the European Union, and Australia.

VITALITI™ by Cloud DX has received multiple prestigious awards, including the first-ever XPRIZE Bold Epic Innovator Award, Fast Company magazine "World Changing Idea" finalist, MEDy Award for Convergence from Exponential Medicine, a 2021 Edison Award and is co-winner of the National Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada's 2021 Synergy Award along with Sheridan College, specifically for the eXtended Reality system.

An early iteration of the Cloud XR platform was displayed at a Singularity University event in Toronto in 2017 where it was featured in a Discovery Channel TV episode.

Applications for the eXtended Reality platform include touchless, hands-free interaction with patients vulnerable to infection, remote examination and treatment of patients by clinicians in any location, and the ability of multiple clinicians to consult on an examination of a patient from different locations. Cloud DX believes its Virtual Clinician Assistant is the most full-featured innovation currently under development for the Medical Metaverse.

"We began working with Cloud DX on the Clinic of the Future project in 2016, and together we have created a fully functioning platform with many real-life benefits for both patients and clinicians, especially as we emerge from the global pandemic," said Dr. Edward Sykes, Director, Sheridan Center for Mobile Innovation "I'm extremely excited to see Cloud DX commit to the next stage of testing and initial deployment of the VITALITI and Hololens 2 combination".

"After six years of intensive work, we are ready to show the world our cutting-edge eXtended Reality platform - at a moment in time when the delivery of services in a fully virtual Metaverse is becoming the clear direction that many technologies are heading," said Robert Kaul, CEO and Founder of Cloud DX "Once again, Cloud DX has showcased its ability to be on the forefront of innovation, with an integrated system that extends our mission to make health care better for everyone."

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers". In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner of Medtronic Canada.

Cloud DX Remote Monitoring Receives High Patient Approval Rating at The Ottawa Hospital

Cloud DX Remote Monitoring Receives High Patient Approval Rating at The Ottawa Hospital

97% of post-surgical patients using Connected Health for at-home monitoring indicated high satisfaction and would recommend program to friends or family members

Nanalysis Provides Corporate Update

Holding Call at 5pm ET Today

Nanalysis Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

CALGARY, AB , Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI , OTCQX: NSCIF , FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR and MRI machines for healthcare and industrial applications, provides a corporate update and will be holding at call at 5:00pm ET today.

"Our growth trajectory continued though the end of 2021 and continues today," said Sean Krakiwksy, Chief Executive Office of Nanalysis.  "After a solid fourth quarter we closed a banner year in 2021 for Nanalysis.  Over a month ago we closed our acquisition of K'Prime and subsequently announced the acquisition of Quad Systems.  We couldn't have been more pleased with the interest in our recent equity offering, resulting in an upsizing to satisfy demand.   As I look into 2022, we will not be entering into any other acquisitions, we will focus on the integration of K'Prime and Quad Systems and focus on growing our sales with our current and future products.  We truly believe we have set the stage to continue our growth trajectory into 2022, 2023 and beyond."

Financial Highlights (unaudited):

  • Annual gross revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 of approximately $16 million , representing an increase of up to 103% year over year.
  • Gross margins anticipated in the range of 63% to 65% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 .

Recent strategic and operational highlights include:

  • Closed Marketed public offering and private placement for combined gross proceeds of $15,224,700 : These funds will be used to complete the acquisition of QUAD systems, provide working capital and accelerate organic growth.
  • Announced Acquisition of Quad Systems: As part of the agreement, Nanalysis has provided Quad Systems with a CHF 1,000,000 loan (Loan) which is convertible into shares in the capital of Quad Systems, Nanalysis will the subscribe for 260,000 Quad Systems shares for cash consideration of CHF 6,500,000 (Equity Investment). On completion of the Equity Investment a second representative of Nanalysis will be appointed to Quad Systems' Board of Directors. At this stage, Nanalysis will own 43% of Quad Systems. Until July 1, 2023 (Option Period), Nanalysis has an option (Option) to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Quad Systems at a pre-set valuation formula in a combination of cash and majority Nanalysis shares. During the Option Period, Nanalysis has a right of first refusal on all debt and equity offerings of Quad Systems.
  • Announced closing of the acquisition of K'(Prime) Technologies ("Kprime"): Kprime a North American sales and service company, with a particular focus on scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications. Over the past four fiscal years KPrime's unaudited revenue has been between C$8 million and C$10 million with positive EBIDTA (1) of roughly $1.0 to $1.5 million per year.
  • The Company delivered 13 100 MHz units in the Fourth Quarter and as at February 17, 2022 has 31 on back order . The expansion of the manufacturing facility has been completed and the newly trained manufacturing personnel are ramping up production.

Outlook
Sean Krakiwsky states, "Our current business for our flagship products, the 100MHz and 60MHz, remains very strong and we see this continuing.  We are now able to continue to expand with a full sales and service organization in multiple additional channels with the addition of K'Prime.  Conversely, K'Prime can now pursue RFP's and contracts that they were previously unable to as a stand-alone company. Quad Systems allows us to enter the high-end part of the market, expand our product line offerings and to leverage the capabilities of both Company's technology suites.  We are confident these acquisitions will both help fuel our growth for the years to come."

Conference Call
Chief Executive Officer Sean Krakiwsky and Chief Financial Officer Luke Caplette will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 P.M. Eastern time today. All interested parties are invited to join this call.

Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-877-451-6152 or 1-201-389-0879 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast https://themediaframe.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=jAnyFUII , or on the investor relations section of the Company's website HERE .

The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations webpage for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 from abroad. The conference ID is 13727085. Telephonic playback will be available for 14 days after the conference call.

Financial Disclaimer
The preliminary estimated financial results and other data for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 set forth above are subject to the completion of the Company's financial closing procedures. This data has been prepared by, and is the responsibility of, the Company's management. Ernst & Young, Nanalysis'  independent firm of Chartered Professional Accountants,  does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto. The Company currently expects that its final results of operations and other data for the year ended December 31, 2021 will be consistent with the estimates set forth above, but such estimates are preliminary and Nanalysis actual results of operations and other data could differ materially from these estimates due to the completion of its annual audit procedures, final adjustments, and other developments that may arise between now and the time such audited consolidated financials statements for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 are released.

(1) Use of Non-GAAP Measures‎
Nanalysis reports on certain financial performance measures that are described and presented in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional measures to evaluate Nanalysis ability to fund its operations and information regarding its liquidity. In addition, these measures are used by management in its evaluation of performance. These financial performance measures ("Non-GAAP Terms") are not recognized financial terms under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles ("Canadian GAAP"). For publicly accountable enterprises, such as Nanalysis, Canadian GAAP is governed by principles based on IFRS and interpretations of IFRIC. Management believes these Non-GAAP Terms are useful supplemental measures. These Non-GAAP Terms do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Specifically, Working capital and EBITDA are not recognized terms under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)
Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', Over the Counter (OTC) in the United States under the ticker symbol 'NSCIF', and on the Frankfurt Exchange (FRA) under the symbol '1N1'.

Nanalysis is an international business focused on capitalizing its proprietary technologies in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) that go into NMR spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Nanalysis operates out of two subsidiaries, Nanalysis Corp. and RS2D S.A.S. (RS2D).

Nanalysis Corp. is an industry leader in developing and manufacturing compact NMR spectrometers for laboratory and industrial markets. Its advanced 60 and 100 MHz spectrometers require no liquid helium or other cryogens. These devices are used by chemical professionals spanning a wide variety of industries, including oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology.

Through its European subsidiary RS2D, the Company's electronic boards and software are used in conventional NMR and MRI equipment and are being incorporated into next-gen MRI systems as well as miniaturized MRI devices.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Closes Upsized Public Offering and Non-Brokered Private Placement For Gross Proceeds of $15,224,700

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Closes Upsized Public Offering and Non-Brokered Private Placement For Gross Proceeds of $15,224,700

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1) ("Nanalysis" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the previously announced best efforts marketed public offering (the "Public Offering") of common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option and the non-brokered private placement of Common Shares (the "Private Placement") for combined gross proceeds of $15,224,700.70 .

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

Pursuant to the terms of the Public Offering, the Company issued 11,212,500 Common Shares, including 1,462,500 Common Shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the over-allotment option, at a price per Common Share of $1.10 for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,333,750.00 .

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., as lead agent and sole bookrunner, along with Research Capital Corp., acted as the agents for the Public Offering.

A total of 2,628,137 Common Shares were issued pursuant to the Private Placement at a price of $1.10 per Common Shares for gross proceeds to the Company of $2,890,950.70 .

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Public Offering for sales, marketing, research and development, acquisitions, general administrative and working capital purposes. The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general corporate and other working capital purposes, as well as additional potential acquisitions.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months plus one ‎day from the date of closing of the Private Placement. Final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") of the Public Offering and the Private Placement is subject to the completion of customary post-closing filings.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', OTC and the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker symbol '1N1'. The company's business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis recently announced that it has begun selling a 100MHz device in 2020. The Company's new device will be the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws pertaining to the following: the use of proceeds of the Public Offering and the Private Placement, the final acceptance of the Public Offering and Private Placement by the TSXV and other matters ancillary or incidental to the foregoing. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", and similar expressions. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management which may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to: general market conditions, the availability and cost of financing, and the Company's ability to access capital on satisfactory terms. The Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com . These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties relating to the completion of the financings as described herein, and management's ability to anticipate and manage the factors and risks referred to herein. Forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and such information should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. The Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those current expectations or estimates expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. However, there may be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as expected or estimated and that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-scientific-corp-closes-upsized-public-offering-and-non-brokered-private-placement-for-gross-proceeds-of-15-224-700--301480380.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Nanalysis Announces Corporate Update Conference Call

Nanalysis Announces Corporate Update Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5pm ET on Thursday, February 17th

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") ( TSXV: NSCI) ( OTCQX: NSCIF ) ( FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable MRI and NMR machines for healthcare and industrial applications, announces that on Thursday, February 17, 2021 the Company will put out a corporate update release and Chief Executive Officer Sean Krakiwsky and Chief Financial Officer Luke Caplette will host a conference call at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time that same day. All interested parties are invited to join this call.

Applied UV Engages Hayden IR to Launch Comprehensive Investor Relations Program

Applied UV Engages Hayden IR to Launch Comprehensive Investor Relations Program

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly and automatically, today announced it has engaged Hayden IR, a highly recognized, national investor relations firm, to raise its visibility and strengthen its relationships with the investment community

"Over the past year, we have completed a number of acquisitions to expand our offerings and position us to capitalize on the heightened demand for both surface and air disinfection platforms," said Max Munn, Founder, Interim CEO and President of Applied UV. "We are working diligently to integrate these acquisitions, streamline operations and expand our sales and distribution channels. We have engaged the professionals at Hayden IR to help us effectively communicate our strategy and achievements as we make progress and grow our business."

JustKitchen Becomes Exclusive Fresh Meal Partner with Uber Eats Mart in Taiwan

JustKitchen Becomes Exclusive Fresh Meal Partner with Uber Eats Mart in Taiwan

The Company has also Secured Product Placements for its Delivery-Only Food Brands on the "All-Star Sports Day" Reality TV Show

JustKitchen Signs Preferred Licensing Agreement with Global Dark Kitchen Operator for up to 20 APAC Locations

JustKitchen Signs Preferred Licensing Agreement with Global Dark Kitchen Operator for up to 20 APAC Locations

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Company Expects its First Six Licenses to be Exercised for Locations in Singapore in the Near Future

