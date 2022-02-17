Life Science NewsInvesting News

Cloud DX Cloud DX, a leading North American Virtual Care platform provider, announces that an aggregate of 565,363 stock options were granted to consultants to, and employees of the Company as part of an overall compensation and staff retention program. 44,632 of these stock options were granted to officers of the Company. Each stock option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of ...

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Cloud DX, ("the Company" or "Cloud DX) a leading North American Virtual Care platform provider, announces that an aggregate of 565,363 stock options were granted to consultants to, and employees of the Company as part of an overall compensation and staff retention program. 44,632 of these stock options were granted to officers of the Company. Each stock option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Common Share and expires on February 15, 2027. Under the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan (the "Plan"), 515,363 stock options will vest in equal installments on an annual basis over three years and 50,000 stock options granted to a consultant will vest in equal installments every 3 months over 1 year. Following these grants, the Company has a total of 4,538,490 stock options outstanding and 431,730 Common Shares remain available for future issuance under the Plan

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner of Medtronic Canada.

The COVID-19 global pandemic shook traditional healthcare structures on a global scale in 2020. There has been an urgent need for integrated systems to manage the influx of patients and new social distancing measures, which forced many to delay seeking in-person medical attention. In identifying this gap in the healthcare system, digitally driven telemedicine companies are leading the way to innovate and improve healthcare for all in this increasingly digital age.

By 2022, the global healthcare market is forecasted to grow to US$11.9 trillion, with the digital healthcare sector to grow by a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38 percent by 2026. In dealing with the aftermath of this pandemic, investing in healthcare and wellness technology is investing in the healthcare systems we’ve needed for a long time.

Equitable Life Signs Cloud DX to Deliver New Remote Monitoring Benefits for Critical Illness Clients

Equitable Life Signs Cloud DX to Deliver New Remote Monitoring Benefits for Critical Illness Clients

Insurer is the first in Canada to offer health and medical monitoring through Cloud DX to its individual life critical illness clients

News in Summary

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cloud DX Named Innovation Leader on the Canadian Business New Innovators List

Cloud DX Named Innovation Leader on the Canadian Business New Innovators List

Cloud DX Named Innovation Leader on the Canadian Business New Innovators List

Of the top 50 Canadian companies, Cloud DX is recognized as an ‘Innovation Leader'

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cloud DX Reveals EXtended Reality Division to Bring to Market Award-Winning, Patented Metaverse Application

Cloud DX Reveals EXtended Reality Division to Bring to Market Award-Winning, Patented Metaverse Application

Cloud XR's Virtual Clinician Assistant™ offers healthcare teams an immersive and real-time augmented clinical experience, ripe for the evolving Medical Metaverse.

News in Summary

  • In its commitment to medical innovation, Cloud DX publicly unveils its Cloud XR division, after 6 years of development, to support the Medical Metaverse with its 3D holographic eXtended reality experience
  • The next iteration of this ground-breaking innovation combines the patented, award-winning VITALITI™ vital sign monitor with Microsoft's Hololens 2 or Apple's AR application along with additional integration to hospital record systems.

Cloud DX Inc. (the "Company" or "Cloud DX") (TSXV:CDX) (OTC:CDXFF), is pleased to announce the launch of its Cloud XR division as the company pursues opportunities to deliver its Virtual Clinician Assistant in an eXtended Reality platform consisting of Cloud DX's VITALITI™ continuous vital sign monitor and Connected Health software platform to render realistic 3D holographic images. This digital experience runs on Microsoft's Hololens 2 headset or through the Apple AR application. Together, this futuristic system is designed serve as a fully functioning cornerstone of the new Medical Metaverse

In October 2021, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that his iconic company's name would change to "Meta", an acknowledgment that the concept of the Metaverse had reached critical mass. Applications that provide real and concrete benefits in the Metaverse are gaining attention worldwide - especially those that intersect with health care.

The Cloud XR division will work with current and emerging partners to complete, test, and launch a fully 3D holographic hardware and software solution that had been in development by Cloud DX and Sheridan Center for Mobile Innovation since 2016.

This Metaverse application will allow clinicians to view 3D holographic representations of a patient's body, real-time vital sign readings, diagnostic images, and other data from their Electronic Medical Record (EMR). The Hololens 2 user interface (UI) allows clinicians to either view cutaway 3D representations of patients physically in front of them, or a patient located anywhere in the world with a 3D holographic "body" floating in space. Users can control the application with a combination of voice commands and hand gestures.

Real time data on all main vital signs are gathered by the Company's proprietary VITALITI™ continuous vital sign monitor, a patented and patent-pending system that collects heart rate, pulse rate variability, respiration, core body temperature, 5-lead ECG signals, blood oxygen saturation and most importantly, continuous non-invasive blood pressure.

The Cloud XR application is set to be integrated to a hospital's EMR system, allowing clinicians instant touch-free access to diagnostic images (x-rays, CT scans), medication records, charts, notes and other key data. Likewise, the voice command system allows doctors to dictate notes, order medications, and practice Metaverse medicine completely hands-free.

Cloud DX eXtended Reality is protected by two granted US patents, with additional patents pending in Canada, China, the European Union, and Australia.

VITALITI™ by Cloud DX has received multiple prestigious awards, including the first-ever XPRIZE Bold Epic Innovator Award, Fast Company magazine "World Changing Idea" finalist, MEDy Award for Convergence from Exponential Medicine, a 2021 Edison Award and is co-winner of the National Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada's 2021 Synergy Award along with Sheridan College, specifically for the eXtended Reality system.

An early iteration of the Cloud XR platform was displayed at a Singularity University event in Toronto in 2017 where it was featured in a Discovery Channel TV episode.

Applications for the eXtended Reality platform include touchless, hands-free interaction with patients vulnerable to infection, remote examination and treatment of patients by clinicians in any location, and the ability of multiple clinicians to consult on an examination of a patient from different locations. Cloud DX believes its Virtual Clinician Assistant is the most full-featured innovation currently under development for the Medical Metaverse.

"We began working with Cloud DX on the Clinic of the Future project in 2016, and together we have created a fully functioning platform with many real-life benefits for both patients and clinicians, especially as we emerge from the global pandemic," said Dr. Edward Sykes, Director, Sheridan Center for Mobile Innovation "I'm extremely excited to see Cloud DX commit to the next stage of testing and initial deployment of the VITALITI and Hololens 2 combination".

"After six years of intensive work, we are ready to show the world our cutting-edge eXtended Reality platform - at a moment in time when the delivery of services in a fully virtual Metaverse is becoming the clear direction that many technologies are heading," said Robert Kaul, CEO and Founder of Cloud DX "Once again, Cloud DX has showcased its ability to be on the forefront of innovation, with an integrated system that extends our mission to make health care better for everyone."

Cloud DX Remote Monitoring Receives High Patient Approval Rating at The Ottawa Hospital

Cloud DX Remote Monitoring Receives High Patient Approval Rating at The Ottawa Hospital

97% of post-surgical patients using Connected Health for at-home monitoring indicated high satisfaction and would recommend program to friends or family members

News in Summary

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cloud DX Announces Initial Closing of Brokered Private Placement

Cloud DX Announces Initial Closing of Brokered Private Placement

Cloud DX Inc. ("Cloud" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading North American provider of virtual care and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, is pleased to announce that it has closed the initial tranche of the previously announced brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Agent"), as sole agent. Upon closing of this tranche of the Private Placement, the Corporation issued 1,555 units (the "Units") of the Corporation at a price of $1,000 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $1,555,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of (i) a C$1,000 principal amount unsecured convertible debenture (each, a "Debenture") and (ii) 1,430 common share purchase warrants of the Corporation (each, a "Warrant"). The Debentures will mature on the date that is 36 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement (the "Maturity Date") and shall bear interest at a simple rate of 10% per annum. The principal amount of the Debentures may be converted at the election of the holder thereof into common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a conversion price of C$0.35 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price") at any time prior to the Maturity Date. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Corporation (each, a "Common Share") at a price of C$0.50 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement

As consideration for services rendered in connection with the Offering, the Corporation: (i) paid to the Agent a cash commission in the amount equal to 8% (3.0% from the sale of Units to subscribers identified on the Corporation's president's list) of the gross proceeds of the Offering; and (ii) issued to the Agent such number of non-transferable common share purchase warrants (the "Agent's Warrants") as is equal to 8% of the gross proceeds raised from the Offering (reduced to 3% from the sale of Units to subscribers identified on the Corporation's president's list) divided by the Conversion Price. Each Agent's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.35 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Closes Upsized Public Offering and Non-Brokered Private Placement For Gross Proceeds of $15,224,700

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Closes Upsized Public Offering and Non-Brokered Private Placement For Gross Proceeds of $15,224,700

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1) ("Nanalysis" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the previously announced best efforts marketed public offering (the "Public Offering") of common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option and the non-brokered private placement of Common Shares (the "Private Placement") for combined gross proceeds of $15,224,700.70 .

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

Pursuant to the terms of the Public Offering, the Company issued 11,212,500 Common Shares, including 1,462,500 Common Shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the over-allotment option, at a price per Common Share of $1.10 for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,333,750.00 .

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., as lead agent and sole bookrunner, along with Research Capital Corp., acted as the agents for the Public Offering.

A total of 2,628,137 Common Shares were issued pursuant to the Private Placement at a price of $1.10 per Common Shares for gross proceeds to the Company of $2,890,950.70 .

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Public Offering for sales, marketing, research and development, acquisitions, general administrative and working capital purposes. The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general corporate and other working capital purposes, as well as additional potential acquisitions.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months plus one ‎day from the date of closing of the Private Placement. Final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") of the Public Offering and the Private Placement is subject to the completion of customary post-closing filings.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', OTC and the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker symbol '1N1'. The company's business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis recently announced that it has begun selling a 100MHz device in 2020. The Company's new device will be the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws pertaining to the following: the use of proceeds of the Public Offering and the Private Placement, the final acceptance of the Public Offering and Private Placement by the TSXV and other matters ancillary or incidental to the foregoing. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", and similar expressions. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management which may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to: general market conditions, the availability and cost of financing, and the Company's ability to access capital on satisfactory terms. The Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com . These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties relating to the completion of the financings as described herein, and management's ability to anticipate and manage the factors and risks referred to herein. Forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and such information should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. The Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those current expectations or estimates expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. However, there may be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as expected or estimated and that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-scientific-corp-closes-upsized-public-offering-and-non-brokered-private-placement-for-gross-proceeds-of-15-224-700--301480380.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/11/c8760.html

Nanalysis Announces Corporate Update Conference Call

Nanalysis Announces Corporate Update Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5pm ET on Thursday, February 17th

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") ( TSXV: NSCI) ( OTCQX: NSCIF ) ( FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable MRI and NMR machines for healthcare and industrial applications, announces that on Thursday, February 17, 2021 the Company will put out a corporate update release and Chief Executive Officer Sean Krakiwsky and Chief Financial Officer Luke Caplette will host a conference call at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time that same day. All interested parties are invited to join this call.

Applied UV Engages Hayden IR to Launch Comprehensive Investor Relations Program

Applied UV Engages Hayden IR to Launch Comprehensive Investor Relations Program

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly and automatically, today announced it has engaged Hayden IR, a highly recognized, national investor relations firm, to raise its visibility and strengthen its relationships with the investment community

"Over the past year, we have completed a number of acquisitions to expand our offerings and position us to capitalize on the heightened demand for both surface and air disinfection platforms," said Max Munn, Founder, Interim CEO and President of Applied UV. "We are working diligently to integrate these acquisitions, streamline operations and expand our sales and distribution channels. We have engaged the professionals at Hayden IR to help us effectively communicate our strategy and achievements as we make progress and grow our business."

JustKitchen Becomes Exclusive Fresh Meal Partner with Uber Eats Mart in Taiwan

JustKitchen Becomes Exclusive Fresh Meal Partner with Uber Eats Mart in Taiwan

The Company has also Secured Product Placements for its Delivery-Only Food Brands on the "All-Star Sports Day" Reality TV Show

JustKitchen Signs Preferred Licensing Agreement with Global Dark Kitchen Operator for up to 20 APAC Locations

JustKitchen Signs Preferred Licensing Agreement with Global Dark Kitchen Operator for up to 20 APAC Locations

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Company Expects its First Six Licenses to be Exercised for Locations in Singapore in the Near Future

Oculus VisionTech Announces Forget-Me-Yes on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Oculus VisionTech Announces Forget-Me-Yes on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

OVT's customers can now benefit from continuous data privacy compliance

Oculus VisionTech Inc. (TSXV: OVT) (OTCQB: OVTZ) (FSE: USF1), through its' wholly-owned subsidiary ComplyTrust® Inc. (CTI), today announced it has launched Forget-Me-Yes® (FMY) on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers with cost-effective insurance for automating DSAR deletion-request compliance for Brazil's LGPD, California's CCPACPRA, China's PIPL, Colorado's CPA, Europe's GDPR and Virginia's CDPA data privacy legislation. OVT is an emerging data compliance software innovator and new Salesforce ISV partner.

