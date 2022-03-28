Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

OpenText Content Services and Digital Experience cloud solutions support bank with advanced information management and regulatory compliance innovation Today, OpenText™ announced it is providing Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing, a leading UK asset funder, with strategic content and customer communications management to support their Transformation initiative. The solutions will be delivered and managed in ...

OpenText Content Services and Digital Experience cloud solutions support bank with advanced information management and regulatory compliance innovation

Today, OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) announced it is providing Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing, a leading UK asset funder, with strategic content and customer communications management to support their Transformation initiative. The solutions will be delivered and managed in the OpenText Cloud, enabling Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing to implement strategic, group-wide document management, and provide its customers with secure, modern interactions.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing is a division of Close Brothers, which was established in 1878 and provides lending, deposit taking, wealth management services, and securities trading. The banking group is a FTSE250 company, employing over 3,700 people, principally in the UK.

"Within Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing, we focus on developing our digital strategy and adopting cloud technology to meet customers' evolving expectations," said Peter Millard , Commercial Director. "The cloud-based OpenText content management platform will span our enterprise and deliver critical capabilities that will help improve experiences for our customers securely and efficiently."

Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing will implement OpenText Extended ECM , which enables organizations to share, collaborate, and analyze information for more informed decision-making while mitigating risk through improved governance, compliance, and security. Close Brothers will also leverage OpenText Extended ECM to integrate content services with vital business applications like Salesforce, which bridges silos, expedites information flows, and expands governance for enhanced business processes.

To modernize customer experiences, the financial institution will also use OpenText's Digital Experience (DX) offering, OpenText Exstream , which leverages data and existing content within the organization to deliver omnichannel communications that empowers customer decision-making.

"By removing information silos, Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing has the comprehensive view needed to better serve its customers and improve operations," said Ted Harrison, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Sales, OpenText.

These offerings will be delivered as a managed service in the OpenText cloud and will include integrations into Salesforce and other key business applications.

Learn more about OpenText Cloud solutions here .

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2022 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents .

OTEX-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/close-brothers-asset-finance-and-leasing-taps-opentext-for-customer-oriented-digital-transformation-301511084.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Open TextOTEX:CAArtificial Intelligence Investing
OTEX:CA

OpenText Showcases Latest eDiscovery Innovations at Legalweek New York 2022

New capabilities connect distributed workforces with information that streamlines legal discovery and investigations, and supports data privacy compliance

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a sponsor of Legalweek New York 2022 kicked off this year's program by showcasing advanced capabilities in its legal technology portfolio. The innovations, including OpenText™ Axcelerate™ empower modern work by simplifying eDiscovery, legal and regulatory investigations, and data privacy compliance review across a distributed enterprise.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Powers Information-led Transformations and Resilient Supply Chains

Cloud Editions 22.1 digitizes business processes to modernize operations and drive value creation for growth

- Today, OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) announced Cloud Editions 22.1 (CE 22.1) featuring new and enhanced innovations that enable organizations to leverage information for digital business transformations. As part of OpenText's ongoing commitment to better customer, partner, and employee experiences, CE 22.1 enables resiliency through information management in the cloud at scale.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SensOre

SensOre


Keep reading...Show less

MSIG Asia Enriches Customer Experience with OpenText

Asia's leading insurance company builds omni-channel, self-service capabilities and grows business with OpenText

OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced that MSIG Singapore and MSIG Malaysia, implemented OpenText information management solutions to empower modern work, enhance omni-channel customer experiences, and drive operational efficiencies.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText and Google Cloud to Collaborate on Next Generation Content Services

OpenText Core Content to be available on Google Cloud, enabling rapid, secure access to the OpenText platform

OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced that it is deepening its strategic partnership with Google Cloud by launching its OpenText Core Content as a service on Google Cloud, enabling customers to deploy OpenText's enterprise productivity suite on a global, trusted infrastructure. OpenText and Google Cloud will partner to deliver new capabilities to users, utilizing Google Cloud capabilities in secure software supply chains, SRE toolsets, and DevOps best practices for delivering a next-generation, cloud-native productivity platform, with low-latency and secure access for distributed teams.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

-

Second Quarter Highlights

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×