CleanGo Innovations Announces Kubera Black Energy's Launch of Global GOR Program and Intention to Close Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, B.C., HOUSTON, TX — August 12, 2026 TheNewswire — CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE: CGII) (OTC: CLGOF) (FRA: APO2) ("CleanGo" or the "Company") Kubera Black Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of CleanGo Innovations Inc., announced today that it has officially launched its global Gain of Revenue (GOR) program. The company is actively looking for oil well operators globally to enter the program, offering a true environmental solution that is good for the environment and good for you.
Zero Upfront Chemical Cost and Production-Driven Model
Under the proprietary GOR business model, Kubera Black Energy absorbs 100 percent of the upfront chemical cost and risk.
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Zero Initial Chemical Cost: We supply the chemical at zero upfront cost to the well owner.
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Protecting the Baseline: Technical analysts audit recent production history to establish an auditable baseline. Operators retain 100 percent of the revenue from their baseline production. For example, if an existing well produces 20 barrels per day, that baseline is entirely protected and untouched.
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Profiting from Incremental Gains: Through the application of our CG-100 green chemistry, if production increases to 60 barrels per day, the extra production is split on a collaborative revenue basis.
Operator Control: Your Crews, Your Implementation
To ensure absolute comfort and operational continuity, well operators use their own field crews for all on-site implementations. Kubera does not handle the implementation; operators maintain complete control over their leases. Kubera simply supplies the engineering and advanced proprietary green chemistry, Kubera will only assist at the operator's direct request.
Certified Green Product vs. Toxic Alternatives
Unlike the typical toxic products and harsh chemicals most well operators use—such as steel-damaging acid washes or temporary hot oiling—CG-100 is a certified green product. Utilizing advanced green emulsification and targeted structural breakdown, the formulation permanently solves downhole production bottlenecks, including macrocrystalline paraffin waxes, asphaltene aggregations, and organic binder scales. The technology lowers interfacial tension, alters thermodynamic wettability to a water-wet state, and encapsulates wax molecules inside stable chemical micelles to guarantee permanent fluidization.
CleanGo also wishes to announce that it intends to close a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 974,025 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.77 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $750,000.
Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.85 per Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general working capital and corporate purposes.
The securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
About CleanGo Innovations Inc.
CleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international, publicly traded company that specializes in the development of early-staged, green, non-toxic and sustainable products used in retail, commercial and industrial applications.
The company is proud of its suite of proprietary, Green Seal Certified non-toxic green products that are Health Canada approved to claim 99.9% disinfecting of viruses and bacteria on a hard surface. CleanGo's portfolio is proud to be a part of Cruelty Free / Leaping Bunny as a certified product while being both family and pet safe. It is CleanGo's mission to create the world's leading non-toxic, green solutions for the worlds cleaning problems.
CleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international company specializing in green cleaning, technological, and industrial solutions. Through its portfolio of specialized subsidiaries, CleanGo fosters engineering, blockchain, and financial innovations that modernize traditional industries for a highly connected global economy.
CleanGo Innovation's experienced team brings new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the problems of the current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes and business's clean and their loved ones safe. CleanGo also has several Commercial and Industrial applications to solve many problems of the worlds heavier and large-scale cleaning problems.
Partner with Kubera Black Energy for Oil Well Optimization
Kubera Black Energy is actively seeking multi-well regional partnerships with E&P operators, asset managers, and operations directors worldwide to scale aggregate corporate production curves safely and efficiently.
Interested oil well operators and industry partners are invited to submit asset information for a full assessment of a possible partnership with Kubera Black Energy.
For Inquiries Contact: inquiries@cleangogreengo.com
For more details on the GOR program and technological framework, visit the official web portal at www.kuberablackenergy.com.
On behalf of the CEO & Board of Directors
Anthony Sarvucci
Chief Executive Officer
CleanGo Innovations Inc.
For More information Contact:
Phone 1 346 202 6202
Forward-looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the launch, implementation, expansion and potential commercial success of Kubera Black Energy's Gain of Revenue ("GOR") program; the anticipated performance, effectiveness and benefits of CG-100, including its potential to address downhole production bottlenecks and increase oil well production; the ability of Kubera Black Energy to identify and enter into partnerships with oil well operators, E&P operators, asset managers and other industry participants; the potential for the GOR program to generate incremental production and revenue; and the Company's plans to expand the program globally.
Forward-looking information also includes statements regarding the Company's intention to complete and close the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), the anticipated gross proceeds of the Offering, the issuance of the Units and the securities comprising the Units, the intended use of proceeds, the timing and completion of the Offering and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the ability of the GOR program and CG-100 to achieve anticipated results under varying well and operating conditions; the ability to secure and maintain operator and industry partnerships; market acceptance and demand for the Company's products and programs; operational, technical, regulatory and commercial risks associated with the oil and gas industry; and the risk that the Offering may not be completed on the terms described herein or at all, or that required regulatory approvals may not be obtained.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which such forward-looking information is based will occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
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