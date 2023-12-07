Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held December 4 th 5 th and 6 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/46QuklX

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through December 11th.

December 4 th – Uranium

Presentation Ticker(s)
Elevated Uranium Ltd. OTCQX: ELVUF | ASX: EL8
Deep Yellow Ltd. OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL
Lotus Resources Ltd. OTCQB: LTSRF | ASX: LOT
Nuclear Fuels Inc. OTCQX: NFUNF | CSE: NF
Anfield Energy Inc. OTCQB: ANLDF | TSXV: AEC
Stallion Uranium Corp. OTCQB: STLNF | TSXV: STUD
Paladin Energy Ltd. OTCQX: PALAF | ASX: PDN
Peninsula Energy Ltd. OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN
IsoEnergy Ltd. OTCQX: ISENF | TSXV: ISO
Yellow Cake PLC OTCQX: YLLXF | AIM: YCA
Baselode Energy Corp. OTCQB: BSENF | TSXV: FIND
Terra Uranium Limited ASX: T92
Energy Fuels Inc. NYSE American: UUUU |TSX: EFR


December 5 th – Battery & Precious Metals

Presentation Ticker(s)
Jindalee Lithium Ltd. OTCQX: JNDAF | ASX: JLL
Hochschild Mining PLC OTCQX: HCHDF | LSE: HOC
Li-FT Power Ltd. OTCQX: LIFFF | TSXV: LIFT
Gold Terra Resource Corp. OTCQX: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT
Goliath Resources Ltd. OTCQB: GOTRF | TSXV: GOT
Silver Storm Mining Ltd OTCQB: SVRSF | TSXV: SVRS
Silver Tigers Metals Inc. OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp OTCQB: PGEZF | TSXV: PGE
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
Southern Silver Exploration Corp. OTCQX: SSVFF | TSXV: SSV
Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. Pink: GMGMF | TSXV: GMG
Novo Resources Corp. OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO


December 6 th - Battery & Precious Metals

Presentation Ticker(s)
WestGold Resources Limited Pink: WTGRF | ASX: WGX
Onyx Gold Corp. OTCQX: ONXGF | TSXV: ONYX
West Vault Mining Inc. OTCQX: WVMDF | TSXV: WVM
Akobo Minerals AB OTCQX: AKOBF | Oslo Bors: AKOBO
GoGold Resources, Inc. OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD
European Energy Metals Corp. OTCQB: EUEMF | TSXV: FIN
Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. OTCQB: PNXLF | TSXV: LIT
Lavras Gold Corp. OTCQX: LGCFF | TSXV: LGC
Osisko Metals Inc. OTCQX: OMZNF | TSXV: OM
Idaho Copper Corporation Pink: COPR
Sierra Metals, Inc. OTCQX: SMTSF | TSX: SMT
Arizona Metals Corp. OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels


Ocumetics Announces Successful Completion of Animal Study Q1 2024 First in Human Study Planned

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. to Hold an Online Networking Event Around Drone and UAV Beyond Visual Line of Site Regulations on January 24, 2024

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

