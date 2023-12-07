Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held December 4 th 5 th and 6 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/46QuklX

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through December 11th.

December 4 th – Uranium

Presentation Ticker(s)
Elevated Uranium Ltd. OTCQX: ELVUF | ASX: EL8
Deep Yellow Ltd. OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL
Lotus Resources Ltd. OTCQB: LTSRF | ASX: LOT
Nuclear Fuels Inc. OTCQX: NFUNF | CSE: NF
Anfield Energy Inc. OTCQB: ANLDF | TSXV: AEC
Stallion Uranium Corp. OTCQB: STLNF | TSXV: STUD
Paladin Energy Ltd. OTCQX: PALAF | ASX: PDN
Peninsula Energy Ltd. OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN
IsoEnergy Ltd. OTCQX: ISENF | TSXV: ISO
Yellow Cake PLC OTCQX: YLLXF | AIM: YCA
Baselode Energy Corp. OTCQB: BSENF | TSXV: FIND
Terra Uranium Limited ASX: T92
Energy Fuels Inc. NYSE American: UUUU |TSX: EFR


December 5 th – Battery & Precious Metals

Presentation Ticker(s)
Jindalee Lithium Ltd. OTCQX: JNDAF | ASX: JLL
Hochschild Mining PLC OTCQX: HCHDF | LSE: HOC
Li-FT Power Ltd. OTCQX: LIFFF | TSXV: LIFT
Gold Terra Resource Corp. OTCQX: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT
Goliath Resources Ltd. OTCQB: GOTRF | TSXV: GOT
Silver Storm Mining Ltd OTCQB: SVRSF | TSXV: SVRS
Silver Tigers Metals Inc. OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp OTCQB: PGEZF | TSXV: PGE
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
Southern Silver Exploration Corp. OTCQX: SSVFF | TSXV: SSV
Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. Pink: GMGMF | TSXV: GMG
Novo Resources Corp. OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO


December 6 th - Battery & Precious Metals

Presentation Ticker(s)
WestGold Resources Limited Pink: WTGRF | ASX: WGX
Onyx Gold Corp. OTCQX: ONXGF | TSXV: ONYX
West Vault Mining Inc. OTCQX: WVMDF | TSXV: WVM
Akobo Minerals AB OTCQX: AKOBF | Oslo Bors: AKOBO
GoGold Resources, Inc. OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD
European Energy Metals Corp. OTCQB: EUEMF | TSXV: FIN
Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. OTCQB: PNXLF | TSXV: LIT
Lavras Gold Corp. OTCQX: LGCFF | TSXV: LGC
Osisko Metals Inc. OTCQX: OMZNF | TSXV: OM
Idaho Copper Corporation Pink: COPR
Sierra Metals, Inc. OTCQX: SMTSF | TSX: SMT
Arizona Metals Corp. OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals Inc. to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference December 6th

Osisko Metals Inc. to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference December 6th

Osisko Metals Incorporated ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) based in Montreal, Canada, focused on base metals, today announced that Robert Wares, Chairman and CEO, will present live at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 6 th .

DATE : December 6 th
TIME: 2:00 PM EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/3rOONJH
Available for 1x1 meetings: December 4th and 5th

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Reports Additional Drill Results From Pine Point With Up to 10 Metres Grading 8.71% Zn + Pb

Osisko Metals Reports Additional Drill Results From Pine Point With Up to 10 Metres Grading 8.71% Zn + Pb

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce additional results from the 2023 drilling program at the Pine Point Mining Limited ("PPML") Joint Venture Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The reported results are from the J68 and K68 deposits in the C1 Area (C1) of the Central Zone.

Results from the K68 deposit indicate a new extension of tabular-style mineralization towards the east of the known deposit boundaries with localized increases in grade and thickness suggesting that there is exploration potential for new prismatic-style deposits in proximity to the C1 Area. Drilling at J68 defined the limits of that prismatic deposit.

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt, November 24-25, 2023

Osisko Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt, November 24-25, 2023

Osisko Metals Inc. (TSXV: OM), Osisko Metals is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal space with a focus on copper and zinc mineral assets., will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall Conference, which will take place on November 24 and 25 at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Osisko Metals Inc. management team will be taking meetings throughout the day, and will also present at 11:15 CET on November 24th to an audience of European investors.

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Announces Additional Drill Results From Pine Point With Up to 13.00 Metres Grading 11.11% Zinc and 1.44% Lead

Osisko Metals Announces Additional Drill Results From Pine Point With Up to 13.00 Metres Grading 11.11% Zinc and 1.44% Lead

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce additional assay results from its 2023 drilling program at the Pine Point Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The reported results are from the M67, L65, and M62 deposits. The M67 deposit consists of local prismatic development within a tabular apron of mineralization, while L65 and M62 are both tabular-style deposits in the Central Zone (C1). Drilling between M67 and L65 connected the tabular-style mineralization between these deposits over a strike length of 200 metres in an area that was not included in the 2022 PEA Mineral Resource Estimation (MRE).

Keep reading...Show less
BTV Showcases: West Red Lake Gold, Lion One Metals, ION Energy & Osisko Metals

BTV Showcases: West Red Lake Gold, Lion One Metals, ION Energy & Osisko Metals

On BNN Bloomberg broadcast on Oct 14 & 15, 2023 - BTV-Business Television interviews emerging companies in the markets including:

West Red Lake Gold Ltd. (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) - BTV explores West Red Lake Gold whose fueling growth in the renowned Red Lake Gold District. With a 35,000-meter drill program in 2024 and a forthcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment, the company is primed for expansion. The mission is straightforward: elevate operations and target production resumption by 2025.

Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) - Positioned to emerge as a prominent high-grade gold producer in the South Pacific. Expedited construction of a 500-tonne per day plant by 2024, coupled with strong performance, offers a unique investment opportunity. With the inaugural gold pour successfully completed and near-surface mining operations underway, Lion One has established itself as the next Fijian success story.

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) - BTV explores ION Energy's strategic commitment to unlocking Mongolia's untapped lithium potential. Supported by a strong management and technical team, ION is well positioned to harness this valuable resource. Recently ION strengthened their global supplier status by acquiring valuable lithium assets in the Northwest Territories Lithium District, solidifying its presence in the industry.

Osisko Metals Incorporated (TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF) - Osisko Metals is ready to capitalize on the global copper shortage. With copper demand expected to double by 2050 in line with decarbonization goals, Osisko Metals is positioned as a strategic investment opportunity in Quebec. With a preliminary resource estimate of ~455 million tonnes and crucial infrastructure in place, Osisko is on track to be a leading player in North American copper resources. Backed by CEO Bob Wares and the Quebec Government, Osisko Metals presents a promising prospect for investors.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 25 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies on location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up-and-coming companies and investment opportunities. Discover Investment Opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Oct 14 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Oct 15 @ 5:30pm ET
US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun Oct 22 @ 1:00pm ET
Suggest a Company to Feature!

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com. To receive BTV news, subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183698

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Fully Subscribed Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Announces Fully Subscribed Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a fully subscribed non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement") of 3,041,397 flow-through shares of the Company (the "FT Shares", and each, a "FT Share") at a price of $0.29 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $882,005. There are no warrants associated with this financing. Subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, the Company anticipates closing of the Private Placement to occur on or about December 15, 2023.

"This raise of flow through funds demonstrates a vote of confidence for our newly acquired Rip project and will allow us to significantly advance our exploration work and earn-in with ArcWest Resources in British Columbia," commented Interra Chairman and CEO Rick Gittleman.

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Reports 130m From 362m @ 1.31% CuEq*, Within a Broader Interval of 558m From 362m @ 0.73% CuEq* Which Remains Open at Depth

Pampa Metals Reports 130m From 362m @ 1.31% CuEq*, Within a Broader Interval of 558m From 362m @ 0.73% CuEq* Which Remains Open at Depth

Pampa Metals Corp. ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to announce the assay results from the PIU16-DDH01 diamond drillhole (920.2 m) completed at the Piuquenes Project in the 2015-2016 season (refer 30 November 2023 News Release

Results include:
- 558.2 m (362-920.2 m EOH) @ 0.38% Cu & 0.42 g/ Au & 2.4 g/t Ag (0.73% CuEq)*
Including:
- 296 m (362-658 m) @ 0.5 % Cu & 0.5 g/t Au & 2.7 g/t Ag (0.91% CuEq)*,
- 180 m (362-542 m) @ 0.71% Cu & 0.61 g/t Au & 3.8 g/t Ag (1.22% CuEq)* and
- 130 m (362-492 m) @ 0.81% Cu & 0.6 g/t Au & 4 g/t Ag (1.31 % CuEq)*

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Announces the Engagement of Market Making Services

Canadian North Resources Announces the Engagement of Market Making Services

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce the engagement of Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. ("ITG") to provide certain market-making services to the Company pursuant to an agreement ("the Agreement"), dated December 1, 2023.

ITG will trade the securities of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange to maintain an orderly market and improve the liquidity of the Company's common shares. In consideration of the services provided by ITG, the Company will pay ITG a monthly cash fee of $5,000 for an initial term of one month, which will automatically extend for successive one-month terms unless terminated by either party on 30 days' prior written notice. The services to be provided by ITG commenced on December 1, 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER EXTENDS DEERHORN AND TAKOM DEPOSITS AND INTERSECTS STRONGEST COPPER MINERALIZATION TO DATE AT THE MEGATON ZONE

VIZSLA COPPER EXTENDS DEERHORN AND TAKOM DEPOSITS AND INTERSECTS STRONGEST COPPER MINERALIZATION TO DATE AT THE MEGATON ZONE

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to report additional assay results from its summer core drilling program at the Woodjam copper-gold project (the " Woodjam Project " or " Woodjam ") in central BC (Figure 1).  Highlights include significant extensions to the Deerhorn and Takom deposits and the strongest copper mineralization to date at the Megaton zone.

HIGHLIGHTS

Mineralization Extended at the Deerhorn and Takom Deposits.

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE PORT OF SKAGWAY

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE PORT OF SKAGWAY

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce during the 2023 Fall Sitting of the Yukon Legislative Assembly, the Yukon Government approved $21.4 million for investment in the Municipality of Skagway's (or "Skagway") redevelopment of their dock infrastructure to include a Marine Services Platform ("MSP") to continue to support ore export for the Yukon mining industry.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The approval of this investment follows the Yukon Government signing of a term sheet with Skagway on September 7, 2023 , outlining the terms and conditions of the investment, proposing an initial 35-year preferential access to the port with an option to extend for another 15 years, as well as a significant investment in the initial engineering of the MSP. The Yukon government is currently working towards finalizing an Export Cooperation Agreement with Skagway .

The MSP at Skagway is located in South-east Alaska and is 560 km from, and is the closest tidewater port to, the Casino Project. The Port of Skagway has historically been the preferred port to ship concentrates from the Yukon , and most recently was used to ship copper concentrates from the Minto Mine.

"Further investment and commitment from the Yukon Government in advancing infrastructure for the mining industry is another step in the right direction to advancing the Casino Project." said Paul West-Sells , President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain confident that the Casino Project is a great asset for the Yukon that will provide benefits to Yukon communities and First Nations for generations to come."

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/05/c5608.html

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Completes Metallurgical and Resource Drilling and Commences Feasibility Study Metallurgical Testing

Recent Project Highlights:

  • Completed 7,767 metres for the purpose of upgrading some of the Indicated Resource to the Measured category.
  • Completed 3,065 metres of dedicated diamond drill holes for the collection of metallurgical samples and comminution testing samples.
  • Samples have arrived in Peru , which allows for confirmatory and optimization metallurgical test work to begin.
  • Additional samples have arrived at the material testing facility in the US for the comminution testing.
  • Test work is on schedule and will support the proposed completion of the feasibility study in H1 2025.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce the initiation of a major work program to support the development of the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia gold-copper deposits. The key components of the program include the collection of twenty metallurgical composite samples from dedicated drill holes within the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia deposits, comminution test work, detailed mineralogy and flotation test work for gold and copper recovery estimates and providing concentrate samples for marketing studies. Test work has been awarded to C. H. Plenge & CIA S.A. ("Plenge"), an independent metallurgical laboratory based in Lima, Peru which has previously provided metallurgical support to the Company and Metso USA .

Keep reading...Show less
