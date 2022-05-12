Life Science NewsInvesting News

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you

SDIG Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/stronghold-digital-mining-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=27178&wire=1
AUPH Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-information-loss-submission-form?prid=27178&wire=1
RSKD Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/riskified-ltd-loss-submission-form?prid=27178&wire=1

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Stronghold Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's October 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 13, 2022
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/stronghold-digital-mining-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=27178&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) contracted suppliers, including MinerVa Semiconductor Corp., were reasonably likely to miss anticipated delivery quantities and deadlines; (2) due to strong demand and pre-sold supply of mining equipment in the industry, Stronghold would experience difficulties obtaining miners outside of confirmed purchase orders; (3) as a result of the foregoing, there was a significant risk that Stronghold could not expand its mining capacity as expected; (4) as a result, Stronghold would likely experience significant losses; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

AUPH Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 7, 2021 - February 25, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 14, 2022
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-information-loss-submission-form?prid=27178&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for the Company's only product which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, LUPKYNIS, would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased Riskified Class A ordinary shares in or traceable to the Company's July 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 1, 2022
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/riskified-ltd-loss-submission-form?prid=27178&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (i) as Riskified expanded its user base, the quality of Riskified's machine learning platform had deteriorated (rather than improved as represented in documents issued in connection with the July 2021 initial public offering), because of, among other things, inaccuracies in the algorithms associated with onboarding new merchants and entering new geographies and industries; (ii) Riskified had expanded its customer base into industries with relatively high rates of fraud - including partnerships with cryptocurrency and remittance business - in which Riskified had limited experience and that this expansion has negatively impacted the effectiveness of Riskified's machine learning platform; (iii) as a result, Riskified was suffering from materially higher chargebacks and cost of revenue and depressed gross profits and gross profit margins during its third fiscal quarter of 2021; and (iv) thus, the representations in documents issued in connection with the July 2021 initial public offering regarding Riskified's historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of Riskified prior to and at the time of the July 2021 initial public offering, and were materially false and misleading, and lacked a factual basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

