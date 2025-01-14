Cizzle Brands Launching Spoken Nutrition as its Latest Performance-Driven Brand for Athletes

Spoken Nutrition™ is a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification, making Spoken products eligible for use by athletes in several major-league and minor-league organizations, as well as the NCAA. With purchase orders secured from many professional sports teams, including multiple MLB teams for use during Spring Training leading into the 2025 regular baseball season, the launch of Spoken Nutrition™ cements Cizzle Brands Corporation as a global leader in sports nutrition.
Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) ( the "Company or "Cizzle Brands") , the sports nutrition company elevating the game in health and wellness, is pleased to announce the launch of its premium NSF Certified for Sport ® nutraceutical line of products, Spoken Nutrition™ (" Spoken ").
Introduction to Spoken Nutrition
Spoken's ™ line of products is composed of nutritional supplements formulated by the world's leading performance coaches, dieticians, nutritionists, and functional medicine doctors to meet the needs of their professional athletes.
The team that formulated Spoken's ™ products includes Dr. Matt Frakes (LSU Dietician), Carl Bergstrom (Director of Performance for NBA All-Star, Steph Curry), Brianne Brown (University of Miami Strength & Conditioning Coach), Alan Bishop (University of Houston Director of Men's Basketball Sports Performance), David Lawrence (Strength Coach to Six NFL Super Bowl Winners), Ben Prentiss (Experienced NHL Strength Coach), Dr. Jordan Shallow (Doctor of Chiropractic and Strength Coach to Elite Athletes), Dr. Sachin Patel (Functional Medicine Doctor), and Cizzle Brands' Chief Performance Officer, Andy O'Brien.
Mr. O'Brien was nicknamed "The Muscle Whisperer" by Sportsnet in 2015, highlighting his work as a trainer to NHL superstar Sidney Crosby, Olympic medallist figure skater Patrick Chan, women's hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser, and Olympic swimmer Dara Torres. Mr. O'Brien has also held coaching and consultancy roles for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers in the National Hockey League.
All Spoken ™ products carry the NSF Certified for Sport ® designation, a rigorous certification program that confirms sports supplements and sports nutritional products do not contain substances banned by many major athletic organizations. Listings of Spoken's ™ products on the NSF website can be seen by clicking on this link .
Last month, Spoken ™ began a soft launch of its product line through introductions to professional team coaches, strength trainers, consultants, advisors, and dieticians. This included a one-hour presentation on Spoken Nutrition ™ delivered to the majority of MLB strength coaches during the Winter MLB Meetings. Several MLB teams have already placed orders for Spoken Nutrition products.
Additional information about Spoken Nutrition ™ can be found on its website at http://spokennutrition.com
Market and Opportunity Size
According to a study published in the National Institutes of Health database in 2023, the global market size for dietary supplements grew from USD $82 billion to USD $149.5 billion in 2021, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate of 8.9% that is expected to drive the market size to USD $308 billion in 2028.
Another study indicated that 2021 was a record year for usage of dietary supplements, with 80% of U.S. adults taking such supplements in that year.
Labelling accuracy of sports supplements remains a persisting issue, with a 2023 study by the University of Mississippi revealing that nearly 90% of sports supplements are inaccurately labelled.
By virtue of the NSF Certified for Sport® label on Spoken Nutrition ™ products, not only can consumers have trust in all Spoken ™ products, the certification along with the involvement of Dr. Frakes, Ms. Brown, and Mr. Bishop well-positions Spoken ™ to serve the nutritional needs of the over 520,000 NCAA collegiate athletes in the United States.
Overview of Spoken Nutrition Products
Spoken ™ Sleep Builder: containing only amino acids (such as l-theanine, glycine and glutamine), inositol and three forms of magnesium (orotate, glycerophosphate and glycinate), Spoken ™ Sleep Builder is formulated to help people get more restorative sleep without the use of melatonin, 5-HTP and other herbal supplements.
Spoken ™ Greens: unlike other greens products that take a kitchen-sink approach to formulation, Spoken™ Greens contains only 20 high-impact, nutrient-rich ingredients in quantities that will actually make a difference to your health.
Spoken ™ Aminos + ATP: formulated to have a high dose of leucine, added tyrosine and Peak ATP to help with increased muscle protein synthesis, increased dopamine and help with cellular energy.
Spoken ™ Creatine: helps increase body/lean muscle when used in conjunction with a resistance training regimen. It also helps improve strength, power, and performance.
Spoken™ High EPA Fish Oil + D: made from sustainable wild-caught anchovy, sardine, and mackerel low in heavy metals, was intentionally formulated to contain 700mg of EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) along with 300 mg of DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), Spoken's™ High EPA Fish Oil + D is a very high dose Omega-3 supplement, supplemented with lipase to enhance absorption.
Spoken™ MAG 3: formulated to be one of the best sources of magnesium for cardiovascular, cognitive, muscular, and brain health. Spoken™ MAG 3 not only increases magnesium levels in the brain but also raises blood serum magnesium levels. Each serving contains 225 mg of elemental magnesium from three highly bioavailable forms: Magnesium Glycinate, Magnesium Malate, and ATA Mg®, a patented acetyl taurinate magnesium salt.
Spoken™ Pro Resolving Mediators + EPA/DHA: formulated to manage pain, help our bodies avoid the ravages of injury and promote a natural, balanced recovery process. Each capsule of Spoken™ Pro Resolving Mediators + EPA/DHA contains 14-HDHA, 17-HDHA, and 18-HEPE, along with their source materials, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).
Spoken™ Vitamin D3 + K1/K2: each capsule of Spoken™ Vitamin D3 + K1/K2 provides 2000 IUs of Vitamin D, along with 120 mcg of K1 and 90 mcg of K2.
Spoken™ Essential Daily Packs: formulated to be the essential, all-in-one foundational vitamin and nutritional supplement for athletes and people living an active lifestyle, Spoken™ Essential Daily Packs are convenient all-in-one packs designed to fill the critical nutritional gaps that can impact performance.
Spoken™ Grass Fed Whey Protein: the only protein supplement that contains 25 g of grass-fed whey protein, Tendoforte® collagen and 3 g of fat from olive oil or cocoa.
Spoken™ Grass Fed Beef Protein: features 25 grams of complete protein from grass-fed beef bone broth.
More information and purchasing options for Spoken Nutrition products can be found at the following webpage: https://spokennutrition.com/collections/all
Cizzle Brands Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John Celenza, commented, "The supplements and nutrition products that are actually used by the world's top athletes aren't typically known by name to the general public, as they tend to be niche products which are usually only sold through specialty distributors within the sports nutrition profession. With Spoken, we are making these supplements available to athletes at all levels as well as their coaches and trainers." Mr. Celenza continued, "Spoken Nutrition's team has over a century of combined experience in training and providing nutrition advice for athletes, which gives them the know-how to strategically introduce our products to the decision-makers who place the orders on behalf of teams. In that way, Spoken Nutrition is an ideal complement to our flagship brand CWENCH Hydration™, and can help to fortify Cizzle Brands' leadership place in the sports nutrition industry."
"With over two decades of diverse experience working with the world's top athletes and doing the research to find innovative performance nutrition solutions, I have come to realize that nutrition underpins every aspect of athletic health and performance," said Dana Lis, Performance Nutrition Consultant to the Golden State Warriors. "The elite athletes that I have the honour to work with are incredibly unique in their physiology, and their individual needs must be understood and addressed with precision. Over the years, I've observed how the supplement market often fails to account for these nuances, offering generic solutions in an increasingly saturated and confusing market. This is exactly why the launch of Spoken Nutrition is so meaningful. It is not just yet another supplement line; it is a brand built on science and a deep understanding of the complexities of nutritional physiology and performance, as well as the practicality of the daily training environment. This commitment to evidence and experienced-based practice is what sets Spoken Nutrition apart - each product is crafted to maximize the impact of key ingredients with no compromises in quality or efficacy. With a dedication to meticulous research, development, attention to detail, and with every product and batch NSF Certified for Sport® , Spoken Nutrition is positioned to be a trusted partner for practitioners and athletes who are dedicated to leaving nothing to chance when it comes to reaching full health and athletic potential."
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands Corporation is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,200 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.
For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/
For more information about Spoken Nutrition, please visit: https://spokennutrition.com/
For more information about CWENCH, please visit: https://cwenchhydration.com/
