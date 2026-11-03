Cisco Schedules Conference Call for Q1 Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, Nov 12, 2026, at 1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET) to announce its first quarter fiscal year 2027 financial results for the period ending Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Financial results will be released over PR Newswire via US National and European Financial distribution, after the close of the market on Thursday, Nov 12, 2026. Cisco's quarterly earnings press release will be posted at https://newsroom.cisco.com.
Date:
Thursday, Nov 12, 2026
Time:
1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET)
To Listen via Telephone:
888-848-6507
212-519-0847 (for International Callers)
To Listen via the Internet:
We are pleased to offer a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding slides at https://investor.cisco.com.
The conference call will also be livestreamed on YouTube, LinkedIn, & X.
Replay:
A telephone playback of the Q1 FY2027 conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 4:00 PM (PT) on Nov 12, 2026, through 11:59 PM (PT) Nov 18, 2026. The replay will be accessible by calling 800-839-2232 (International callers: 203-369-3662). The call runs 24 hours/day, including weekends. An archived version of the webcast will be available on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.
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SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.