CISCO REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

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News Summary:

    • Record revenue of $18.5 billion, up 24% year over year, record GAAP earnings per share of $1.14, up 58% year over year, and record non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.40, up 40% year over year – Cisco's strongest revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share growth rates in over 15 years
    • Record non-GAAP operating margin, reflecting focused execution and operating efficiency
    • Broad-based high demand for Cisco technology with double-digit growth across all geographies and customer markets
    • Raised FY27 revenue and non-GAAP EPS guidance
    • Raised expectation for AI infrastructure revenue from hyperscalers to $9B in FY27, more than double the total for FY26
  • Q1 FY 2027 Results:
    • Revenue: $18.5 billion
      • Increase of 24% year over year
    • Operating Margin: GAAP: 30.2%; Non-GAAP: 37.8%
    • Earnings per Share: GAAP: $1.14; Non-GAAP: $1.40
      • GAAP EPS increased 58% year over year
      • Non-GAAP EPS increased 40% year over year
  • Q2 FY 2027 Guidance:  
    • Revenue: $18.0 billion to $18.2 billion
    • Earnings per Share: GAAP: $1.07 to $1.09; Non-GAAP: $1.34 to $1.36
  • FY 2027 Guidance:
    • Revenue: $74.8 billion to $75.8 billion
    • Earnings per Share: GAAP: $4.38 to $4.44; Non-GAAP: $5.47 to $5.53

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today reported first quarter results for the period ended October 24, 2026. Cisco reported first quarter revenue of $18.5 billion, net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis of $4.6 billion or $1.14 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $5.6 billion or $1.40 per share.

"In Q1, we delivered the strongest revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share growth rates for Cisco in over 15 years," said Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco. "Organizations are turning to Cisco for our trusted, market-defining technology and our expertise to help them scale, secure and optimize their environments for the agentic AI era. We are in the very early stages of a multi-year networking supercycle, and we're confident in our ability to continue capturing the multi-billion-dollar opportunity it represents for Cisco."

"Q1 FY27 was another record quarter for Cisco, with revenue, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP EPS all exceeding the high end of our guidance ranges. The strength of our Q1 performance gives us confidence to raise our revenue and non-GAAP EPS guidance for FY27," said Mark Patterson, CFO of Cisco. "As our business continues to scale, we are unlocking significant operating leverage which is enabling us to grow earnings much faster than revenue. Looking ahead, we remain focused on delivering durable growth and driving continued capital returns."

GAAP Results

Q1 FY 2027

Q1 FY 2026

vs. Q1 FY 2026

Revenue

$

      18.5 billion

$

    14.9 billion

24 %

Net Income

$

       4.6 billion

$

     2.9 billion

59 %

Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)

$

1.14

$

0.72

58 %

Non-GAAP Results

Q1 FY 2027

Q1 FY 2026

vs. Q1 FY 2026

Net Income

$

     5.6   billion

$

    4.0   billion

39 %

EPS

$

1.40

$

1.00

40 %

Reconciliations between net income, EPS, and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis are provided in the tables located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

Cisco Declares Quarterly Dividend

Cisco has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per common share to be paid on January 20, 2027, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 4, 2027. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Financial Summary

All comparative percentages are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

Q1 FY 2027 Highlights

Revenue -- Total revenue was $18.5 billion, up 24%, with product revenue up 32% and services revenue up 1%.

Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas up 28%, EMEA up 18%, and APJC up 21%. Product revenue performance reflected growth in Networking up 43%, Security up 7%, Collaboration up 8%, and Observability up 2%.

Gross Margin -- On a GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and services gross margin were 63.7%, 61.8%, and 70.9%, respectively, as compared with 65.5%, 64.5%, and 68.4%, respectively, in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Total gross margins by geographic segment were: 64.1% for the Americas, 68.9% for EMEA and 66.5% for APJC.

On a non-GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and services gross margin were 65.6%, 63.7%, and 72.9%, respectively, as compared with 68.1%, 67.2%, and 70.7%, respectively, in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Operating Expenses -- On a GAAP basis, operating expenses were $6.2 billion, down 3% year over year, and were 33.4% of revenue. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $5.1 billion, up 2%, and were 27.8% of revenue.

Operating Income -- GAAP operating income was $5.6 billion, up 66%, with GAAP operating margin of 30.2%. Non-GAAP operating income was $7.0 billion, up 37%, with non-GAAP operating margin at 37.8%.

Provision for Income Taxes -- The GAAP tax provision rate was 17.2%. The non-GAAP tax provision rate was 18.5%.

Net Income and EPS -- On a GAAP basis, net income was $4.6 billion, an increase of 59%, and EPS was $1.14, an increase of 58%. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $5.6 billion, an increase of 39%, and EPS was $1.40, an increase of 40%.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities -- $4.4 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, an increase of 36% compared with $3.2 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Balance Sheet and Other Financial Highlights

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investments -- $15.8 billion at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2027, compared with $15.9 billion at the end of fiscal 2026.

Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) -- $46.2 billion, up 8% in total. Product RPO was up 7% and services RPO was up 9%.

Deferred Revenue -- $30.1 billion, up 7% in total, with deferred product revenue up 6% and deferred services revenue up 9%.

Capital Allocation -- In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, we returned $3.7 billion to stockholders through share buybacks and dividends. We declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.42 per common share, or $1.7 billion, and repurchased approximately 18 million shares of common stock under our stock repurchase program at an average price of $112.38 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $2.0 billion. The remaining authorized amount for stock repurchases under the program is $6.1 billion with no termination date.

Acquisitions

In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, we closed the acquisition of WideField Security Inc., a privately held security company.

Guidance

Cisco expects to achieve the following results for the second quarter of fiscal 2027:

Q2 FY 2027

Revenue


$18.0 billion - $18.2 billion

Non-GAAP gross margin

65% - 66%

Non-GAAP operating margin

36% - 37%

Non-GAAP EPS


$1.34 - $1.36

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $1.07 to $1.09 for the second quarter of fiscal 2027.

Cisco expects to achieve the following results for fiscal 2027:

FY 2027

Revenue


$74.8 billion - $75.8 billion

Non-GAAP EPS


$5.47 - $5.53

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $4.38 to $4.44 for fiscal 2027.

Our Q2 FY 2027 guidance assumes an effective tax provision rate of approximately 14.5% for GAAP and approximately 18.5% for non-GAAP results. Our FY 2027 guidance assumes an effective tax provision rate of approximately 16% for GAAP and approximately 18.5% for non-GAAP results.

A reconciliation between the guidance on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables entitled "GAAP to non-GAAP Guidance" located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

Editor's Notes:

  • Q1 fiscal year 2027 conference call to discuss Cisco's results along with its guidance will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Conference call number is 1-888-848-6507 (United States) or 1-212-519-0847 (international).
  • Conference call replay will be available from 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time, November 12, 2026 to 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, November 18, 2026 at 1-800-839-2232 (United States) or 1-203-369-3662 (international). The replay will also be available via webcast on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com
  • Additional information regarding Cisco's financials, as well as a webcast of the conference call with visuals designed to guide participants through the call, will be available at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, November 12, 2026. The conference call will also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/live/MT97SiJhRPE, LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/events/7521627114891243520/ & X at https://x.com/i/broadcasts/2lgklRKVJgKEdp. Text of the conference call's prepared remarks will be available within 24 hours of completion of the call. The webcast and livestreaming will include both the prepared remarks and the question-and-answer session. This information, along with the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation information, will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com

Cisco Systems, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per-share amounts)

(Unaudited) 

Three Months Ended

October 24,
2026

October 25,
2025

REVENUE:


Product

$      14,667

$      11,077

Services

3,850

3,806

Total revenue

18,517

14,883

COST OF SALES:


Product

5,610

3,934

Services

1,119

1,204

Total cost of sales

6,729

5,138

GROSS MARGIN

11,788

9,745

OPERATING EXPENSES:


Research and development

2,423

2,400

Sales and marketing

2,831

2,871

General and administrative

717

733

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

191

231

Restructuring and other charges

28

147

Total operating expenses

6,190

6,382

OPERATING INCOME

5,598

3,363

Interest income

234

222

Interest expense

(368)

(350)

Other income (loss), net

31

156

Interest and other income (loss), net

(103)

28

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

5,495

3,391

Provision for income taxes

943

531

NET INCOME

$        4,552

$        2,860




Net income per share:


Basic

$          1.15

$          0.72

Diluted

$          1.14

$          0.72

Shares used in per-share calculation:


Basic

3,948

3,956

Diluted

3,978

3,993

 

Cisco Systems, INC.

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

(In millions, except percentages)

Three Months Ended


October 24, 2026


Amount

Y/Y %

Revenue:



Americas                                                  

$        11,506

28 %

EMEA

4,456

18 %

APJC

2,556

21 %

Total

$        18,517

24 %

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

 

Cisco Systems, INC.

GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE BY SEGMENT

(In percentages)

Three Months Ended


October 24, 2026

Gross Margin Percentage:

Americas

64.1 %

EMEA

68.9 %

APJC

66.5 %

 

Cisco Systems, INC.

REVENUE FOR GROUPS OF SIMILAR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

(In millions, except percentages)

Three Months Ended


October 24, 2026


Amount

Y/Y %

Revenue:



Networking

$        11,132

43 %

Security

2,120

7 %

Collaboration

1,136

8 %

Observability

279

2 %

Total Product                                     

14,667

32 %

Services

3,850

1 %

Total

$        18,517

24 %

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

 

Cisco Systems, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

October 24, 2026

July 25, 2026

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$               7,778

$               7,218

Investments

8,067

8,700

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $71 at October 24, 2026 and $78 at July 25, 2026     

5,928

7,470

Inventories

6,384

5,694

Financing receivables, net

3,623

3,392

Other current assets

6,141

6,191

Total current assets

37,921

38,665

Property and equipment, net

3,091

2,760

Financing receivables, net

5,118

4,940

Goodwill

59,541

59,477

Purchased intangible assets, net

7,182

7,557

Deferred tax assets

7,152

7,109

Other assets

9,453

9,129

TOTAL ASSETS

$           129,458

$           129,637

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Short-term debt

$             10,425

$             10,161

Accounts payable

3,295

3,366

Accrued compensation

3,277

4,057

Deferred revenue

16,854

16,988

Other current liabilities

5,611

6,953

Total current liabilities

39,462

41,525

Long-term debt

19,374

19,372

Income taxes payable

2,480

2,339

Deferred revenue

13,204

12,793

Other long-term liabilities

3,331

3,323

Total liabilities

77,851

79,352

Total equity

51,607

50,285

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$           129,458

$           129,637

 

Cisco Systems, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

October 24,
2026

October 25,
2025

Cash flows from operating activities:


Net income

$             4,552

$             2,860

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation, amortization, and other

548

606

Share-based compensation expense

911

1,055

Provision (benefit) for receivables

4

(3)

Deferred income taxes

(38)

25

(Gains) losses on investments and other, net

(64)

(178)

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:


Accounts receivable

1,570

1,857

Inventories

(686)

(234)

Financing receivables

(420)

(312)

Other assets

(246)

(592)

Accounts payable

(71)

(108)

Income taxes, net

356

(128)

Accrued compensation

(778)

(539)

Deferred revenue

217

(723)

Other liabilities

(1,498)

(374)

Net cash provided by operating activities

4,357

3,212

Cash flows from investing activities:


Purchases of investments

(2,463)

(1,984)

Proceeds from sales of investments

224

1,269

Proceeds from maturities of investments

2,879

1,222

Acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired

(113)

(7)

Purchases of non-marketable equity securities

(117)

(18)

Return of investments in non-marketable equity securities

142

19

Acquisition of property and equipment

(502)

(323)

Other

(79)

(22)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(29)

156

Cash flows from financing activities:


Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program

(1,997)

(1,992)

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units

(414)

(284)

Short-term borrowings, original maturities of 90 days or less, net

1,107

1,260

Issuances of debt

5,186

1,559

Repayments of debt

(6,013)

(2,788)

Dividends paid

(1,654)

(1,617)

Other

(1)

(1)

Net cash used in financing activities

(3,786)

(3,863)

Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted
cash equivalents

18

(14)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

560

(509)

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period

7,227

8,910

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period

$             7,787

$             8,401

Supplemental cash flow information:


Cash paid for interest

$                600

$                616

Cash paid for income taxes, net

$                624

$                634

 

Cisco Systems, INC.

REMAINING PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS

(In millions, except percentages)

October 24, 2026

July 25, 2026

October 25, 2025

Amount

Y/Y%

Amount

Y/Y%

Amount

Y/Y%

Product

$    23,396

7 %

$    23,436

9 %

$    21,904

10 %

Services

22,773

9 %

23,298

6 %

20,969

4 %

Total

$    46,169

8 %

$    46,734

7 %

$    42,873

7 %

 

Cisco Systems, INC.

DEFERRED REVENUE

(In millions)

October 24,
2026

July 25,
2026

October 25,
2025

Deferred revenue:




Product

$      14,012

$      13,817

$      13,252

Services

16,046

15,964

14,717

Total

$      30,058

$      29,781

$      27,969

Reported as:




Current

$      16,854

$      16,988

$      15,801

Noncurrent

13,204

12,793

12,168

Total

$      30,058

$      29,781

$      27,969

 

Cisco Systems, INC.

DIVIDENDS PAID AND REPURCHASES OF COMMON STOCK

(In millions, except per-share amounts)

DIVIDENDS

STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

TOTAL

Quarter Ended

Per Share

Amount

Shares

Weighted-
Average Price
per Share

Amount

Amount

Fiscal 2027











October 24, 2026

$           0.42

$         1,654

18

$       112.38

$         2,002

$         3,656













Fiscal 2026











July 25, 2026

$           0.42

$         1,659

13

$       111.53

$         1,502

$         3,161

April 25, 2026

$           0.42

$         1,660

16

$         80.28

$         1,252

$         2,912

January 24, 2026

$           0.41

$         1,617

18

$         76.29

$         1,351

$         2,968

October 25, 2025

$           0.41

$         1,617

29

$         68.28

$         2,001

$         3,618

 

Cisco Systems, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES


GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

(In millions)

Three Months Ended

October 24,
2026

October 25,
2025

GAAP net income

$          4,552

$          2,860

Adjustments to cost of sales:


Share-based compensation expense

134

150

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

222

233

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs

3

8

Total adjustments to GAAP cost of sales

359

391

Adjustments to operating expenses:


Share-based compensation expense

775

884

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

191

231

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs

56

103

Significant asset impairments and restructurings

28

147

Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses

1,050

1,365

Adjustments to interest and other income (loss), net:


(Gains) and losses on investments

(73)

(195)

Total adjustments to GAAP interest and other income (loss), net

(73)

(195)

Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes

1,336

1,561

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(394)

(337)

Significant tax matters

73

(73)

Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes

(321)

(410)

Non-GAAP net income

$          5,567

$          4,011

  

Cisco Systems, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES


GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS

Three Months Ended

October 24,
2026

October 25,
2025

GAAP EPS

$            1.14

$            0.72

Adjustments to GAAP:


Share-based compensation expense

0.23

0.26

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

0.10

0.12

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs

0.01

0.03

Significant asset impairments and restructurings

0.01

0.04

(Gains) and losses on investments

(0.02)

(0.05)

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.10)

(0.08)

Significant tax matters

0.02

(0.02)

Non-GAAP EPS

$            1.40

$            1.00

Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

 

Cisco Systems, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES


GROSS MARGINS, OPERATING EXPENSES, OPERATING MARGINS, INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET, AND
NET INCOME

(In millions, except percentages)

Three Months Ended

October 24, 2026

Product
Gross
Margin

Services
Gross
Margin

Total
Gross
Margin

Operating
Expenses

Y/Y

Operating
Income

Y/Y

Interest
and
other
income
(loss), net

Net
Income

Y/Y

GAAP amount

$ 9,057

$ 2,731

$ 11,788

$ 6,190

(3) %

$ 5,598

66 %

$ (103)

$ 4,552

59 %

% of revenue

61.8 %

70.9 %

63.7 %

33.4 %


30.2 %


(0.6) %

24.6 %

Adjustments to GAAP amounts:















Share-based compensation expense

59

75

134

775


909



909

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

222


222

191


413



413

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs

1

2

3

56


59



59

Significant asset impairments and restructurings




28


28



28

(Gains) and losses on investments










(73)

(73)

Income tax effect/significant tax matters











(321)

Non-GAAP amount

$ 9,339

$ 2,808

$ 12,147

$ 5,140

2 %

$ 7,007

37 %

$ (176)

$ 5,567

39 %

% of revenue

63.7 %

72.9 %

65.6 %

27.8 %


37.8 %


(1.0) %

30.1 %

             

Three Months Ended

October 25, 2025

Product
Gross
Margin

Services
Gross
Margin

Total Gross
Margin

Operating
Expenses

Operating

Income

Interest
and other
income
(loss), net

Net

Income

GAAP amount

$   7,143

$   2,602

$   9,745

$   6,382

$   3,363

$        28

$   2,860

% of revenue

64.5 %

68.4 %

65.5 %

42.9 %

22.6 %

0.2 %

19.2 %

Adjustments to GAAP amounts:












Share-based compensation expense

68

82

150

884

1,034


1,034

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

233


233

231

464


464

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs

2

6

8

103

111


111

Significant asset impairments and restructurings




147

147


147

(Gains) and losses on investments






(195)

(195)

Income tax effect/significant tax matters







(410)

Non-GAAP amount

$   7,446

$   2,690

$ 10,136

$   5,017

$   5,119

$    (167)

$   4,011

% of revenue

67.2 %

70.7 %

68.1 %

33.7 %

34.4 %

(1.1) %

27.0 %

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

 

Cisco Systems, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES


EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

(In percentages)

Three Months Ended

October 24,
2026

October 25,
2025

GAAP effective tax rate

17.2 %

15.7 %

Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes     

1.3 %

3.3 %

Non-GAAP effective tax rate

18.5 %

19.0 %

 

GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE


Q2 FY 2027

Gross Margin

Operating Margin

Earnings per
Share (1)

GAAP


63% - 64%

27% - 28%

$1.07 - $1.09

Estimated adjustments for:





Share-based compensation expense

1.0 %

5.0 %

$0.14

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition/divestiture-related costs

1.0 %

2.5 %

$0.08

Significant asset impairments and restructurings (2)


1.5 %

$0.05

Non-GAAP

65% - 66%

36% - 37%

$1.34 - $1.36

 

FY 2027

Earnings per Share (1)

GAAP


$4.38 - $4.44

Estimated adjustments for:

Share-based compensation expense

$0.63

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition/divestiture-related costs

$0.34

Significant asset impairments and restructurings (2)

$0.11

(Gains) and losses on investments

($0.01)

Significant tax matters

$0.02

Non-GAAP

$5.47 - $5.53

(1) Estimated adjustments to GAAP earnings per share are shown after income tax effects.

(2) Reflects charges related to a restructuring plan announced on May 13, 2026. We expect this plan to be substantially completed by the end of fiscal 2027.

Except as noted above, this guidance does not include the effects of any future acquisitions/divestitures, significant asset impairments and restructurings, significant litigation settlements and other contingencies, gains and losses on investments, significant tax matters, or other items, which may or may not be significant.

Forward Looking Statements, Non-GAAP Information and Additional Information
This release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events (such as our expertise helping organizations scale, secure and optimize their environments for the agentic AI era, the raised expectation of AI infrastructure revenue from hyperscalers, the opportunity as a multi-year networking supercycle gets underway, the broad-based high demand for Cisco technology, and our continued focus on delivering durable growth and driving continued capital returns) and the future financial performance of Cisco (including the guidance for Q2 FY 2027 and full year FY 2027) that involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including: business and economic conditions and growth trends in the networking industry, our customer markets and various geographic regions; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment, including tariffs or other trade barriers or disruptions; our development and use of artificial intelligence; overall information technology spending; spending levels of cloud and hyperscaler customers and the timing and scale of AI infrastructure deployments; variations in customer demand for products and services, including sales to the service provider market, cloud, enterprise and other customer markets; large and concentrated purchases of AI infrastructure solutions by cloud and hyperscaler customers; the return on our investments in certain key priority areas, and in certain geographical locations, as well as maintaining leadership in Networking and services; the timing of orders and manufacturing and customer lead times; supply constraints; changes in customer order patterns or customer mix; insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory; losses on purchase commitments or other charges; variability of component costs; variations in sales channels, product costs or mix of products sold; our ability to successfully acquire businesses and technologies and to successfully integrate and operate these acquired businesses and technologies; our ability to achieve expected benefits of our partnerships; increased competition in our product and services markets, including the data center market; dependence on the introduction and market acceptance of new product offerings and standards; demand for, costs of delivering, and performance of our software subscription and cloud-based offerings; rapid technological and market change; manufacturing and sourcing risks; product defects and returns; litigation involving patents, other intellectual property, antitrust, stockholder and other matters, and governmental investigations; our ability to achieve the benefits of restructurings and possible changes in the size and timing of related charges; cyber attacks, data breaches or other incidents; vulnerabilities and critical security defects; our ability to protect personal data; evolving regulatory uncertainty or obligations applicable to our products or services; terrorism; natural catastrophic events (including as a result of global climate change); any pandemic or epidemic; our ability to achieve the benefits anticipated from our investments in sales, engineering, service, marketing and manufacturing activities; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel; our ability to manage financial risk, and to manage expenses during economic downturns; risks related to the global nature of our operations, including our operations in emerging markets; currency fluctuations and other international factors; changes in provision for income taxes, including changes in tax laws and regulations or adverse outcomes resulting from examinations of our income tax returns; potential volatility in results of operations; and other factors listed in Cisco's most recent report on Form 10-K filed on September 2, 2026. The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Cisco's most recent report on Form 10-K as it may be amended from time to time. Cisco's results of operations for the three months ended October 24, 2026 are not necessarily indicative of Cisco's results of operations for any future periods. Any projections in this release are based on limited information currently available to Cisco, which is subject to change. Although any such projections and the factors influencing them will likely change, Cisco will not necessarily update the information, since Cisco will only provide guidance at certain points during the year. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

This release includes non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and margin, non-GAAP effective tax rates, non-GAAP interest and other income (loss), net, and non-GAAP net income per share data for the periods presented. It also includes future estimated ranges for gross margin, operating margin, tax provision rate and EPS on a non-GAAP basis.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Cisco believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Cisco's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Cisco's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Cisco believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations.

For its internal budgeting process, Cisco's management uses financial statements that do not include, when applicable, share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition/divestiture-related costs, significant asset impairments and restructurings, significant litigation settlements and other contingencies, gains and losses on investments, the income tax effects of the foregoing and significant tax matters. Cisco's management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the financial results of Cisco. In prior periods, Cisco has excluded other items that it no longer excludes for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures. From time to time in the future there may be other items that Cisco may exclude for purposes of its internal budgeting process and in reviewing its financial results. For additional information on the items excluded by Cisco from one or more of its non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the Form 8-K regarding this release furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Copyright © 2026 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. To view a list of Cisco trademarks, go to: www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company. This document is Cisco Public Information.

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