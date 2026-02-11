Circana Appoints Highly Regarded Business Leaders to Board of Directors

Circana LLC, a leading global provider of data, insights, and advisory services, today announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors: Brian Cornell, Executive Chair of Target Corp.; Lauren Cooks Levitan, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of ROOT and Lead Independent Director at e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.; and Rohit Prasad, former Senior Vice President and Head Scientist of Artificial General Intelligence at Amazon.com, Inc.

"These appointments strengthen the Board's ability to guide Circana's strategy and accelerate the value we deliver to our global clients," said Stuart Aitken, President and CEO of Circana. "We are focused on advancing smart, connected solutions that help businesses make faster, better decisions in a rapidly changing marketplace. Each of these individuals brings complementary strengths — retail and consumer expertise, financial leadership, and deep AI innovation — that will sharpen our execution and support our next chapter of growth."

Blake Kleinman, Chairman of the Board of Circana, added, "The addition of Brian, Lauren and Rohit brings invaluable expertise to Circana's Board. Their leadership will help us scale with purpose and elevate the impact we deliver to our clients and across the industries we serve."

New Board Members

Brian Cornell, Executive Chair of Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT)
Cornell is a widely respected retail and consumer products leader who has held senior leadership roles at Target Corp., PepsiCo, Inc., and Michaels Stores, Inc. His experience leading global brands and retailers through complex consumer and market shifts will add valuable perspective as Circana continues to support clients navigating an evolving retail and consumer landscape.

"Circana plays an important role in helping retailers and brands stay ahead of rapid change," said Cornell. "I'm excited to join the Board and bring my experience in retail and consumer products to help Circana continue delivering meaningful impact for its clients."

Lauren Cooks Levitan, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of ROOT
Cooks Levitan is a seasoned financial leader with extensive experience guiding high-growth, global companies through transformation. Prior to founding ROOT, she served as president and CFO of Faire Wholesale, Inc., CFO of Fanatics, Inc., founding partner at Moxie Capital, LLC, and managing director at Cowen and Company LLC and Robertson Stephens. She serves as lead independent director and Audit Committee chair on the Board of Directors of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., and as a director of Faire Wholesale, Inc. 

"I'm honored to join Circana's Board at a time when data-driven decision-making is more critical than ever," said Cooks Levitan. "I look forward to bringing my financial and operating experience to support Circana's growth and strengthen the value it delivers to clients."


Rohit Prasad, former Senior Vice President and Head Scientist of Artificial General Intelligence at Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)
Prasad is a pioneer in AI who helped shape Amazon's AI strategy for more than a decade. He was instrumental in developing Amazon Alexa, a groundbreaking consumer product that is used by hundreds of millions of households worldwide. More recently, he led the development of Amazon's frontier model family, Nova, which is used by tens of thousands of enterprise customers. His expertise will support Circana's continued focus on innovation and the application of AI to deliver smarter, more actionable insights.

"Circana has a powerful foundation in turning complex data into actionable intelligence," said Prasad. "I'm thrilled to join the Board and contribute to the company's work in applying cutting-edge AI to deliver insights that are more predictive, accessible, and useful for Circana's clients."

About Circana
Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana's predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana's Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.


